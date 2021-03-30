Cisco Provides Customers Unmatched Visibility Across Applications and the Internet

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- – CISCO LIVE – Cisco today announced new software-delivered solutions offering technology teams greater visibility of what is happening anywhere across their networks, at any time. By integrating ThousandEyes internet and cloud intelligence with AppDynamics and Cisco's most widely deployed switching family, customers can have ubiquitous visibility and the ability to fix critical issues across their digital applications and services.

As more organizations adopt SaaS and cloud-based services to enable business agility, they become reliant on networks and services that sit outside their control, such as the public internet. Although they do not directly control these domains, they are still responsible for service delivery outcomes. To solve this challenge, ThousandEyes delivers actionable insights into external networks and services so organizations can ensure seamless digital experiences for their customers and employees.

"Agility, flexibility and scalability have never been more important, leading many organizations to embrace the benefits of cloud-first environments," said Todd Nightingale, SVP and GM, Enterprise Networking and Cloud at Cisco. "With today's launch we are marking a milestone, putting the power of true internet intelligence in the hands of more Cisco customers, when and where they need it most. No other company can offer this level of visibility and insight."

Following its acquisition in August 2020, Cisco is integrating the power of ThousandEyes internet and cloud intelligence with AppDynamics Dash Studio and the Cisco Catalyst 9300 and 9400 Series.

ThousandEyes Internet and Cloud Intelligence in AppDynamics Dash Studio : combines the network and internet performance metrics from ThousandEyes into AppDynamics Dash Studio, AppDynamics' next generation dashboarding experience. This new integration provides a common operating language for network, application, and cloud teams to quickly isolate and resolve issues across the entire digital delivery ecosystem, enabling them to deliver world-class digital experiences for both customers and employees.

combines the network and internet performance metrics from ThousandEyes into AppDynamics Dash Studio, AppDynamics' next generation dashboarding experience. This new integration provides a common operating language for network, application, and cloud teams to quickly isolate and resolve issues across the entire digital delivery ecosystem, enabling them to deliver world-class digital experiences for both customers and employees. ThousandEyes Internet and Cloud Intelligence for Catalyst 9000: DNA Advantage and Premier customers will now be able to run the ThousandEyes agent natively on their Catalyst 9300/9400 switches and will receive access to ThousandEyes internet and cloud intelligence at no additional cost. With ThousandEyes, customers can gain end-to-end visibility, from deep within campus and branch offices to applications and services over any network to quickly pinpoint issues and optimize performance.

"Continued acceleration of digital demands, cloud adoption, and technology advancements are driving network criticality and complexity to new levels by the day," said Mark Leary, Research Director, Network Analytics at IDC. "In this hyper-connected digital era, management solutions that enhance visibility and control across both internal systems and external services are absolutely critical to delivering the best possible user experience, resource use, threat protection, and digital readiness. ThousandEyes integration with Cisco Catalyst 9000 and AppDynamics Dash Studio simplifies management for an IT staff already under tremendous pressure, while also providing for greater precision in managing the network infrastructure and the many vital users and applications it serves."

Joint ThousandEyes and AppDynamics customers will be able to view network and internet metrics within the AppDynamics Dash Studio beginning in April, without the need to purchase additional licenses or agents. Catalyst 9300/9400 customers with a DNA Advantage or Premier license will be entitled to access ThousandEyes Internet and Cloud Intelligence in early April.

