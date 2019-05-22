Cisco Appoints Wes Bush to Board of Directors

Bush, 58, has extensive international business experience including over 35 years in the aerospace and defense industry. He served as chief executive officer of Northrop Grumman from 2010 through 2018 and as its chairman since 2011. Prior to 2010, he served in various leadership roles, including as Northrop Grumman's president and chief operating officer, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, and president of its Space Technology sector. Bush also served in various leadership roles at TRW Inc. prior to its acquisition by Northrop Grumman in 2002. Bush is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Dow Inc. and General Motors Corporation.

Bush earned bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also completed the UCLA Executive Management Program. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

The appointment of Bush brings Cisco's board to ten members.

