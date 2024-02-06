Cisco Launches Motific, Enabling Organizations to Navigate the Complex World of Generative AI Deployment

News Summary:

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE EMEA -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced Motific, Cisco's first SaaS product that allows for trustworthy generative AI (GenAI) deployments in organizations. Born from Outshift, Cisco's incubation business, Motific provides a central view across the entire GenAI journey, empowering central IT and security teams to rapidly deliver trustworthy GenAI capabilities across their organizations with control over sensitive data, security, responsible AI, and cost.

Since the expansion and breadth of access to GenAI, 97% of companies have reported that the urgency to deploy AI-powered technology has increased. However, many organizations face challenges in ensuring the AI being utilized includes trustworthy, use-case specific data that complies with organizational policies. One of the biggest hurdles facing organizations is the ability to tailor GenAI applications and solutions on knowledge bases and data sources that are custom to their specific use cases. Current and clean data are critical to operating effectively and can be achieved via techniques such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

It is time-consuming for companies to provision and manage GenAI assistants and APIs, integrate models across providers, and hire the talent to manage the process. Instead, they look for a product that can accelerate their AI deployments with minimal investment. Motific, a model and vendor agnostic product, supports the entire GenAI journey from assessment, through experimentation, to production. Motific allows customers to:

Deploy GenAI faster and more effectively: Motific cuts GenAI deployment times from months to days with compliance controls for over-usage, overrun spending, and integration of organization-specific data sources. With just a few clicks, Motific automatically configures assistants, abstracted APIs, and RAG on organization-wide data sources and foundation models while delivering optimal accuracy, cost, security, and access control.

Motific cuts GenAI deployment times from months to days with compliance controls for over-usage, overrun spending, and integration of organization-specific data sources. With just a few clicks, Motific automatically configures assistants, abstracted APIs, and RAG on organization-wide data sources and foundation models while delivering optimal accuracy, cost, security, and access control. Reduce risk and ensure continual compliance: Motific provides built-in policy controls that organizations can use or customize in days, allowing companies to provision based on their own internal policies. These automated controls are built for sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII), security such as prompt injection and access controls, and trust-related risks such as toxicity and hallucinations. The platform offers enterprise controls for security, sensitive data, and trustworthiness that can accurately detect and mitigate issues or risks between user inputs and Large Language Model (LLM) responses.

Motific provides built-in policy controls that organizations can use or customize in days, allowing companies to provision based on their own internal policies. These automated controls are built for sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII), security such as prompt injection and access controls, and trust-related risks such as toxicity and hallucinations. The platform offers enterprise controls for security, sensitive data, and trustworthiness that can accurately detect and mitigate issues or risks between user inputs and Large Language Model (LLM) responses. Track return on investment (ROI) and business insights while optimizing costs: Motific tracks business process and prompt usage intelligence with ROI and cost analysis, including consolidated monitoring audit trail and key metrics tracking of all user requests. The product deters shadow AI usage in organizations by providing visibility into use of unapproved third-party GenAI capabilities and helping IT admins provision organizationally compliant alternatives. Motific can also establish cost budgets and estimations to prevent runaway spend.

"Cisco is rapidly accelerating its product offerings for customers in the Generative AI space to meet the growing artificial intelligence and security compliance demands of enterprises," said Vijoy Pandey, Senior Vice President, Outshift by Cisco. "Motific accelerates the time to value an enterprise organization spends on GenAI usage and deployment by mitigating the risk up-front and enabling teams to innovate faster."

Availability:

Motific was created from Outshift, Cisco's internal incubation engine. Motific will be available to preview at Cisco Live EMEA and will be generally available by June 2024. Customers can visit the Motific webpage for more information or schedule time to speak with the team.

Additional Resources

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

