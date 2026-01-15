Cisco Announces its Second Annual AI Summit Featuring the Builders of the AI Economy

Full programing to be livestreamed, ungated and accessible globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its second annual AI Summit, taking place February 3, 2026 in San Francisco and online, and a program lineup featuring leaders who are shaping the trillion-dollar AI economy.

The event, hosted by Cisco's Chair & CEO, Chuck Robbins, and President & Chief Product Officer, Jeetu Patel, will bring together the industry's most influential minds for thought-provoking discussions in front of a live audience.

WHO: Cisco Chair & CEO, Chuck Robbins and President & Chief Product Officer, Jeetu Patel will host the live event.

Speakers Include:

Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO, NVIDIA

Sam Altman, Co-Founder & CEO, OpenAI

Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Matt Garman, CEO, AWS

Dr. Fei-Fei Li, CEO & Co-founder, World Labs

Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel

Amin Vahdat, Chief Technologist for AI Infrastructure, Google

Tareq Amin, CEO, HUMAIN

Mike Krieger, CPO, Anthropic

Kevin Weil, VP, OpenAI for Science, OpenAI

Dylan Field, CEO & Co-Founder, Figma

Aaron Levie, CEO, Co-Founder, Box

Anne Neuberger, Strategic Advisor, Cisco

Brett McGurk, Special Advisor for Intl. Affairs, Cisco; Venture Partner, Lux Capital

Francine Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco

WHAT: This year's AI Summit will bring together the leaders, visionaries, and changemakers who are building the AI economy. In onstage fireside chats, they will offer unique insight into how AI is being built and governed at a global scale, the real-world impact of AI, and will provide clarity and actionable perspectives on technology's pivotal role in shaping society and industry. Conversations will cover the full spectrum of AI's influence – from reshaping compute, venture capital and infrastructure to redefining design, the workforce, geopolitics and everything in between.

Additional details and updates about the event and program can be found on Cisco's blog and the AI Summit event website.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 3, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT (full agenda here)

WHERE: Cisco AI Summit will be livestreamed, providing ungated, global access to conversations about the future of artificial intelligence, leadership, and technology's impact on human progress.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.