Cisco Completes Acquisition of Voicea

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it has completed the acquisition of privately-held Voicea*, headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Voicea is the creator of a market-leading real-time solution that provides meeting transcription, voice search, and meeting highlights/action items, with robust data privacy. It helps teams have more productive and actionable meetings by turning talk into action.



With Voicea technology, Cisco will enhance its Webex portfolio of products with a powerful transcription service that blends AI and Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) to unlock the power of any collaboration, like meetings and calls.

* Rizio Inc., is doing business as Voicea

