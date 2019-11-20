Cisco Announces December 2019 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

December 3, 2019

10:05 a.m. PT / 1:05 p.m. ET

Scottsdale, AZ

Gee Rittenhouse, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

December 9, 2019

11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET

New York, NY

Sachin Gupta, Sr. Vice President Product Management, Enterprise Networking

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 12, 2019

1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

Jonathan Davidson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Carol Villazon Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (408) 527-6538 (408) 853-9848 carolv@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

https://www.cisco.com

