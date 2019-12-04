Cisco Announces Additional December 2019 Event for the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will be unveiling innovations for the Future of the Internet on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019. Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins and members of Cisco's leadership team will share their vision for the future Internet and what it can help organizations around the world achieve.

The event will take place at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST on December 11th 2019, and registration for the webcast is available here. Interested parties can also view this event live and on-demand via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carol Villazon Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (408) 527-6538 (408) 853-9848 carolv@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

SOURCE Cisco