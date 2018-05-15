Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year - Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

The 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award highlights Global Knowledge's continued excellence as a Cisco Platinum Learning Partner, and its on-going support of Cisco in enabling organizations and individuals to succeed through technology skills and certifications.

Cisco learning partner awards are presented to partners that have excelled at collaboration, innovation, transformation, and an overall focus on customer enablement.

Todd Johnstone, Global Knowledge's CEO, was honored to accept the award. "This recognition is a testament to the commitment of the whole Global Knowledge team for continuously providing the best possible support to our partners and business professionals around the world."

Lisa Jones, Global Knowledge's Cisco global product director, echoed Mr. Johnstone's sentiments, "We have a tremendous and highly valuable relationship with Cisco, which unites us in the work of providing our clients with the combination of technologies and skills that they need to drive success in their organizations."

An exclusive Cisco training experience

Global Knowledge has pushed the envelope for what its customers receive when they train. The Global Knowledge Cisco Training Exclusives program bundles supplemental learning tools with a standard training course to extend a student's learning from five days to a full year.

Enabling intent-based networks

Global Knowledge actively supports Cisco's evolution as it develops next-generation enterprise networks with the new Software-Defined Networking (SDN) curriculum which includes the latest Cisco intent-based network technologies such as programmability, SD-WAN, SD-Access, Digital Network Architecture (DNA), and Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI).

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in technology and professional learning solutions. Whether for individuals or organizations, our mission is clear: build the skills that enable success. With over 15 corporate offices around the world, our 1,500 employees are helping clients grow and thrive in over 100 countries. Learn more at www.globalknowledge.com.

