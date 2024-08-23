Cisco Announces August and September Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in August and September.

Webcasts and replays will be made available for applicable events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/. No new financial information will be discussed at these events.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference, Chicago

August 27, 2024

Rakesh Chopra, SVP & Fellow, Common Hardware Group

In person meetings only

2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference, Chicago

August 28, 2024

Rakesh Chopra, SVP & Fellow, Common Hardware Group

In person meetings only

Deutsche Bank's 2024 Technology Conference, Dana Point

August 29, 2024

Cisco Investor Relations

In person meetings only

Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference, New York

September 4, 2024

7:50 am PT / 10:50 am ET

Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations

Webcast will be available

RBC Virtual Investor Meeting

September 9, 2024

11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

Gary Steele, President, Go-to-Market

Webcast will be available

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco

September 10, 2024

8:10 am PT / 11:10 am ET

Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast will be available

JP Morgan U.S All Stars Conference, London

September 17, 2024

Gordon Thomson, VP, Service Provider, EMEA

In person meetings only

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Sami Badri Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco 469-420-4834 408-853-9848 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.