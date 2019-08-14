Cisco Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today reported fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended July 27, 2019. Cisco reported fourth quarter revenue of $13.4 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.2 billion or $0.51 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 billion or $0.83 per share.

As previously disclosed, Cisco completed the divestiture of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Revenue, non-GAAP financial information, and Q1 FY 2020 guidance have been normalized to exclude the SPVSS business from prior periods for comparative purposes.

"Our Q4 results marked a strong end to a great year. We are executing well in a dynamic environment, delivering tremendous innovation across our portfolio and extending our market leadership," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "We are committed to providing our customers ongoing value through differentiated solutions, and we are well positioned to take advantage of the long-term growth opportunities ahead."

Q4 GAAP Results





Q4 FY 2019

Q4 FY 2018

Vs. Q4 FY 2018 Revenue (including SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 13.4 billion

$ 12.8 billion

5% Revenue (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 13.4 billion

$ 12.6 billion

6% Net Income

$ 2.2 billion

$ 3.8 billion

(42)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.51



$ 0.81



(37)%

Q4 GAAP results for fiscal 2019 and 2018 include a $0.9 billion charge and $0.9 billion benefit, respectively, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Q4 Non-GAAP Results





Q4 FY 2019

Q4 FY 2018

Vs. Q4 FY 2018 Net Income (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 3.6 billion

$ 3.3 billion

9% EPS (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 0.83



$ 0.70



19%

Fiscal Year GAAP Results





FY 2019

FY 2018

Vs. FY 2018 Revenue (including SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 51.9 billion

$ 49.3 billion

5% Revenue (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 51.7 billion

$ 48.4 billion

7% Net Income

$ 11.6 billion

$ 0.1 billion

NM EPS

$ 2.61



$ 0.02



NM

NM - Not meaningful



GAAP results for fiscal 2019 and 2018 include charges related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 billion and $10.4 billion, respectively.

Fiscal Year Non-GAAP Results





FY 2019

FY 2018

Vs. FY 2018 Net Income (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 13.8 billion

$ 12.7 billion

9% EPS (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 3.10



$ 2.59



20%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

"We are pleased with our solid execution and performance in Q4, delivering revenue growth of 6%, non-GAAP EPS growth of 19%, and strong margins," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "We continue to transform our business model with software subscriptions now at 70% of our software revenue. The returns on our investments in key strategic areas position Cisco for long-term growth and shareholder value."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the "Q4 FY 2019 Highlights" and "FY 2019 Highlights" sections are presented excluding the SPVSS business for all periods as it was divested during the second quarter, on October 28, 2018.

Q4 FY 2019 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $13.4 billion, up 6%, with product revenue up 7% and service revenue up 4%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 9%, EMEA up 7%, and APJC down 4%. Product revenue performance was broad based with growth in Security, up 14%, Applications, up 11%, and Infrastructure Platforms, up 6%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.9%, 62.9%, and 66.8%, respectively, as compared with 61.7%, 60.2%, and 66.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.5%, 64.7%, and 67.9%, respectively, as compared with 63.2%, 61.9%, and 67.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 66.8% for the Americas, 65.2% for EMEA and 60.8% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.9 billion, up 7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.4 billion, up 9%, and were 32.8% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.7 billion, up 10%, with GAAP operating margin of 27.5%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 billion, up 11%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.6%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 40.4%, which includes a $0.9 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 18.8%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.2 billion and EPS was $0.51. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 9%, and EPS was $0.83, an increase of 19%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $3.9 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 4% compared with $4.1 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

FY 2019 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $51.7 billion, an increase of 7%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $11.6 billion and EPS was $2.61. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $13.8 billion, up 9% compared to fiscal 2018, and EPS was $3.10, an increase of 20%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $15.8 billion for fiscal 2019 compared with $13.7 billion for fiscal 2018, an increase of 16%. Operating cash flow for fiscal 2019 and 2018 include payments of $0.8 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Fiscal 2019 also includes the receipt of $0.4 billion related to a litigation settlement with Arista Networks. Operating cash flow increased 8%, normalized for these items.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $33.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $34.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and compared with $46.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2018.

Deferred Revenue -- $18.5 billion, down 6% in total, with deferred product revenue down 18%. Deferred service revenue was up 2%.

Remaining Performance Obligations -- $25.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2019.

Capital Allocation -- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, we returned $6.0 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 82 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $54.99 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $4.5 billion.

Acquisitions

On July 9, 2019, we announced our intent to acquire Acacia Communications, Inc., a publicly-traded fabless semiconductor company that develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of fiscal 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Guidance for Q1 FY 2020

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (normalized to exclude the divested SPVSS business):

Q1 FY 2020



Revenue

0% to 2% growth Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate

64% - 65% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

32% - 33% Non-GAAP tax provision rate

20% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.80 - $0.82

Revenue for the divested SPVSS business for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $168 million.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.64 to $0.69 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q1 FY 2020 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q1 FY 2020" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q4 fiscal year 2019 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

at . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international). Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , August 14, 2019 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , August 21, 2019 at 1-866-463-4969 ( United States ) or 1-203-369-1404 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

, to , at 1-866-463-4969 ( ) or 1-203-369-1404 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com. Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , August 14, 2019 . Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 27, 2019

July 28, 2018

July 27, 2019

July 28, 2018 REVENUE:













Product $ 10,120



$ 9,642



$ 39,005



$ 36,709

Service 3,308



3,202



12,899



12,621

Total revenue 13,428



12,844



51,904



49,330

COST OF SALES:













Product 3,757



3,833



14,863



14,427

Service 1,097



1,089



4,375



4,297

Total cost of sales 4,854



4,922



19,238



18,724

GROSS MARGIN 8,574



7,922



32,666



30,606

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,753



1,626



6,577



6,332

Sales and marketing 2,487



2,348



9,571



9,242

General and administrative 566



543



1,827



2,144

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 38



33



150



221

Restructuring and other charges 40



26



322



358

Total operating expenses 4,884



4,576



18,447



18,297

OPERATING INCOME 3,690



3,346



14,219



12,309

Interest income 305



353



1,308



1,508

Interest expense (204)



(224)



(859)



(943)

Other income (loss), net (87)



117



(97)



165

Interest and other income (loss), net 14



246



352



730

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 3,704



3,592



14,571



13,039

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1) 1,498



(211)



2,950



12,929

NET INCOME $ 2,206



$ 3,803



$ 11,621



$ 110

















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.52



$ 0.81



$ 2.63



$ 0.02

Diluted $ 0.51



$ 0.81



$ 2.61



$ 0.02

Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,269



4,672



4,419



4,837

Diluted 4,307



4,722



4,453



4,881



The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the SPVSS business prior to its divestiture during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Accordingly, the fiscal year ended July 27, 2019 includes three months of financial results for this business.

(1) For the three months ended July 27, 2019 and July 28, 2018, the provision for (benefit from) income taxes include a $0.9 billion charge and $0.9 billion benefit, respectively, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Fiscal 2019 and 2018 include charges related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 billion and $10.4 billion, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





July 27, 2019



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Including SPVSS business for all periods:















Americas

$ 8,129



8%

$ 30,927



6% EMEA

3,297



4%

13,100



5% APJC

2,002



(5)%

7,877



1% Total

$ 13,428



5%

$ 51,904



5% Excluding SPVSS business for all periods:















Americas

$ 8,129



9%

$ 30,850



8% EMEA

3,297



7%

13,034



8% APJC

2,002



(4)%

7,853



3% Total

$ 13,428



6%

$ 51,737



7%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the three months ended July 28, 2018 was $206 million and for the fiscal years ended July 27, 2019 and July 28, 2018 was $168 million and $903 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





July 27, 2019



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Including SPVSS business for all periods:







Americas

66.8%

65.8% EMEA

65.2%

64.6% APJC

60.8%

59.5% Excluding SPVSS business for all periods (1):







Americas

66.8%

65.9% EMEA

65.2%

64.6% APJC

60.8%

59.5%

(1) During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





July 27, 2019



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Including SPVSS business for all periods:















Infrastructure Platforms

$ 7,876



6%

$ 30,191



7% Applications

1,487



11%

5,803



15% Security

714



14%

2,730



16% Other Products

42



(81)%

281



(72)% Total Product

10,120



5%

39,005



6% Services

3,308



3%

12,899



2% Total

$ 13,428



5%

$ 51,904



5% Excluding SPVSS business for all periods:















Infrastructure Platforms

$ 7,876



6%

$ 30,191



7% Applications

1,487



11%

5,803



15% Security

714



14%

2,730



16% Other Products

42



(4)%

135



(31)% Total Product

10,120



7%

38,859



8% Services

3,308



4%

12,879



3% Total

$ 13,428



6%

$ 51,737



7%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the three months ended July 28, 2018 was $206 million and for the fiscal years ended July 27, 2019 and July 28, 2018 was $168 million and $903 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



July 27, 2019

July 28, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,750



$ 8,934

Investments 21,663



37,614

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $136 at July 27, 2019 and $129 at July 28, 2018 5,491



5,554

Inventories 1,383



1,846

Financing receivables, net 5,095



4,949

Other current assets 2,373



2,940

Total current assets 47,755



61,837

Property and equipment, net 2,789



3,006

Financing receivables, net 4,958



4,882

Goodwill 33,529



31,706

Purchased intangible assets, net 2,201



2,552

Deferred tax assets 4,065



3,219

Other assets 2,496



1,582

TOTAL ASSETS $ 97,793



$ 108,784

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 10,191



$ 5,238

Accounts payable 2,059



1,904

Income taxes payable 1,149



1,004

Accrued compensation 3,221



2,986

Deferred revenue 10,668



11,490

Other current liabilities 4,424



4,413

Total current liabilities 31,712



27,035

Long-term debt 14,475



20,331

Income taxes payable 8,927



8,585

Deferred revenue 7,799



8,195

Other long-term liabilities 1,309



1,434

Total liabilities 64,222



65,580

Total equity 33,571



43,204

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 97,793



$ 108,784



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended

July 27, 2019

July 28, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 11,621



$ 110

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 1,897



2,192

Share-based compensation expense 1,570



1,576

Provision (benefit) for receivables 40



(134)

Deferred income taxes (350)



900

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (24)



(322)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (84)



(269)

Inventories 131



(244)

Financing receivables (249)



(219)

Other assets (955)



66

Accounts payable 87



504

Income taxes, net 312



8,118

Accrued compensation 277



100

Deferred revenue 1,407



1,205

Other liabilities 151



83

Net cash provided by operating activities 15,831



13,666

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (2,416)



(14,285)

Proceeds from sales of investments 7,388



17,706

Proceeds from maturities of investments 12,928



15,769

Acquisitions and divestitures (2,175)



(2,979)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies (148)



(267)

Return of investments in privately held companies 159



168

Acquisition of property and equipment (909)



(834)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 22



59

Other (12)



(19)

Net cash provided by investing activities 14,837



15,318

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 640



623

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (20,717)



(17,547)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (862)



(703)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net 3,446



(2,502)

Issuances of debt 2,250



6,877

Repayments of debt (6,780)



(12,375)

Dividends paid (5,979)



(5,968)

Other 113



(169)

Net cash used in financing activities (27,889)



(31,764)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,779



(2,780)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of fiscal year 8,993



11,773

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of fiscal year $ 11,772



$ 8,993









Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 839



$ 910

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,986



$ 3,911



Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted due to the adoption of ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



July 27, 2019

April 27, 2019

July 28, 2018 Deferred revenue:









Service $ 11,709



$ 11,297



$ 11,431

Product 6,758



6,159



8,254

Total $ 18,467



$ 17,456



$ 19,685

Reported as:









Current $ 10,668



$ 10,117



$ 11,490

Noncurrent 7,799



7,339



8,195

Total $ 18,467



$ 17,456



$ 19,685



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2019























July 27, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,490



82



$ 54.99



$ 4,515



$ 6,005

April 27, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,519



116



$ 52.14



$ 6,020



$ 7,539

January 26, 2019

$ 0.33



$ 1,470



111



$ 45.09



$ 5,016



$ 6,486

October 27, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,500



109



$ 46.01



$ 5,026



$ 6,526



























Fiscal 2018























July 28, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,535



138



$ 43.58



$ 6,015



$ 7,550

April 28, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,572



140



$ 42.83



$ 6,015



$ 7,587

January 27, 2018

$ 0.29



$ 1,425



103



$ 39.07



$ 4,011



$ 5,436

October 28, 2017

$ 0.29



$ 1,436



51



$ 31.80



$ 1,620



$ 3,056



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 27, 2019

July 28, 2018

July 27, 2019

July 28, 2018 GAAP net income $ 2,206



$ 3,803



$ 11,621



$ 110

Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 57



59



220



227

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 144



134



562



578

Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net 17



(36)



16



(77)

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1



3



10



7

Legal and indemnification settlements —



—



5



122

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 219



160



813



857

Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 335



329



1,309



1,339

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 38



33



150



221

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 61



79



299



274

Legal and indemnification settlements —



—



(396)



—

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 40



26



322



358

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 474



467



1,684



2,192

Adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on equity investments 20



—



(57)



—

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 713



627



2,440



3,049

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (168)



(253)



(722)



(866)

Significant tax matters (1) 835



(851)



448



10,410

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 667



(1,104)



(274)



9,544

Non-GAAP net income $ 3,586



$ 3,326



$ 13,787



$ 12,703

















Diluted net income per share:













GAAP $ 0.51



$ 0.81



$ 2.61



$ 0.02

Non-GAAP (2) $ 0.83



$ 0.70



$ 3.10



$ 2.60



































(1) The three months ended July 27, 2019 and July 28, 2018 includes a $0.9 billion charge and $0.9 billion benefit, respectively, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Fiscal 2019 and 2018 include charges related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of $0.9 billion and $10.4 billion, respectively.

(2) Fiscal 2018 Non-GAAP EPS excluding the SPVSS business was $2.59.