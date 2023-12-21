Cisco, Intel, Johnson Controls, Siemens, and Viasat Among the 55 Tech Companies Leading the Way in 2024

21 Dec, 2023

ABI Research releases its latest Competitive Ranking roundup to help empower technology companies to benchmark and organizations discover top technology solution providers

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of 15 recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 55 Technology Leaders to Watch in 2024.

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, products, and players emerging daily. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging—both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for end users looking for the best technology providers. In a climate where value creation, innovation, and success face pressure from macro-economic conditions, understanding and demonstrating industry best practice is invaluable in developing competitive positions and effectively communicating excellence," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

  • Amdocs – Cloud-Native Network Automation and Orchestration Software Vendor
  • Boingo – Neutral Host Providers' Enterprise 5G Solution Vendor
  • Cisco – WLAN for Campus Area Networks Vendor
  • CommScope – Residential Wi-Fi CPE Vendor
  • CompoSecure – Metal Payment Cards Vendor
  • Geotab – Commercial Video Telematics Vendor
  • Huawei – 5G End-to-End Core Network Automation and Orchestration Vendor
  • Intel – Intelligent Accelerator Provider
  • Johnson Controls – Smart Building Management Platform Vendor
  • Kaleris – Yard Management System Vendor
  • Mavenir – Open Ran Vendor
  • Palo Alto – Industrial Firewalls for OT/IT Security Vendor
  • Siemens – Industrial Automation: PLC Hardware and Software Vendor / MCAD SaaS for Large Enterprises & Manufacturing at Scale Vendor
  • Viasat Inmarsat – Satellite Broadband Connectivity Provider Vendor

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper 55 Technology Leaders to Watch in 2024.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

