Cisco Reports First Quarter Earnings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today reported first quarter results for the period ended October 24, 2020. Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $11.9 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.2 billion or $0.51 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.2 billion or $0.76 per share.

"Cisco is off to a solid start in fiscal 2021 and we are encouraged by the signs of improvement in our business as we continue to navigate the pandemic and other macro uncertainties," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Our focus is on winning with a differentiated innovative portfolio, long-term growth and being a trusted technology partner offering choice and flexibility to our customers. We see many great opportunities ahead as every company in every industry is accelerating its digital-first strategy."

GAAP Results





Q1 FY 2021

Q1 FY 2020

Vs. Q1 FY 2020 Revenue

$ 11.9 billion

$ 13.2 billion

(9)% Net Income

$ 2.2 billion

$ 2.9 billion

(26)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.51



$ 0.68



(25)%



Non-GAAP Results





Q1 FY 2021

Q1 FY 2020

Vs. Q1 FY 2020 Net Income

$ 3.2 billion

$ 3.6 billion

(11)% EPS

$ 0.76



$ 0.84



(10)%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

"Our Q1 results reflect good execution with strong margins in a challenging environment," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "We continued to transform our business through more software offerings and subscriptions, driving 10% year over year growth in remaining performance obligations. We delivered strong growth in operating cash flow and returned $2.3 billion to shareholders."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q1 FY 2021 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $11.9 billion, down 9%, with product revenue down 13% and service revenue up 2%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 10%, EMEA down 10%, and APJC down 7%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 6%. Infrastructure Platforms was down 16% and Applications was down 8%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.6%, 62.7%, and 65.8%, respectively, as compared with 64.3% for each in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.8%, 65.3%, and 67.1%, respectively, as compared with 65.9%, 66.1%, and 65.4%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 67.3% for the Americas, 63.9% for EMEA and 63.0% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $5.0 billion, up 3%, and were 42.0% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.0 billion, down 7%, and were 33.1% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $2.6 billion, down 28%, with GAAP operating margin of 21.5%. Non-GAAP operating income was $3.9 billion, down 12%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.7%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 18.9%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.2 billion, a decrease of 26%, and EPS was $0.51, a decrease of 25%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.2 billion, a decrease of 11%, and EPS was $0.76, a decrease of 10%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.1 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 14% compared with $3.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $30.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $29.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2020.

Deferred Revenue -- $20.5 billion, up 10% in total, with deferred product revenue up 15%. Deferred service revenue was up 7%.

Remaining Performance Obligations -- $27.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, up 10%.

Capital Allocation -- In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 20 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $40.44 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $10.0 billion with no termination date.

Guidance for Q2 FY 2021

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021:

Q2 FY 2021



Revenue

0% - (2)% decline Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate

64% - 65% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

32% - 33% Non-GAAP tax provision rate

19% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.74 - $0.76

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.55 to $0.60 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q2 FY 2021 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q2 FY 2021" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q1 fiscal year 2021 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

at . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international). Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , November 12, 2020 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , November 19, 2020 at 1-800-879-5193 ( United States ) or 1-203-369-3562 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

, to , at 1-800-879-5193 ( ) or 1-203-369-3562 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com. Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , November 12, 2020 . Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 24, 2020

October 26, 2019 REVENUE:





Product $ 8,587



$ 9,878

Service 3,342



3,281

Total revenue 11,929



13,159

COST OF SALES:





Product 3,206



3,524

Service 1,142



1,171

Total cost of sales 4,348



4,695

GROSS MARGIN 7,581



8,464

OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development 1,612



1,666

Sales and marketing 2,217



2,480

General and administrative 544



519

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 36



36

Restructuring and other charges 602



184

Total operating expenses 5,011



4,885

OPERATING INCOME 2,570



3,579

Interest income 174



273

Interest expense (112)



(178)

Other income (loss), net 49



12

Interest and other income (loss), net 111



107

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,681



3,686

Provision for income taxes 507



760

NET INCOME $ 2,174



$ 2,926









Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.51



$ 0.69

Diluted $ 0.51



$ 0.68

Shares used in per-share calculation:





Basic 4,230



4,246

Diluted 4,244



4,273



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 24, 2020



Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :







Americas

$ 7,198



(10)% EMEA

2,964



(10)% APJC

1,767



(7)% Total

$ 11,929



(9)%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 24, 2020 Gross Margin Percentage :



Americas

67.3% EMEA

63.9% APJC

63.0%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 24, 2020



Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :







Infrastructure Platforms

$ 6,341



(16)% Applications

1,380



(8)% Security

861



6% Other Products

5



(56)% Total Product

8,587



(13)% Services

3,342



2% Total

$ 11,929



(9)%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



October 24, 2020

July 25, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,822



$ 11,809

Investments 19,190



17,610

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $125 at October 24, 2020 and $143 at July 25, 2020 3,980



5,472

Inventories 1,303



1,282

Financing receivables, net 5,105



5,051

Other current assets 2,589



2,349

Total current assets 42,989



43,573

Property and equipment, net 2,412



2,453

Financing receivables, net 5,516



5,714

Goodwill 34,535



33,806

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,581



1,576

Deferred tax assets 4,138



3,990

Other assets 3,832



3,741

TOTAL ASSETS $ 95,003



$ 94,853

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 5,002



$ 3,005

Accounts payable 2,294



2,218

Income taxes payable 810



839

Accrued compensation 2,978



3,122

Deferred revenue 11,271



11,406

Other current liabilities 4,636



4,741

Total current liabilities 26,991



25,331

Long-term debt 9,564



11,578

Income taxes payable 8,786



8,837

Deferred revenue 9,202



9,040

Other long-term liabilities 2,303



2,147

Total liabilities 56,846



56,933

Total equity 38,157



37,920

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 95,003



$ 94,853



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 24, 2020

October 26, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 2,174



$ 2,926

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 451



461

Share-based compensation expense 438



395

Provision (benefit) for receivables 13



50

Deferred income taxes (120)



81

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (59)



(8)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 1,526



515

Inventories (21)



34

Financing receivables 167



146

Other assets (259)



59

Accounts payable 73



(45)

Income taxes, net (84)



(330)

Accrued compensation (165)



(473)

Deferred revenue (45)



158

Other liabilities 7



(382)

Net cash provided by operating activities 4,096



3,587

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (3,756)



(2,028)

Proceeds from sales of investments 657



2,342

Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,425



1,966

Acquisitions and divestitures (830)



(163)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies (68)



(54)

Return of investments in privately held companies 29



57

Acquisition of property and equipment (171)



(202)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 4



4

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,710)



1,922

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 1



2

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (800)



(784)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (89)



(194)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net —



(3,470)

Repayments of debt —



(2,720)

Dividends paid (1,520)



(1,486)

Other 35



(16)

Net cash used in financing activities (2,373)



(8,668)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (987)



(3,159)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 11,812



11,772

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,825



$ 8,613

Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 160



$ 204

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 710



$ 1,009



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



October 24, 2020

July 25, 2020

October 26, 2019 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 8,139



$ 7,895



$ 7,105

Service 12,334



12,551



11,497

Total $ 20,473



$ 20,446



$ 18,602

Reported as:









Current $ 11,271



$ 11,406



$ 10,646

Noncurrent 9,202



9,040



7,956

Total $ 20,473



$ 20,446



$ 18,602



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



October 24, 2020

July 25, 2020

October 26, 2019

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product $ 11,340



15 %

$ 11,261



17 %

$ 9,878



28 % Service 16,129



8 %

17,093



9 %

14,991



3 % Total $ 27,469



10 %

$ 28,354



12 %

$ 24,869



11 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)



DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted- Average Price per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2021





















October 24, 2020 $ 0.36



$ 1,520



20



$ 40.44



$ 800



$ 2,320

Fiscal 2020





















July 25, 2020 $ 0.36



$ 1,525



—



$ —



$ —



$ 1,525

April 25, 2020 $ 0.36



$ 1,519



25



$ 39.71



$ 981



$ 2,500

January 25, 2020 $ 0.35



$ 1,486



18



$ 46.71



$ 870



$ 2,356

October 26, 2019 $ 0.35



$ 1,486



16



$ 48.91



$ 768



$ 2,254



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

October 24, 2020

October 26, 2019 GAAP net income $ 2,174



$ 2,926

Adjustments to cost of sales:





Share-based compensation expense 65



57

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 163



150

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1



1

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges 43



4

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 272



212

Adjustments to operating expenses:





Share-based compensation expense 362



333

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 36



36

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 59



72

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 602



184

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,059



625

Adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net:





(Gains) and losses on equity investments (48)



(13)

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 1,283



824

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (246)



(209)

Significant tax matters —



67

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (246)



(142)

Non-GAAP net income $ 3,211



$ 3,608



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

October 24, 2020

October 26, 2019 GAAP EPS $ 0.51



$ 0.68

Adjustments to GAAP:





Share-based compensation expense 0.10



0.09

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.05



0.04

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.01



0.02

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges 0.01



—

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.14



0.04

(Gains) and losses on equity investments (0.01)



—

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06)



(0.05)

Significant tax matters —



0.02

Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.76



$ 0.84





Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

October 24, 2020

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Y/Y

Operating Income

Y/Y

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,381



$ 2,200



$ 7,581



$ 5,011



3%

$ 2,570



(28)%

$ 111



$ 2,174



(26)% % of revenue 62.7 %

65.8 %

63.6 %

42.0 %





21.5 %





0.9 %

18.2 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 24



41



65



362







427







—



427





Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 163



—



163



36







199







—



199





Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —



1



1



59







60







—



60





Legal and indemnification settlements/charges 43



—



43



—







43







—



43





Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



602







602







—



602





(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—







—







(48)



(48)





Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—







—







—



(246)





Non-GAAP amount $ 5,611



$ 2,242



$ 7,853



$ 3,952



(7)%

$ 3,901



(12)%

$ 63



$ 3,211



(11)% % of revenue 65.3 %

67.1 %

65.8 %

33.1 %





32.7 %





0.5 %

26.9 %







Three Months Ended

October 26, 2019

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Operating Income

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 6,354



$ 2,110



$ 8,464



$ 4,885



$ 3,579



$ 107



$ 2,926

% of revenue 64.3 %

64.3 %

64.3 %

37.1 %

27.2 %

0.8 %

22.2 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 23



34



57



333



390



—



390

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 150



—



150



36



186



—



186

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges 4



—



4



—



4



—



4

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —



1



1



72



73



—



73

Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



184



184



—



184

(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—



—



(13)



(13)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—



—



—



(142)

Non-GAAP amount $ 6,531



$ 2,145



$ 8,676



$ 4,260



$ 4,416



$ 94



$ 3,608

% of revenue 66.1 %

65.4 %

65.9 %

32.4 %

33.6 %

0.7 %

27.4 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

October 24, 2020

October 26, 2019 GAAP effective tax rate 18.9 %

20.6 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 0.1 %

(0.6) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 19.0 %

20.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE FOR Q2 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2021 Gross Margin Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Tax Provision Rate

Earnings per Share (2) GAAP 62% - 63%

24.5%- 25.5%

19%

$0.55 - $0.60 Estimated adjustments for:













Share-based compensation expense 0.5%

3.5%

—

$0.08 - $0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1.5%

2.0%

—

$0.04 - $0.05 Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1) —

2.0%

—

$0.04 - $0.05 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments







—



Non-GAAP 64% - 65%

32% - 33%

19%

$0.74 - $0.76



(1) In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we initiated a restructuring plan, which includes a voluntary early retirement program, in order to realign the organization and enable further investment in key priority areas with total estimated pretax charges of approximately $900 million consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs. We recognized $602 million of these charges during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. We expect to recognize approximately $200 million of these charges in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 with the remaining amount to be recognized during the rest of the fiscal year. (2) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects. Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as improvement in our business as we continue to navigate the pandemic and other macro uncertainties, our ability to execute on our strategy to focus on winning with a differentiated innovative portfolio, long-term growth and being a trusted technology partner offering choice and flexibility to our customers, our future opportunities as every company in every industry is accelerating its digital-first strategy, our ability to continue to transform our business through more software offerings and subscriptions, and our ability to continue to deliver strong growth in operating cash flow and return value to our shareholders) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q2 FY 2021) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in routing, switching and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, antitrust, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of the announced restructuring and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events; any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent report on Form 10-K filed on September 3, 2020. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent report on Form 10-K as it may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months ended October 24, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

