Cisco Furthers Customer Experience Momentum with New Offerings That Extend Customer Value

Webex by Cisco helps agents deliver exceptional experiences, enhanced by AI with Cisco AI Assistant.

Webex delivers a turnkey solution at a lower price to empower customer-facing employees outside the contact center with Webex Customer Experience Essentials.

Webex Contact Center customers will see even more value with core quality management functionality and out-of-the-box CRM integrations included in the seat price.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) at Enterprise Connect today announced new offerings within its Webex cloud customer experience solutions. Efficiently delivering a standout, connected customer experience across all channels and interactions is a business imperative, and organizations are increasingly looking to solutions that enable them to modernize the customer experience without disrupting their business.

In today's competitive, customer-obsessed climate, organizations must support every customer facing employee and every contact center agent as they seek guidance and support to resolve issues quickly. Today, they lack the right tools at the right price point to enable this. To address this, Cisco is unveiling general availability of the all-new Webex Customer Experience Essentials for customer-facing employees who are not traditional contact center agents. Cisco is also announcing new innovations in the Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center, quality management functionality and CRM integrations.

"Our Webex Customer Experience business continues to see rapid growth," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Security & Collaboration "Organizations of all sizes are working with Cisco to empower contact center agents, reduce turnover and protect their brands. We offer them value at a price that's best in class."

Some customers are already benefitting from Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center capabilities in beta. These capabilities include conversation summaries for dropped calls and virtual agent interactions; agent burnout detection; automatically generated customer satisfaction scores; and topic analytics capabilities that help improve business outcomes. Early feedback from a customer using AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center saw a 4x improvement in time spent handling customer inquiries and have reported last mile improvements in customer satisfaction scores from 4.8 to 4.9 on a 1-5 scale – all within a two-month period.

"As First Horizon continues to find ways to improve our clients' experiences, we also look at the agent experience. Happy agents lead to better engagement with our clients. To that end, we have started testing Cisco AI Assistant's call drop summaries," Jason O'Dell, Vice President, Voice Services Manager at First Horizon Bank. "The summaries are concise, providing the important context of a customer's earlier interaction during repeat calls. These can be leveraged by our virtual bankers to avoid repeat conversations and improve customer experience. We are excited to be a part of AI Assistant's beta group and see positive results. We will continue to work closely with the Cisco team to fine tune the solution further to cater to specific banking use cases."

The self-learning, AI-powered Webex Contact Center enables businesses to connect customer experiences across all the ways customers want to engage—proactive messaging, self-service and human-assisted engagement—and ensures that agents have context and intelligence across the entire customer journey. Webex Customer Experience Essentials provides core agent and supervisor functionality, including analytics and reporting. The solution is priced to support customer-facing employees and teams, powering organizations with teams as small as 10 employees up to 50,000.

Cisco is also announcing core quality management features from its Webex Workforce Optimization solution that will be part of the new Webex Contact Center license. Additionally, as part of Webex's focus on delivering a steady stream of innovation to customers, new, deeper integrations with leading CRM providers will be available in the summer of 2024. These integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow will seamlessly enable agents to process customer information without delay and manage advanced call related tasks directly from an integrated desktop. This ultimately simplifies workflows and improves overall efficiency.

More information about Webex Contact Center is here and learn more about today's announcement here. To hear how our customers are already leveraging Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center across industries, visit here.

