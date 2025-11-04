Cisco launches Cisco IQ, the unified AI-powered experience that connects the entire customer journey

New interface accelerates time-to-value, boosts resiliency, and delivers unparalleled simplicity for under-pressure IT teams

News Summary:

Cisco IQ brings real-time insights, on-demand assessments, troubleshooting and personalized learning, automation and agents from across professional services and support together in a single AI-powered interface, helping customers plan, deploy, manage, secure and optimize technology investments with greater speed and simplicity.

With Cisco IQ's purpose-built agentic-AI foundation, agents continually adapt to each customer's unique operational environment, enabling them to deliver personalized, contextual insights, recommendations and actions.

Flexible deployment options – SaaS, on-prem tethered, or on-prem air-gapped – and secure API integration help ensure Cisco IQ fits seamlessly into any environment and existing workflows.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO PARTNER SUMMIT -- Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced the launch of Cisco IQ, a breakthrough AI-powered digital interface that brings real-time insights, on-demand assessments, troubleshooting and personalized learning, automation and agents from across professional services and support into one powerful experience.

Purpose-built for the AI era, where technology complexity can hinder essential operational agility, Cisco IQ brings together automation, AI-powered intelligence, and decades of deep Cisco expertise in a single digital experience, helping customers to plan, deploy, manage, secure, and optimize technology investments faster and more easily. Its proactive, predictive, and highly personalized features put customers a step ahead, helping them to reduce complexity, boost resiliency, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Cisco IQ is our boldest step yet in reimagining how customers interact with Cisco — from planning and design to optimization and transformation," said Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, Cisco. "With AI at its core, Cisco IQ doesn't just react. It intelligently anticipates, personalizes and transforms how you assess, deploy and operate, providing one connected experience to reduce complexity and empower IT teams to act with clarity and confidence."

Turning Complexity into Crystal-Clear Clarity

In an era defined by rapid technology shifts and rising expectations, today's IT teams face a high-stakes mix of challenges:

Disjointed automation and fragmented visibility can leave teams firefighting across multiple tools, struggling with blind spots and missed signals.

Services and support experiences are often complex and inconsistent, slowing resolution and consuming valuable bandwidth.

A widening skills gap makes it harder to keep pace with innovation, while escalating demands for proactive, measurable outcomes can compound the strain.

Together, these pressures create fertile ground for costly outages, security gaps, delayed implementations, and eroded trust. Put simply, yesterday's service and support models are not designed to keep up with today's AI-powered world.

Cisco IQ helps to address this reality by transforming services and support from reactive fixes to strategic, predictive enablers — helping to reduce operational friction and cognitive load and enable earlier intervention. For customers, the result is a more resilient IT operation that can help focus resources on innovation and business transformation.

Cisco IQ is an important step in realizing Cisco's vision for agentic AI-led customer experience, where interactions are personalized, proactive, and predictive. At a time when 92% of business and IT leaders say that the support and services provided by B2B technology vendors are becoming more important due to growing technological complexity, Cisco is forging a new standard for customer experience for the AI era.

From Firefighting to Foresight

Cisco IQ unlocks a new level of simplicity, resiliency and time to value, helping ensure trust and security via Cisco's transparent AI architecture and human oversight by design. It helps IT teams to:

Anticipate and prevent issues with on-demand assessments covering security advisories, configurations, compliance, regulatory, quantum readiness and custom checks.

with on-demand assessments covering security advisories, configurations, compliance, regulatory, quantum readiness and custom checks. Simplify operations and provide dynamic, real-time visibility of entire asset inventory with planning for last day of support and lifecycle management.

of entire asset inventory with planning for last day of support and lifecycle management. Accelerate resolution using AI-supported troubleshooting and streamlined case management.

using AI-supported troubleshooting and streamlined case management. Benefit from hyper-personalized support with AI that adapts to each customer's unique environment.

with AI that adapts to each customer's unique environment. Realize deployment flexibility — SaaS, on-prem tethered, or on-prem air-gapped — with the ability to integrate Cisco IQ into existing systems.

"Cisco IQ is more than a technology: it's a shift in how IT delivers value in an AI-driven era. By reducing operational friction, lowering cognitive load, and enabling proactive action, Cisco IQ frees teams to focus on innovation and resilience rather than firefighting," added Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst, ZK Research. "This latest launch is another clear indication from Cisco that it intends to lead the way in agentic-led services."

Empowering partners to win in the AI era



Partners are at the heart of how Cisco delivers services and support to customers worldwide. With Cisco IQ, partners can address their customer needs across deployment modes and across the entire technology lifecycle. By equipping partners with advanced AI-powered capabilities, Cisco IQ can help them deliver more value to customers. Together, Cisco and its partners can help customers reduce complexity, make better-informed decisions, and keep pace with change — turning technology management into a strategic driver of business success.

"It's great to see Cisco leveraging AI and building out API stacks that enable partners to deliver even better outcomes for customers. Cisco IQ enhances the traditional services and support model into something that's far more proactive and predictive, meaning we can help customers identify and solve issues before they impact operations, build digital resiliency, and optimize operations," says John Tan, Chief Customer Officer, Data#3. "We're excited to integrate Cisco IQ into our custom application stack to deliver the modern, proactive and hyper-personalized customer experience that organizations need today."

Availability

Cisco IQ is expected to be generally available in Cisco's H2, FY2026.

Additional Resources

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity, and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.