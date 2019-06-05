Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share to be paid on July 24, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2019.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share was paid on April 24, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

