Cisco Announces February 2020 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of February. The session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2020

February 13, 2020

10:10 a.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Carol Villazon Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (408) 527-6538 (408) 853-9848 carolv@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

http://www.cisco.com

