Cisco Launches Motific, Enabling Organizations to Navigate the Complex World of Generative AI Deployment

News provided by

Cisco Systems, Inc.

06 Feb, 2024, 03:30 ET

News Summary:

  • Increases Generative AI (GenAI) adoption velocity from months to days.
  • Reduces GenAI security, trust, compliance, and cost risks.
  • Unlocks deep visibility and insights into operational and business metrics.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE EMEA -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced Motific, Cisco's first SaaS product that allows for trustworthy generative AI (GenAI) deployments in organizations. Born from Outshift, Cisco's incubation business, Motific provides a central view across the entire GenAI journey, empowering central IT and security teams to rapidly deliver trustworthy GenAI capabilities across their organizations with control over sensitive data, security, responsible AI, and cost.

Since the expansion and breadth of access to GenAI, 97% of companies have reported that the urgency to deploy AI-powered technology has increased. However, many organizations face challenges in ensuring the AI being utilized includes trustworthy, use-case specific data that complies with organizational policies. One of the biggest hurdles facing organizations is the ability to tailor GenAI applications and solutions on knowledge bases and data sources that are custom to their specific use cases. Current and clean data are critical to operating effectively and can be achieved via techniques such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

It is time-consuming for companies to provision and manage GenAI assistants and APIs, integrate models across providers, and hire the talent to manage the process. Instead, they look for a product that can accelerate their AI deployments with minimal investment. Motific, a model and vendor agnostic product, supports the entire GenAI journey from assessment, through experimentation, to production. Motific allows customers to:

  • Deploy GenAI faster and more effectively: Motific cuts GenAI deployment times from months to days with compliance controls for over-usage, overrun spending, and integration of organization-specific data sources. With just a few clicks, Motific automatically configures assistants, abstracted APIs, and RAG on organization-wide data sources and foundation models while delivering optimal accuracy, cost, security, and access control.
  • Reduce risk and ensure continual compliance: Motific provides built-in policy controls that organizations can use or customize in days, allowing companies to provision based on their own internal policies. These automated controls are built for sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII), security such as prompt injection and access controls, and trust-related risks such as toxicity and hallucinations. The platform offers enterprise controls for security, sensitive data, and trustworthiness that can accurately detect and mitigate issues or risks between user inputs and Large Language Model (LLM) responses.
  • Track return on investment (ROI) and business insights while optimizing costs: Motific tracks business process and prompt usage intelligence with ROI and cost analysis, including consolidated monitoring audit trail and key metrics tracking of all user requests. The product deters shadow AI usage in organizations by providing visibility into use of unapproved third-party GenAI capabilities and helping IT admins provision organizationally compliant alternatives. Motific can also establish cost budgets and estimations to prevent runaway spend.

"Cisco is rapidly accelerating its product offerings for customers in the Generative AI space to meet the growing artificial intelligence and security compliance demands of enterprises," said Vijoy Pandey, Senior Vice President, Outshift by Cisco. "Motific accelerates the time to value an enterprise organization spends on GenAI usage and deployment by mitigating the risk up-front and enabling teams to innovate faster."

Availability:
Motific was created from Outshift, Cisco's internal incubation engine. Motific will be available to preview at Cisco Live EMEA and will be generally available by June 2024. Customers can visit the Motific webpage for more information or schedule time to speak with the team. 

Additional Resources

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

Cisco and NVIDIA to Help Enterprises Quickly and Easily Deploy and Manage Secure AI Infrastructure

Cisco and NVIDIA to Help Enterprises Quickly and Easily Deploy and Manage Secure AI Infrastructure

CISCO LIVE EMEA -- Cisco and NVIDIA today announced plans to deliver AI infrastructure solutions for the data center that are easy to deploy and...
Cisco Unveils New Innovations on the Cisco Observability Platform

Cisco Unveils New Innovations on the Cisco Observability Platform

CISCO LIVE EMEA -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced a series of exciting new solutions - enriched by business context - on the Cisco...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.