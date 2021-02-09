Cisco Reports Second Quarter Earnings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Total product order growth of 1% year over year

Product revenue strength across Catalyst 9000, Data Center Switching, Security, Wireless and Webex portfolios

Great progress on business transformation to more software and subscription, with 76% of software revenue sold as a subscription

Dividend increased 3%

Revenue: $12.0 billion

Flat year over year

Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.60 ; Non-GAAP: $0.79

GAAP: ; Non-GAAP: GAAP EPS decreased (12)% year over year



Non-GAAP EPS increased 3% year over year

Revenue: 3.5% to 5.5% growth year over year

3.5% to 5.5% growth year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.64 to $0.69 ; Non-GAAP: $0.80 to $0.82

Cisco today reported second quarter results for the period ended January 23, 2021. Cisco reported second quarter revenue of $12.0 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.5 billion or $0.60 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.4 billion or $0.79 per share.

"We are seeing encouraging signs of strength across our business showing how our technology will be a powerful engine for recovery and growth," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Our team delivered a strong performance as we partnered with customers on accelerating their digital transformation and driving secure, remote work."

"Cisco executed well in Q2, delivering growth in orders, strong margins, and growth in non-GAAP EPS, while continuing to grow deferred revenue in double-digits through the shift to more software and subscriptions," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco.

GAAP Results





Q2 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2020

Vs. Q2 FY 2020 Revenue

$ 12.0 billion

$ 12.0 billion

—% Net Income

$ 2.5 billion

$ 2.9 billion

(12)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.60



$ 0.68



(12)%



Non-GAAP Results





Q2 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2020

Vs. Q2 FY 2020 Net Income

$ 3.4 billion

$ 3.3 billion

2% EPS

$ 0.79



$ 0.77



3%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cisco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share, a $0.01 increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 28, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q2 FY 2021 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was flat at $12.0 billion, with product revenue down 1% and service revenue up 2%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 1%, EMEA up 2%, and APJC down 4%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 10%. Infrastructure Platforms was down 3% and Applications was flat.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.1%, 64.5%, and 66.6%, respectively, as compared with 64.7%, 63.9%, and 66.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 66.9%, 66.6%, and 67.9%, respectively, as compared with 66.4%, 65.9%, and 67.7%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 67.5% for the Americas, 66.9% for EMEA and 64.8% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.6 billion, up 4%, and were 38.1% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.9 billion, down 1%, and were 32.6% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.2 billion, down 5%, with GAAP operating margin of 26.9%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.1 billion, up 2%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.4%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 21.8%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.5 billion, a decrease of 12%, and EPS was $0.60, a decrease of 12%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.4 billion, an increase of 2%, and EPS was $0.79, an increase of 3%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $3.0 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a decrease of 22% compared with $3.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $30.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $29.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2020.

Deferred Revenue -- $20.8 billion, up 12% in total, with deferred product revenue up 16%. Deferred service revenue was up 9%.

Remaining Performance Obligations -- $28.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, up 13%.

Capital Allocation -- In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 19 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $42.82 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $801 million. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $9.2 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we closed the acquisition of Portshift, a privately held applications security solutions company, and the acquisition of assets and the team of Banzai Cloud Zrt., a company that specializes in deploying cloud-native applications.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we announced an amendment to the definitive merger agreement under which we previously agreed to acquire Acacia Communications, Inc., a public fabless semiconductor company that develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Cisco would acquire Acacia for $115 per share in cash, or for approximately $4.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to closing conditions, including Acacia stockholder approval. All required regulatory approvals have been received.

We announced our intent to acquire IMImobile PLC, a United Kingdom publicly-traded cloud communications software and services company. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to certain regulatory approvals and IMImobile shareholder approval.

In addition, we announced our intent to acquire Dashbase, Inc., an enterprise software company, which closed in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. We also announced our intent to acquire Slido s.r.o, a privately held company that provides an audience interaction platform. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Guidance for Q3 FY 2021

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021:

Q3 FY 2021



Revenue

3.5% - 5.5% growth Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate

65% - 66% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

33% - 34% Non-GAAP tax provision rate

19% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.80 - $0.82

Cisco's third quarter of fiscal 2021 will have 14 weeks compared to 13 weeks for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 which is reflected in the guidance.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.64 to $0.69 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q3 FY 2021 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q3 FY 2021" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020 REVENUE:













Product $ 8,572



$ 8,671



$ 17,159



$ 18,549

Service 3,388



3,334



6,730



6,615

Total revenue 11,960



12,005



23,889



25,164

COST OF SALES:













Product 3,044



3,126



6,250



6,650

Service 1,132



1,115



2,274



2,286

Total cost of sales 4,176



4,241



8,524



8,936

GROSS MARGIN 7,784



7,764



15,365



16,228

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,527



1,570



3,139



3,236

Sales and marketing 2,277



2,279



4,494



4,759

General and administrative 484



455



1,028



974

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 39



38



75



74

Restructuring and other charges 234



42



836



226

Total operating expenses 4,561



4,384



9,572



9,269

OPERATING INCOME 3,223



3,380



5,793



6,959

Interest income 161



242



335



515

Interest expense (113)



(158)



(225)



(336)

Other income (loss), net (16)



70



33



82

Interest and other income (loss), net 32



154



143



261

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,255



3,534



5,936



7,220

Provision for income taxes 710



656



1,217



1,416

NET INCOME $ 2,545



$ 2,878



$ 4,719



$ 5,804

















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.60



$ 0.68



$ 1.12



$ 1.37

Diluted $ 0.60



$ 0.68



$ 1.11



$ 1.36

Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,223



4,242



4,227



4,244

Diluted 4,234



4,260



4,239



4,265



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





January 23, 2021



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Americas

$ 6,969



(1)%

$ 14,168



(5)% EMEA

3,207



2%

6,171



(4)% APJC

1,784



(4)%

3,551



(6)% Total

$ 11,960



—%

$ 23,889



(5)%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





January 23, 2021



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

67.5%

67.4% EMEA

66.9%

65.4% APJC

64.8%

63.9%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





January 23, 2021



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Infrastructure Platforms

$ 6,391



(3)%

$ 12,732



(10)% Applications

1,354



—%

2,734



(4)% Security

822



10%

1,684



8% Other Products

4



(39)%

9



(49)% Total Product

8,572



(1)%

17,159



(7)% Services

3,388



2%

6,730



2% Total

$ 11,960



—%

$ 23,889



(5)%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



January 23, 2021

July 25, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,793



$ 11,809

Investments 18,795



17,610

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $102 at January 23,

2021 and $143 at July 25, 2020 4,307



5,472

Inventories 1,436



1,282

Financing receivables, net 5,027



5,051

Other current assets 2,553



2,349

Total current assets 43,911



43,573

Property and equipment, net 2,386



2,453

Financing receivables, net 5,100



5,714

Goodwill 34,733



33,806

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,462



1,576

Deferred tax assets 4,109



3,990

Other assets 3,900



3,741

TOTAL ASSETS $ 95,601



$ 94,853

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 5,000



$ 3,005

Accounts payable 1,867



2,218

Income taxes payable 763



839

Accrued compensation 3,295



3,122

Deferred revenue 11,552



11,406

Other current liabilities 4,791



4,741

Total current liabilities 27,268



25,331

Long-term debt 9,554



11,578

Income taxes payable 8,084



8,837

Deferred revenue 9,294



9,040

Other long-term liabilities 2,280



2,147

Total liabilities 56,480



56,933

Total equity 39,121



37,920

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 95,601



$ 94,853



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 4,719



$ 5,804

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 887



918

Share-based compensation expense 874



779

Provision (benefit) for receivables (10)



46

Deferred income taxes (91)



128

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (86)



(162)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 1,245



1,084

Inventories (145)



25

Financing receivables 748



408

Other assets (212)



130

Accounts payable (358)



(126)

Income taxes, net (836)



(1,007)

Accrued compensation 125



(521)

Deferred revenue 226



236

Other liabilities (16)



(355)

Net cash provided by operating activities 7,070



7,387

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (6,025)



(4,250)

Proceeds from sales of investments 1,374



3,410

Proceeds from maturities of investments 3,373



4,044

Acquisitions and divestitures (860)



(163)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies (95)



(97)

Return of investments in privately held companies 58



91

Acquisition of property and equipment (358)



(391)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 9



131

Other (4)



(10)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,528)



2,765

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 306



334

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (1,569)



(1,648)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (317)



(437)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net —



(3,470)

Repayments of debt —



(5,220)

Dividends paid (3,041)



(2,972)

Other 70



(12)

Net cash used in financing activities (4,551)



(13,425)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9)



(3,273)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 11,812



11,772

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 11,803



$ 8,499

Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 220



$ 349

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,142



$ 2,295



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



January 23,

2021

October 24,

2020

January 25,

2020 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 8,332



$ 8,139



$ 7,160

Service 12,514



12,334



11,526

Total $ 20,846



$ 20,473



$ 18,686

Reported as:









Current $ 11,552



$ 11,271



$ 10,638

Noncurrent 9,294



9,202



8,048

Total $ 20,846



$ 20,473



$ 18,686



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



January 23, 2021

October 24, 2020

January 25, 2020

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product $ 11,666



17 %

$ 11,340



15 %

$ 9,933



25 % Service 16,512



10 %

16,129



8 %

14,998



3 % Total $ 28,178



13 %

$ 27,469



10 %

$ 24,931



11 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-Average Price per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2021























January 23, 2021

$ 0.36



$ 1,521



19



$ 42.82



$ 801



$ 2,322

October 24, 2020

$ 0.36



$ 1,520



20



$ 40.44



$ 800



$ 2,320

Fiscal 2020























July 25, 2020

$ 0.36



$ 1,525



—



$ —



$ —



$ 1,525

April 25, 2020

$ 0.36



$ 1,519



25



$ 39.71



$ 981



$ 2,500

January 25, 2020

$ 0.35



$ 1,486



18



$ 46.71



$ 870



$ 2,356

October 26, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,486



16



$ 48.91



$ 768



$ 2,254



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020 GAAP net income $ 2,545



$ 2,878



$ 4,719



$ 5,804

Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 68



59



133



116

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 152



150



315



300

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1



1



2



2

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges —



—



43



4

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 221



210



493



422

Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 358



320



720



653

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 39



38



75



74

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 34



53



93



125

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 234



42



836



226

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 665



453



1,724



1,078

Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













Acquisition-related/divestiture costs (2)



—



(2)



—

(Gains) and losses on equity investments 13



(87)



(35)



(100)

Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net 11



(87)



(37)



(100)

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 897



576



2,180



1,400

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (162)



(166)



(408)



(375)

Significant tax matters 83



—



83



67

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (79)



(166)



(325)



(308)

Non-GAAP net income $ 3,363



$ 3,288



$ 6,574



$ 6,896



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020 GAAP EPS $ 0.60



$ 0.68



$ 1.11



$ 1.36

Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.10



0.09



0.20



0.18

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.05



0.04



0.09



0.09

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.01



0.01



0.02



0.03

Legal and indemnification settlements/charges —



—



0.01



—

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.06



0.01



0.20



0.05

(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.02)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)



(0.04)



(0.10)



(0.09)

Significant tax matters 0.02



—



0.02



0.02

Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.79



$ 0.77



$ 1.55



$ 1.62



Amounts may not sum due to rounding

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

January 23, 2021

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Y/Y

Operating Income

Y/Y

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,528



$ 2,256



$ 7,784



$ 4,561



4%

$ 3,223



(5)%

$ 32



$ 2,545



(12)% % of revenue 64.5 %

66.6 %

65.1 %

38.1 %





26.9 %





0.3 %

21.3 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 25



43



68



358







426







—



426





Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 152



—



152



39







191







—



191





Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1



—



1



34







35







(2)



33





Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



234







234







—



234





(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—







—







13



13





Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—







—







—



(79)





Non-GAAP amount $ 5,706



$ 2,299



$ 8,005



$ 3,896



(1)%

$ 4,109



2%

$ 43



$ 3,363



2% % of revenue 66.6 %

67.9 %

66.9 %

32.6 %





34.4 %





0.4 %

28.1 %







Three Months Ended

January 25, 2020

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Operating

Income

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net

Income GAAP amount $ 5,545



$ 2,219



$ 7,764



$ 4,384



$ 3,380



$ 154



$ 2,878

% of revenue 63.9 %

66.6 %

64.7 %

36.5 %

28.2 %

1.3 %

24.0 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 23



36



59



320



379



—



379

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 150



—



150



38



188



—



188

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —



1



1



53



54



—



54

Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



42



42



—



42

(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—



—



(87)



(87)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—



—



—



(166)

Non-GAAP amount $ 5,718



$ 2,256



$ 7,974



$ 3,931



$ 4,043



$ 67



$ 3,288

% of revenue 65.9 %

67.7 %

66.4 %

32.7 %

33.7 %

0.6 %

27.4 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Six Months Ended

January 23, 2021

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Y/Y

Operating Income

Y/Y

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 10,909



$ 4,456



$ 15,365



$ 9,572



3%

$ 5,793



(17)%

$ 143



$ 4,719



(19)% % of revenue 63.6 %

66.2 %

64.3 %

40.1 %





24.2 %





0.6 %

19.8 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 49



84



133



720







853







—



853





Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 315



—



315



75







390







—



390





Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1



1



2



93







95







(2)



93





Legal and indemnification settlements/charges 43



—



43



—







43







—



43





Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



836







836







—



836





(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—







—







(35)



(35)





Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—







—







—



(325)





Non-GAAP amount $ 11,317



$ 4,541



$ 15,858



$ 7,848



(4)%

$ 8,010



(5)%

$ 106



$ 6,574



(5)% % of revenue 66.0 %

67.5 %

66.4 %

32.9 %





33.5 %





0.4 %

27.5 %







Six Months Ended

January 25, 2020

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Operating

Income

Interest and other income (loss), net

Net

Income GAAP amount $ 11,899



$ 4,329



$ 16,228



$ 9,269



$ 6,959



$ 261



$ 5,804

% of revenue 64.1 %

65.4 %

64.5 %

36.8 %

27.7 %

1.0 %

23.1 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 46



70



116



653



769



—



769

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 300



—



300



74



374



—



374

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs —



2



2



125



127



—



127

Legal and indemnification settlements 4



—



4



—



4



—



4

Significant asset impairments and restructurings —



—



—



226



226



—



226

(Gains) and losses on equity investments —



—



—



—



—



(100)



(100)

Income tax effect/significant tax matters —



—



—



—



—



—



(308)

Non-GAAP amount $ 12,249



$ 4,401



$ 16,650



$ 8,191



$ 8,459



$ 161



$ 6,896

% of revenue 66.0 %

66.5 %

66.2 %

32.6 %

33.6 %

0.6 %

27.4 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 23,

2021

January 25,

2020 GAAP effective tax rate 21.8 %

18.6 %

20.5 %

19.6 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (2.8) %

1.4 %

(1.5) %

0.4 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 19.0 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

20.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE FOR Q3 FY 2021

Q3 FY 2021

Gross Margin Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Tax Provision Rate

Earnings per Share (2) GAAP

63.5% - 64.5%

27% - 28%

19%

$0.64 - $0.69 Estimated adjustments for:















Share-based compensation expense

0.5%

3.5%

—

$0.08 - $0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and a

cquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.0%

2.0%

—

$0.04- $0.05 Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)

—

0.5%

—

$0.01- $0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments









—



Non-GAAP

65% - 66%

33% - 34%

19%

$0.80- $0.82

(1) In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we initiated a restructuring plan, which includes a voluntary early retirement program, in order to realign the organization and enable further investment in key priority areas with total estimated pretax charges of approximately $900 million consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs. We recognized $602 million and $232 million of these charges during the first and second quarter of fiscal 2021, respectively. We expect to recognize approximately $60 million of these charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with the remaining amount to be recognized during the rest of the fiscal year.

(2) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as continued encouraging signs of strength across our business showing how our technology will be a powerful engine for recovery and growth, our customers continuing to partner with us to accelerate their digital transformation and drive secure, remote work, and our continued growth of deferred revenue through the shift to more software and subscriptions) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q3 FY 2021) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in routing, switching and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, antitrust, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of the announced restructuring and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events; any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on November 17, 2020 and September 3, 2020, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and six months ended January 23, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

