Cisco Completes Acquisition of CloudCherry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it has completed the acquisition of privately-held CloudCherry based in Salt Lake City, UT. CloudCherry is a Customer Experience Management (CEM) company that provides predictive analytics, rich customer journey mapping and sophisticated survey capabilities. Together, Cisco and CloudCherry will help companies transform their contact center from delivering reactive care to providing predictive support and move from isolated customer interactions to cohesive, engaging experiences for improved business outcomes.

The CloudCherry team joins Cisco's Contact Center business unit.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

Press Contact: Industry Analyst Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Robyn Blum Ben Culp Carol Villazon +1 (408) 930 8548 +1 (949) 823 3787 +1 (408) 527-6538 rojenkin@cisco.com beculp@cisco.com carolv@cisco.com

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

http://www.cisco.com

