Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire CloudCherry

Cisco intends to acquire CloudCherry* to enhance Contact Center portfolio.

CloudCherry provides predictive analytics, rich customer journey mapping and sophisticated survey capabilities for customers operating contact centers in the cloud or on-premises.

Acquisition reflects Cisco's vision of how tools and technologies are collectively forming a new approach to work and productivity, called Cognitive Collaboration. This new approach integrates intelligence and context throughout all collaboration experiences, including the Contact Center.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its intent to acquire privately-held CloudCherry based in Salt Lake City, UT. CloudCherry is a Customer Experience Management (CEM) company that provides customer journey mapping, out-of-the-box integrations, and predictive analytics. Predictive analytics help contact center agents make real-time journey modifications such as up and cross-selling, discounts, service modifications and more, to meet customer needs and improve loyalty. Together, Cisco and CloudCherry will help companies transform their contact center from delivering reactive care to providing predictive support and move from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes.

The new cognitive and collaborative contact center uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, which empowers agents to provide more personalized customer experiences, allows companies to use data to its fullest extent, and extends the power of cloud to hosted and on-premises deployments. CloudCherry's open API platform facilitates this by simplifying how customer data is ingested from systems of records, transactional data, and other data sources – all in real time – to help contact center agents close the feedback loop and improve customer loyalty and satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to add CloudCherry's market leading customer experience management technology to our collaboration portfolio," said Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager, Cisco Contact Center Solutions. "This is the next step in realizing our vision for cognitive collaboration in the contact center, enabling the delivery of the best, most personalized customer experiences, ultimately improving customer loyalty and lifetime value."

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Cisco's fiscal year 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.

Upon completion of the transaction, the CloudCherry team will join Cisco's Contact Center Solutions business, led by Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager.

, vice president and general manager. Read the blog for more details. Cisco collaboration customers include 95 percent of the Fortune 500.

30,000+ Cisco Contact Center Customers.

3 Million+ Contact Center Agents.

*Customer Analytics Technologies Inc. is doing business as CloudCherry.

