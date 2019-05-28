Cisco Announces June 2019 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of June. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

June 4, 2019

11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET

San Francisco, CA

Jonathan Davidson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business

Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference

June 13, 2019

Onsite 1x1 / Group meetings

London, UK

Wendy Mars, Sr. Vice President, EMEAR

Piper Jaffray Symposium

June 13, 2019

Onsite 1x1 / Group meetings

Boston, MA

Anuj Kapur, Sr. Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

