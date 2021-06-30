Cisco Completes Acquisition of Kenna Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Cisco has completed the acquisition of Kenna Security, Inc., a market leader in risk-based vulnerability management

Kenna Security will advance Cisco's mission to radically simplify security and improve customers' overall security posture

Combining Cisco's SecureX platform's industry leading threat intelligence with Kenna Security's vulnerability management capabilities will help customers identify threats faster, improve collaboration between security and IT teams and reduce the attack surface

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Kenna Security, Inc. With the addition of Kenna Security's industry-leading risk-based vulnerability management platform, Cisco customers will solve critical security posture challenges by working cross-functionally to rapidly automate prediction, identification, prioritization and remediation of cybersecurity threats.

Adding Kenna's vulnerability management platform to Cisco's SecureX platform's market leading detection and response capabilities (XDR) will give customers the ability to discover and prioritize an organization's assets with a centralized, contextual view. This will speed decision making, accelerate and simplify response with orchestration and reduce friction associated with compliance efforts. Kenna's technology integrates with all major industry vulnerability assessment platforms.

"Cisco is helping customers and partners reimagine a future of work that is hybrid. As they work from anywhere, continue their transition to the cloud and manage the rapidly evolving threat landscape, we are focused on radically simplifying security. By taking a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, we are able to speed and automate threat detection and response, allowing users to quickly address the most pressing issues first," said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "Combined with SecureX, Kenna Security will weave threat management and risk-based vulnerability management together to further extend our lead in providing the broadest XDR capabilities in the industry – truly transforming how teams effectively manage the overall risk for an organization."

"Every security team wants to work more efficiently, and every leader needs the data to support critical decisions about risk. Kenna Security's sophisticated, data-driven platform combined with Cisco's breadth and scale will help our customers continue to do both," said Karim Toubba, Kenna Security CEO. "Together we will reshape the way the industry at large addresses risk by applying proven data science and machine learning at scale."

Additional Resources:

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding delivering industry leading vulnerability management, the acquisition transforming the way security and IT teams collaborate, strengthening Cisco's platform experience, and the expected benefits to Cisco and its customers from completing the acquisition. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due a variety of factors, including, among other things, that conditions to the closing of the transaction may not be satisfied, the potential impact on the business of Kenna Security due to the uncertainty about the acquisition, the retention of employees of Kenna Security and the ability of Cisco to successfully integrate Kenna Security and to achieve expected benefits, business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, customer markets and various geographic regions, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

Press Contact: Industry Analyst Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Robyn Blum Ashley Vandiver Marty Palka +1 408 930 8548 +1 404 432 8657 +1 408 526 6635 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

https://www.cisco.com

