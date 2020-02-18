Cisco is #4 on Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Ranking

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco was named No. 4 on the list of 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 23 rd year on the list

year on the list 98% of Cisco employees said Cisco is a great place to work, compared to 92% at other companies

99% said they were treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, compared to 97%

98% said they were proud of the ways Cisco contributes to the community, compared to 93%

"Cisco is proud to be recognized by our employees as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®," said Francine Katsoudas, executive vice president and chief people officer, Cisco. "We believe our Conscious Culture continues to put a focus on trust and transparency, and living to our Principles."

One Cisco program that allows employees to feel empowered and recognizes their efforts is The Bridge Awards. The program features employees who make a difference in our community by making a positive impact on people, society, and our planet.

Bridge Award winner Shawn Tylka, senior manager of people and communities at Cisco, reflects on how winning the award has inspired her. "Being a member of a group of people who are celebrated for their selfless actions and their work to make the world a better place has humbled and inspired me."

Career significance and diversity are two areas that Carlos Pignataro, a chief technology officer at Cisco, values as an employee. "In the tech industry, 20 years is an extraordinarily long time to stay at one company. When people ask me why I've stayed this long, I tell them it's very simple: In 20 years, I've had many different careers at Cisco; I rarely have two days that are the same. I pioneer innovation in tech while also building career reinvention."

He added that he has had the opportunity to teach and evangelize skills broadly to others at Cisco and then move on to a new Cisco job in a different area to start the process over again. "It's a dream scenario for someone who is intellectually curious, restless, an 'intrapreneur' and a lifelong learner."

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

