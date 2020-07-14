Cisco Equipment Opens Facility to Expand in South Texas

ODESSA, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Equipment ("Cisco"), a leading provider of equipment, rental and maintenance services, parts and supplies to the midstream oil and gas, civil infrastructure, general construction, and other industrial markets, has announced that it is expanding its presence in South Texas by opening a facility in Seguin, Texas. Located at 7474 Interstate 10 West, the new location includes a state-of-the-art maintenance facility and 34,336 square feet of shop and floor space on 10 acres of land and is conveniently located 30 minutes east of downtown San Antonio and one hour south of downtown Austin.

This is Cisco's fifth location, with the others strategically located near major customer hubs in Artesia, New Mexico; Lubbock, Texas; Odessa, Texas and San Angelo, Texas.

Cisco possesses a large and diversified rental fleet capable of supporting various project and construction needs and is a full-service dealer for quality brands such as Link-Belt, JCB, Hyundai, Clark, Morooka, Mahindra, Terex and Bush Hog. Cisco delivers and maintains equipment across a broad array of equipment classes, including excavators, mini-excavators and related attachments, forklifts, lifts, loaders, backhoes, crawlers, light towers, air compressors, motor graders, sidebooms, compactors, trenchers and water trucks.

CJ Sibert, CEO of Cisco, said, "We are excited by the opportunities we are seeing in South Texas, as we continue to advance our growth strategy targeting geographic, end market and service expansion. We have been serving the greater San Antonio metropolitan area from other locations for many years, and we're excited to officially become part of the local community. Our new facility allows us to provide our customers in the region with deeper access to our high-quality equipment and award-winning service, while strategically positioning our Company for future growth."

ABOUT CISCO EQUIPMENT

Cisco Industrial Services LLC, through its Cisco Equipment subsidiary, is a leader provider of equipment, rental and maintenance services, parts and supplies to the midstream oil and gas, civil infrastructure, general construction, and other industrial markets. Based in Odessa, Texas and founded in 1978, Cisco is widely respected for providing innovative equipment solutions on a foundation of high quality and reliable service. Cisco's specialized service capabilities, diverse and versatile suite of equipment for rent or sale and strategic footprint are integral to the exacting operating requirements of its customers, which include some of the world's most sophisticated engineering, construction and project management companies. Cisco's operates five full-service locations in Texas and New Mexico, while serving customers nationally and internationally through highly differentiated project services and field maintenance operations. For more information please visit https://cisco-equipment.com/

To reach Cisco Equipment's Seguin facility, please contact:

Cisco Equipment

7870 Interstate 10 West

Seguin, Texas

Office: 210-200-8803



