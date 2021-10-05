Inspirational Speakers Headline Cisco’s WebexOne Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced keynote speakers and luminaries headlining WebexOne, the industry's leading collaboration event taking place on October 26-28, 2021. The complimentary virtual event will empower organizations to succeed in hybrid work and customer experiences. Executives from leading global brands as well as inspiring guest speakers will offer personal insights helping people connect and engage with each other, using technology to unlock that potential.



Founder & CEO of Spanx Sara Blakely, among the speakers at this year's WebexOne event Tweet this Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

WHO: Cisco, the leader in powering Hybrid Work solutions, is hosting its signature event, WebexOne on October 26-28, 2021.

WHAT: The multiday event will focus on Cisco’s vision for hybrid work and events, the latest Webex and customer experience innovations and a lineup of celebrity and executive speakers including:

Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Viewers will not want to miss special appearances and fireside chats with this year's featured speakers: Founder & CEO of Spanx Sara Blakely Astronaut and Space for Art Foundation co-founder Nicole Stott Geoscientist and mission pilot for the Inspiration4 all-civilian orbital space mission Dr. Sian Proctor

Viewers will not want to miss special appearances and fireside chats with this year's featured speakers: Cisco Leaders : Elevating people, communities and organizations through technology is the core focus of all keynotes and learning sessions during WebexOne 2021. CEO Chuck Robbins , EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas , EVP and GM of Collaboration and Security Jeetu Patel, and more will take the stage to discuss hybrid work, customer experiences in addition to highlighting key wins and innovations.

: Elevating people, communities and organizations through technology is the core focus of all keynotes and learning sessions during WebexOne 2021. CEO , EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer , EVP and GM of Collaboration and Security Jeetu Patel, and more will take the stage to discuss hybrid work, customer experiences in addition to highlighting key wins and innovations. 30+ Customer Speakers: Webex partners and customers, including AT&T, Broadcom, CDK, Chipotle, JLL, Rogers Communications, T-Mobile, and more will take the stage to talk about their Webex use cases and how they are continuing to thrive in this era of work.

Webex partners and customers, including AT&T, Broadcom, CDK, Chipotle, JLL, Rogers Communications, T-Mobile, and more will take the stage to talk about their Webex use cases and how they are continuing to thrive in this era of work. Thought Leaders & Partners: Thought leaders Gretchen Rubin (best-selling author and podcast host) and Daniel Goleman , Ph. D. (psychologist and best-selling author), plus Webex partners, including spokespeople from Miro, Mural and Smartsheet, join WebexOne 2021 to provide their insight on technology, customer experience and hybrid work.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to tailor their own event experience to best meet their needs. They may choose among six breakout tracks focused on hybrid work and customer experience, including more than 30 broadcast sessions designed for IT Decision Makers, IT Admins, Developers, Facilities, End Users, Customer Success Managers, Event Managers, CIOs, CTOs, CHROs, CMOs and CXOs. Cisco will also announce its annual WebexOne Customer and Partner Award winners at the event.

WHEN: Americas on October 26-27 at 8am PDT; EMEA on October 27-28 at 10am BST; Asia Pacific on October 27-28 at 8:30am IST

WHERE: Register to join the free virtual event here.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.cisco.com

