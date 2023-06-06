Cisco Launches Full-Stack Observability Platform

Ecosystem of Partners Enable New, Extensible Observability Use Cases to Unify and Secure Digital Experiences

News Summary:

New vendor-agnostic Cisco Full-Stack Observability (FSO) Platform brings data together from multiple domains at scale.

Ecosystem of partners, including CloudFabrix, Evolutio, and Kanari, enable meaningful new use cases to rapidly deliver customer value from observable telemetry.

Powerful new platform delivers unparalleled insights, optimizing experiences and minimizing business risk for customers

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced the launch of a new Full-Stack Observability Platform—a vendor-agnostic solution that harnesses the power of the company's full portfolio. It delivers contextual, correlated, and predictive insights that allow customers to resolve issues more quickly and optimize experiences, while also minimizing business risk.

This industry-leading offering enables a new observability ecosystem that brings data together from multiple domains including application, networking, infrastructure, security, cloud, sustainability, and business sources.

"Full-Stack Observability is critical in today's digital-first business environment," said Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and General Manager, Applications. "Cisco Full-Stack Observability brings together network intelligence, security insights, and application observability across the multi-cloud environment and the full technology stack to enable enterprises to deliver unmatched digital experiences with deep business context."

Cisco's FSO Platform is focused on OpenTelemetry and is anchored on Metrics, Events, Logs, and Traces (MELT), enabling businesses to seamlessly collect anpd analyze MELT data generated by any source. The Cisco FSO Platform is also designed as a unified, extensible platform, allowing developers to build their own observability solutions, empowering an ecosystem of customers and partners.

Cisco FSO Platform Applications: Cloud Native Application Observability

Cloud Native Application Observability is the premier solution delivered on Cisco FSO Platform. It helps customers achieve business outcomes, make the right digital experience related decisions, ensure performance alignment with end-user expectations, prioritize, and reduce risk while securing workloads.

In addition to Cloud Native Application Observability, the first set of modules on Cisco's FSO Platform are:

Cost Insights: Provides visibility and insights into application-level costs alongside performance metrics, helping businesses understand the fiscal impact of their cloud applications, while also supporting sustainability efforts.

Provides visibility and insights into application-level costs alongside performance metrics, helping businesses understand the fiscal impact of their cloud applications, while also supporting sustainability efforts. Application Resource Optimizer: Provides visibility into Kubernetes workload resource utilization, so businesses can maximize resource usage and reduce excessive cloud spend, helping them meet financial targets and sustainability goals.

Provides visibility into Kubernetes workload resource utilization, so businesses can maximize resource usage and reduce excessive cloud spend, helping them meet financial targets and sustainability goals. Security Insights: Generates an application-based business risk score to help DevOps and SecOps teams to prioritize and eliminate vulnerabilities on cloud native applications or services that have a high likelihood of exploitation.

Generates an application-based business risk score to help DevOps and SecOps teams to prioritize and eliminate vulnerabilities on cloud native applications or services that have a high likelihood of exploitation. Cisco AIOps: Visualize contextualized data relevant to infrastructure, network, incidents, and performance of a business application, all in one place. Simplifies and optimizes IT's operational needs.

Cisco is already collaborating with partners, including CloudFabrix, Evolutio, and Kanari, to develop and monetize a diverse ecosystem of solutions for the Cisco FSO Platform that enable meaningful, new use cases and rapidly deliver customer value from observable telemetry.

Cisco FSO Platform launch partners are building novel solutions and extending the Platform's reach to new customers and business use-cases:

vSphere Observability and Data Modernization from CloudFabrix : This solution observes vSphere data through Cisco FSO Platform and correlates it with Kubernetes and infrastructure data to generate insights and recommended actions across infrastructure and the containerized application stack.

: This solution observes vSphere data through Cisco FSO Platform and correlates it with Kubernetes and infrastructure data to generate insights and recommended actions across infrastructure and the containerized application stack. Evolutio Fintech : This fintech observability solution is designed to help customers draw business insights by monitoring KPIs based on data ingested such as payments and credit card authorizations.

: This fintech observability solution is designed to help customers draw business insights by monitoring KPIs based on data ingested such as payments and credit card authorizations. Kanari Capacity Planner and Forecaster: This provides visibility into time series data associated with capacity planning and forecasted events with risk factors that have been determined through predictive ML algorithms (ARIMA, SARIMA, LSTM). Capacity Planner and Forecaster also allows organizations to take a sustainable, resilient approach to planning and tracking resources.

The Cisco FSO Platform marks a key advancement in Cisco's accelerating FSO strategy. Partners can unlock even more value for themselves and their customers through extensibility. AI-driven root cause analysis, experience optimization, and incident management are tied to business context so teams can identify, prioritize, resolve, and predict issues before they impact end users and their business.

Additional Resources:

