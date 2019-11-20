Cisco Announces December 2019 Events with the Financial Community
Nov 20, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
December 3, 2019
10:05 a.m. PT / 1:05 p.m. ET
Scottsdale, AZ
Gee Rittenhouse, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
December 9, 2019
11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET
New York, NY
Sachin Gupta, Sr. Vice President Product Management, Enterprise Networking
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 12, 2019
1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
Jonathan Davidson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Carol Villazon
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
(408) 527-6538
|
(408) 853-9848
SOURCE Cisco
Share this article