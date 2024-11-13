CISCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Broad-based acceleration in product orders reflecting normalizing demand Product orders up 20% year over year; up 9% year over year excluding Splunk

Revenue of $13.8 billion in Q1, at the high end of our guidance range

in Q1, at the high end of our guidance range Strong profitability: GAAP gross margin of 65.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 69.3%, above our guidance range GAAP EPS of $0.68 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 , above our guidance range

Q1 FY 2025 Results: Revenue: $13.8 billion Decrease of 6% year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.68 ; Non-GAAP: $0.91 GAAP EPS decreased 24% year over year Non-GAAP EPS decreased 18% year over year

Q2 FY 2025 Guidance: Revenue: $13.75 billion to $13.95 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.51 to $0.56 ; Non-GAAP: $0.89 to $0.91

FY 2025 Guidance: Revenue: $55.3 billion to $56.3 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.26 to $2.38 ; Non-GAAP: $3.60 to $3.66



Cisco today reported first quarter results for the period ended October 26, 2024. Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $13.8 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.7 billion or $0.68 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.7 billion or $0.91 per share.

"Cisco is off to a strong start to fiscal 2025," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "Our customers are investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for AI, and with the breadth of our portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity."

"Revenue, gross margin and EPS in Q1 were at the high end or above our guidance range, generating strong operating leverage," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "We are focused on solid execution and operating discipline while making strategic investments to drive innovation and growth."

GAAP Results





Q1 FY 2025

Q1 FY 2024

Vs. Q1 FY 2024 Revenue

$ 13.8 billion

$ 14.7 billion

(6) % Net Income

$ 2.7 billion

$ 3.6 billion

(25) % Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.68

$ 0.89

(24) %

Q1 FY 2025 GAAP results include a tax benefit of $720 million due to a recent U.S. Tax Court decision regarding the U.S. taxation of deemed foreign dividends in the transition year of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Non-GAAP Results







Q1 FY 2025

Q1 FY 2024

Vs. Q1 FY 2024 Net Income

$ 3.7 billion

$ 4.5 billion

(19) % EPS

$ 0.91

$ 1.11

(18) %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on January 22, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q1 FY 2025 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $13.8 billion, down 6%, with product revenue down 9% and services revenue up 6%. Excluding the contribution from Splunk, total revenue was down 14%.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 9%, EMEA down 2%, and APJC up 1%. Product revenue performance reflected growth in Security up 100% and Observability up 36%. Networking was down 23% and Collaboration was down 3%. Excluding Splunk, Security and Observability grew 2% and 1%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 65.9%, 65.1%, and 68.0%, respectively, as compared with 65.2%, 64.5%, and 67.3%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 69.3%, 68.9%, and 70.3%, respectively, as compared with 67.1%, 66.5%, and 69.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 69.6% for the Americas, 70.3% for EMEA and 66.4% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $6.8 billion, up 28%, and were 48.9% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.9 billion, up 9%, and were 35.2% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $2.4 billion, down 45%, with GAAP operating margin of 17.0%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.7 billion, down 12%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.1%.

Provision for (benefit from) Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was a benefit of 19.6%, which includes the $720 million benefit on deemed foreign dividends as discussed above. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.7 billion, a decrease of 25%, and EPS was $0.68, a decrease of 24%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.7 billion, a decrease of 19%, and EPS was $0.91, a decrease of 18%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $3.7 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 54%, compared with $2.4 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $18.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $17.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $40.0 billion, up 15% in total, with 51% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO were up 24% and services RPO were up 7%.

Deferred Revenue -- $27.5 billion, up 7% in total, with deferred product revenue up 11%. Deferred services revenue was up 4%.

Capital Allocation -- In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we returned $3.6 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 40 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $49.56 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2.0 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $3.2 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we closed the following acquisitions:

DeepFactor, Inc. , a privately held cloud-native application security company

, a privately held cloud-native application security company Robust Intelligence, Inc., a privately held AI security solutions company

Guidance

Cisco estimates the following results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025:

Q2 FY 2025



Revenue

$13.75 billion - $13.95 billion Non-GAAP gross margin

68% – 69% Non-GAAP operating margin

33.5% – 34.5% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.89 – $0.91

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.51 to $0.56 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cisco estimates the following results for fiscal 2025:

FY 2025



Revenue

$55.3 billion - $56.3 billion Non-GAAP EPS

$3.60 – $3.66

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.26 to $2.38 for fiscal 2025.

Our Q2 FY 2025 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 17% for GAAP and approximately 19% for non-GAAP results. Our FY 2025 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 9% for GAAP and approximately 19% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q1 fiscal year 2025 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , November 13, 2024 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , November 19, 2024 at 1-866-360-7722 ( United States ) or 1-203-369-0174 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , November 13, 2024. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 26, 2024

October 28, 2023 REVENUE:





Product $ 10,114

$ 11,139 Services 3,727

3,529 Total revenue 13,841

14,668 COST OF SALES:





Product 3,526

3,957 Services 1,194

1,154 Total cost of sales 4,720

5,111 GROSS MARGIN 9,121

9,557 OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development 2,286

1,913 Sales and marketing 2,752

2,506 General and administrative 795

672 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 265

67 Restructuring and other charges 665

123 Total operating expenses 6,763

5,281 OPERATING INCOME 2,358

4,276 Interest income 286

360 Interest expense (418)

(111) Other income (loss), net 41

(83) Interest and other income (loss), net (91)

166 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,267

4,442 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (444)

804 NET INCOME $ 2,711

$ 3,638







Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.68

$ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.89 Shares used in per-share calculation:





Basic 3,990

4,057 Diluted 4,013

4,087

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 26, 2024



Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :







Americas

$ 8,252

(9) % EMEA

3,588

(2) % APJC

2,001

1 % Total

$ 13,841

(6) %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 26, 2024 Gross Margin Percentage :



Americas

69.6 % EMEA

70.3 % APJC

66.4 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 26, 2024



Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :







Networking

$ 6,753

(23) % Security

2,017

100 % Collaboration

1,085

(3) % Observability

258

36 % Total Product

10,114

(9) % Services

3,727

6 % Total

$ 13,841

(6) %



Excluding Splunk, Security and Observability grew 2% and 1%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



October 26, 2024

July 27, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,065

$ 7,508 Investments 9,606

10,346 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $78 at October 26, 2024 and $87

at July 27, 2024 4,457

6,685 Inventories 3,143

3,373 Financing receivables, net 3,123

3,338 Other current assets 6,358

5,612 Total current assets 35,752

36,862 Property and equipment, net 2,082

2,090 Financing receivables, net 3,411

3,376 Goodwill 58,774

58,660 Purchased intangible assets, net 10,744

11,219 Deferred tax assets 6,514

6,262 Other assets 6,056

5,944 TOTAL ASSETS $ 123,333

$ 124,413 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 12,364

$ 11,341 Accounts payable 1,996

2,304 Income taxes payable 2,096

1,439 Accrued compensation 2,861

3,608 Deferred revenue 15,615

16,249 Other current liabilities 5,610

5,643 Total current liabilities 40,542

40,584 Long-term debt 19,623

19,621 Income taxes payable 3,367

3,985 Deferred revenue 11,887

12,226 Other long-term liabilities 2,637

2,540 Total liabilities 78,056

78,956 Total equity 45,277

45,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 123,333

$ 124,413

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 26,

2024

October 28,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 2,711

$ 3,638 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 789

401 Share-based compensation expense 827

661 Provision (benefit) for receivables (1)

4 Deferred income taxes (281)

(513) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (60)

89 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 2,227

979 Inventories 229

307 Financing receivables 173

25 Other assets (190)

(290) Accounts payable (269)

(235) Income taxes, net (806)

(1,773) Accrued compensation (754)

(908) Deferred revenue (971)

259 Other liabilities 37

(273) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,661

2,371 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (1,775)

(1,850) Proceeds from sales of investments 1,490

1,280 Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,164

2,497 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures (217)

(876) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (42)

(13) Return of investments in privately held companies 77

47 Acquisition of property and equipment (217)

(134) Other (1)

1 Net cash provided by investing activities 479

952 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (2,003)

(1,300) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (165)

(153) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net 68

— Issuances of debt 5,732

— Repayments of debt (4,821)

(750) Dividends paid (1,592)

(1,580) Other (3)

(17) Net cash used in financing activities (2,784)

(3,800) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and

restricted cash equivalents 10

(45) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,366

(522) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 8,842

11,627 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,208

$ 11,105 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 545

$ 128 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 643

$ 3,090

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



October 26, 2024

July 27, 2024

October 28, 2023

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product $ 19,882

24 %

$ 20,055

27 %

$ 16,011

14 % Services 20,108

7 %

20,993

10 %

18,742

11 % Total $ 39,990

15 %

$ 41,048

18 %

$ 34,753

12 %



We expect 51% of total RPO at October 26, 2024 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



October 26,

2024

July 27,

2024

October 28, 2023 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 12,941

$ 13,219

$ 11,689 Services 14,561

15,256

13,970 Total $ 27,502

$ 28,475

$ 25,659 Reported as:









Current $ 15,615

$ 16,249

$ 13,812 Noncurrent 11,887

12,226

11,847 Total $ 27,502

$ 28,475

$ 25,659

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-Average

Price per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2025























October 26, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,592

40

$ 49.56

$ 2,003

$ 3,595

























Fiscal 2024























July 27, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,606

43

$ 46.80

$ 2,002

$ 3,608 April 27, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,615

26

$ 49.22

$ 1,256

$ 2,871 January 27, 2024

$ 0.39

$ 1,583

25

$ 49.54

$ 1,254

$ 2,837 October 28, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,580

23

$ 54.53

$ 1,252

$ 2,832

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

October 26,

2024

October 28,

2023 GAAP net income $ 2,711

$ 3,638 Adjustments to cost of sales:





Share-based compensation expense 131

103 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 319

181 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 19

— Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 469

284 Adjustments to operating expenses:





Share-based compensation expense 679

550 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 265

67 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 285

75 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

(2) Significant asset impairments and restructurings 665

123 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,894

813 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:





(Gains) and losses on investments (98)

51 Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net (98)

51 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 2,265

1,148 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (476)

(258) Significant tax matters (1) (829)

— Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (1,305)

(258) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,671

$ 4,528



(1) The three months ended October 26, 2024 include a $720 million benefit due to a recent U.S. Tax Court decision regarding the U.S. taxation of deemed foreign dividends in the transition year of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

October 26,

2024

October 28,

2023 GAAP EPS $ 0.68

$ 0.89 Adjustments to GAAP:





Share-based compensation expense 0.20

0.16 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15

0.06 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 0.08

0.02 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.17

0.03 (Gains) and losses on investments (0.02)

0.01 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.12)

(0.06) Significant tax matters (0.21)

— Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.91

$ 1.11



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

October 26, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Services Gross Margin

Total

Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 6,588

$ 2,533

$ 9,121

$ 6,763

28 %

$ 2,358

(45) %

$ (91)

$ 2,711

(25) % % of revenue 65.1 %

68.0 %

65.9 %

48.9 %





17.0 %





(0.7) %

19.6 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 57

74

131

679





810





—

810



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 319

—

319

265





584





—

584



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 5

14

19

285





304





—

304



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

665





665





—

665



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





(98)

(98)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(1,305)



Non-GAAP amount $ 6,969

$ 2,621

$ 9,590

$ 4,869

9 %

$ 4,721

(12) %

$ (189)

$ 3,671

(19) % % of revenue 68.9 %

70.3 %

69.3 %

35.2 %





34.1 %





(1.4) %

26.5 %







Three Months Ended

October 28, 2023

Product

Gross

Margin

Services Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Operating Income

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 7,182

$ 2,375

$ 9,557

$ 5,281

$ 4,276

$ 166

$ 3,638 % of revenue 64.5 %

67.3 %

65.2 %

36.0 %

29.2 %

1.1 %

24.8 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 42

61

103

550

653

—

653 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 181

—

181

67

248

—

248 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —

—

—

75

75

—

75 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

123

123

—

123 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

(2)

(2)

—

(2) (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

51

51 Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(258) Non-GAAP amount $ 7,405

$ 2,436

$ 9,841

$ 4,468

$ 5,373

$ 217

$ 4,528 % of revenue 66.5 %

69.0 %

67.1 %

30.5 %

36.6 %

1.5 %

30.9 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

October 26, 2024

October 28, 2023 GAAP effective tax rate (19.6) %

18.1 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 38.6 %

0.9 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 19.0 %

19.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q2 FY 2025

Gross Margin

Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Earnings per

Share (1) GAAP

64.5% – 65.5%

20% – 21%

$0.51 – $0.56 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

7.0 %

$0.18 – $0.19 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

2.5 %

6.0 %

$0.16 – $0.17 Significant asset impairments and restructurings

—

0.5 %

$0.01 – $0.02 Non-GAAP

68% – 69%

33.5% – 34.5%

$0.89 – $0.91

FY 2025

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

$2.26 – $2.38 Estimated adjustments for:



Share-based compensation expense

$0.73 – $0.75 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.60 – $0.62 Significant asset impairments and restructurings

$0.18 – $0.20 (Gains) and losses on investments

($0.02) Significant tax matters

($0.21) Non-GAAP

$3.60– $3.66



(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments, significant tax matters, or other items, which may or may not be significant.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as our customers' investments in critical infrastructure to prepare for AI, our position to capitalize on that opportunity given the breadth of our portfolio, and our focus on solid execution and operating discipline while making strategic investments to drive innovation and growth) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q2 FY 2025 and full year FY 2025) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; our development and use of artificial intelligence; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market, cloud, enterprise and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain key priority areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Networking and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and services markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber attacks, data breaches or other incidents; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; our ability to protect personal data; evolving regulatory uncertainty; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent report on Form 10-K filed on September 5, 2024. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent report on Form 10-K as it may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months ended October 26, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Annualized recurring revenue represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscriptions, term licenses, operating leases and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period, net of rebates to customers and partners as well as certain other revenue adjustments. Includes both revenue recognized ratably as well as upfront on an annualized basis.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2024 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.