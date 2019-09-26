Cisco Extends Webex Security Options Without Compromising User Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- The Cisco Webex Control Hub Extended Security Pack is available now and enables our customers to protect data from accidental misuse and malicious attacks – while delivering the best user experience.

- You can incorporate Cisco Webex solutions into your business processes with confidence, even with the most rigorous data security requirements.

Ninety-five percent of the Fortune 500 choose Cisco collaboration. Cisco also happens to be the world's largest cybersecurity company. Put those two facts together and it should come as no surprise that Cisco's got your back when you want great and highly secure collaboration.

Cisco Webex is already well-known for its true end-to-end encryption that protects data in transit, at rest, and in use. It's also known for its multilayer security that is validated and continuously monitored to comply with stringent internal and third-party industry standards. And today we announce the Cisco Webex Control Hub Extended Security Pack. It packages full-functionality Cisco Cloudlock CASB for Webex Teams with native Webex anti-malware capabilities powered by Cisco Talos ClamAV in Webex Cloud. Read more about the new Webex Extended Security Pack here.

Easy to purchase and deploy. Customers are now able to purchase this new vertically-integrated security stack as part of their Webex subscription, and it can be deployed quickly and easily.

. This package was designed with cross-company collaboration in mind – with Cloudlock CASB supporting Data Loss Prevention (DLP policies) that protect users even when they collaborate outside of their organization. Comprehensive anti-malware. The anti-malware solution protects against Trojans, ransomware and other malicious attacks – even when users are on personal or unmanaged devices or are collaborating with external users.

Customers and partners are excited about this latest development:



Jens Uhle, Solution Architect & Global Project Manager, Unified Communications, Wacker Chemie AG

"The new Webex Extended Security Pack gives us the protection we need to confidently enable cross-company interactions and collaboration with our customers, partners and suppliers. The Cloudlock CASB functionality is very easy to deploy and it provides critical data loss prevention for our internal and external spaces. This allowed us to deliver a great user experience on an open, modern collaboration platform while still protecting important files and content. We are very excited about the upcoming anti-malware capabilities that will be included in the bundle that will protect us from Trojans, viruses, and ransomware - even when files are introduced by external users."



Alex Bennett, Senior VP Intelligent Workplace GTM, NTT

"Our clients require that security is front of mind in any solution that we deliver, so we are excited to hear about the new Webex Extended Security Pack. The ability to provide our clients with controls to ensure there is no unintentional data loss with their collaboration tools is critical. The Pack provides best-of-breed CASB and anti-malware that gives IT and employees the assurance they need to be protected from malicious attacks."



A Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader Yet Again

This important security news comes on the heels of Cisco being recognized yet again by Gartner as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions*. Cisco has been a Leader in this Magic Quadrant since its inception. In this 2019 report, Cisco is placed furthest in Completeness of Vision and highest in Ability to Execute. You can read a complimentary copy of the full report here and our blog on the recognition here.



"We are proud to receive this recognition. We feel it's further validation of our vision, the fact that customers love us, and how well we have executed over the past several years," said Abhay Kulkarni, VP of Webex Meetings, Cisco. "We believe our ability to deliver amazing video experiences combined with our broad video room systems portfolio, true hybrid services, trust and security, and our AI/cognitive capabilities are just some the reasons customers love Webex."

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

Availability Disclaimer: Many of the products and features described herein remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. These products and features are subject to change at the sole discretion of Cisco, and Cisco will have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features set forth in this document.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Adam Preset, 5 September 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Web Conferencing. Cisco was previously listed as Webex since Cisco announced it would acquire Webex in March 2007. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

