Cisco Appoints Oliver Tuszik as New Europe, Middle East, and Africa President

News provided by

Cisco

04 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Tuszik has been announced as the next President of Cisco Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With over 10 years of experience in Cisco, Tuszik most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market business, where he supported Cisco's expansive global ecosystem of partners and advocated for customer needs. Prior to this, Tuszik has over 25 years of leadership experience across Europe for Cisco, as CEO of Computacenter in Germany, and in various other IT companies. For Tuszik it is a homecoming, as he successfully led Cisco Germany between 2013 and 2018.

Continue Reading
Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco EMEA
Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco EMEA

Tuszik's appointment comes as Cisco accelerates efforts to securely connect technology, people, governments, and businesses across the world. As IT and ecological priorities become more prevalent, all industries have had to reconsider business models and supply chains to become more agile, resilient, and sustainable. In his new role, Tuszik will be enabling this through Cisco's ecosystem, partners, and customers to advance significant digitisation and innovation across EMEA.

"I have had the privilege to work with the largest organisations and brightest minds around the globe, and by far EMEA has the biggest untapped opportunity on the world stage. The power, innovation capability and talent diversity of the countries is unmatched," said Oliver Tuszik, President of EMEA, Cisco. "Technology is the most critical component to accelerate digitisation and enable industry transformation for the region. From secure and sustainable infrastructure to transformative technologies in AI, to empowering the future of work, Cisco is literally at the heart of making it possible."

"Oliver has had an incredible impact in his ten years at Cisco. He has repeatedly proven to be one of the most inspirational leaders at the company and is one of the strongest advocates for our customers and partners that I have come across. I can't wait to see what our amazing team in the region will accomplish under his leadership," said Jeff Sharritts, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Partner Officer, to whom Tuszik will report.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168989/Cisco_Oliver_Tuszik_Head_Shot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813707/Cisco_v2_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Cisco

Also from this source

Cisco Appoints Oliver Tuszik as New Europe, Middle East, and Africa President

Cisco Survey Reveals: As Consumers Shift Towards A 'Smarter' Digital Life, Reliability, Security and Sustainability Emerge as Key Needs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.