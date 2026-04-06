Cisco Appoints Pete Shimer to its Board of Directors

News Summary:

Cisco appoints Pete Shimer, former Deloitte executive and seasoned board leader, to its board of directors, effective today.

Shimer brings four decades of executive leadership experience, including extensive C-suite tenure, and will serve on the Board's Audit Committee.

His expertise in enterprise transformation, strategic planning and digital innovation are especially relevant today as Cisco delivers critical infrastructure for the AI era.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the appointment of Pete Shimer to its board of directors, effective immediately.

"We're delighted to welcome Pete to Cisco's board," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "His four decades of experience leading large global organizations and guiding clients through digital transformation brings invaluable insight at a critical moment, as Cisco delivers the critical infrastructure powering AI innovation worldwide."

Pete Shimer

Over his distinguished 40-year career at Deloitte, Shimer held senior leadership positions driving enterprise-wide transformation, corporate development, and strategic planning. His decade-long tenure in Deloitte's C-suite – including roles as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and interim Chief Executive Officer – demonstrates the depth of operational and financial expertise he brings to Cisco's board.

Shimer currently serves as a director on the boards of Alaska Airlines, Korn Ferry, and Synopsys, and as Executive Chair of the Cancer Artificial Intelligence Alliance (CAIA).

Shimer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of Washington. He is an Executive Committee Board member for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and University of Washington Foster School of Business. He is also a past Chair of the Board of Directors for the University of Washington Foundation.

For more information about Cisco's board of directors, visit here.

About Cisco

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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.