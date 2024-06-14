Cisco Appoints Ekta Singh-Bushell to Board of Directors

News Summary:

Cisco appoints Ekta Singh-Bushell to its board of directors effective June 14, 2024 .

. Singh-Bushell, a highly accomplished business leader, most recently held the position of deputy to the first vice president, chief operating officer, Executive Office at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the appointment of Ekta Singh-Bushell to its board of directors effective June 14, 2024.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ekta to Cisco's board. Her experience in data, security, and services will add incredible value to Cisco and I'm looking forward to her many contributions," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco.

Ekta Singh-Bushell joins Cisco's Board of Directors

Singh-Bushell most recently served as deputy to the first vice president, chief operating officer, Executive Office, for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and previously spent approximately 17 years in various roles at professional services firm Ernst & Young, including global client services partner, global and Americas IT Effectiveness leader, U.S. innovation & digital strategy leader, and global information security officer.

Singh-Bushell currently serves on the public company boards of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., Huron Consulting Group Inc., Lesaka Technologies, Inc., and TTEC Holdings, Inc. Singh-Bushell received her Master of Science in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and her Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Poona (now known as Savitribai Phule Pune University). She is a licensed certified public accountant.

For more information about Cisco's board of directors, visit here.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.