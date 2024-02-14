CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

$12.8 billion in revenue, down 6% year over year; GAAP EPS $0.65 , down 3% year over year, and Non-GAAP EPS $0.87 , down 1% year over year





in revenue, down 6% year over year; GAAP EPS , down 3% year over year, and Non-GAAP EPS , down 1% year over year Revenue growth in security, collaboration and observability

Progress on business model transformation in Q2 FY 2024:

Total software revenue was flat year over year and software subscription revenue up 5% year over year



Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) at $24.7 billion , up 6% year over year and product ARR up 9% year over year



Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at $35.7 billion , up 12% year over year and product RPO up 12% year over year



Dividend increased by 3% to $0.40 per share

Q2 FY 2024 Results:

Revenue: $12.8 billion



Decrease of 6% year over year



Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.65 ; Non-GAAP: $0.87



GAAP EPS decreased 3% year over year



Non-GAAP EPS decreased 1% year over year



Q3 FY 2024 Guidance:

Revenue: $12.1 billion to $12 .3 billion



Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.51 to $0.56 ; Non-GAAP: $0.84 to $0.86



FY 2024 Guidance:

Revenue: $51.5 billion to $52 .5 billion



Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.61 to $2.73 ; Non-GAAP: $3.68 to $3.74



Cisco today reported second quarter results for the period ended January 27, 2024. Cisco reported second quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.6 billion or $0.65 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.87 per share.

"We delivered a solid second quarter with strong operating leverage and capital returns," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "We continue to align our investments to future growth opportunities. Our innovation sits at the center of an increasingly connected ecosystem and will play a critical role as our customers adopt AI and secure their organizations."

"Focused execution and operating discipline drove our solid top and bottom-line results and strong margins in Q2," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "We are making good progress in our business model shift to more recurring revenue while remaining focused on financial discipline, operating leverage and shareholder returns, as evidenced by our increased dividend."

GAAP Results





Q2 FY 2024

Q2 FY 2023

Vs. Q2 FY 2023 Revenue

$ 12.8 billion

$ 13.6 billion

(6) % Net Income

$ 2.6 billion

$ 2.8 billion

(5) % Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.65

$ 0.67

(3) %

Non-GAAP Results





Q2 FY 2024

Q2 FY 2023

Vs. Q2 FY 2023 Net Income

$ 3.5 billion

$ 3.6 billion

(3) % EPS

$ 0.87

$ 0.88

(1) %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Increases Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 3%, over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 24, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2024. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q2 FY 2024 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $12.8 billion, down 6%, with product revenue down 9% and service revenue up 4%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 4%, EMEA down 7%, and APJC was down 12%. Product revenue performance reflected growth in Security up 3%, Collaboration up 3% and Observability up 16%. Networking was down 12%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.2%, 62.7%, and 68.2%, respectively, as compared with 62.0%, 60.2%, and 67.2%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 66.7%, 65.2%, and 70.5%, respectively, as compared with 63.9%, 62.1%, and 69.1%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 65.7% for the Americas, 68.1% for EMEA and 68.2% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses was flat at $5.1 billion, and were 40.0% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.3 billion, up 1%, and were 33.8% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.1 billion, down 6%, with GAAP operating margin of 24.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 billion, down 4%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 33.0%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 16.7%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.6 billion, a decrease of 5%, and EPS was $0.65, a decrease of 3%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 3%, and EPS was $0.87, a decrease of 1%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $0.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of 83% compared with $4.7 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $25.7 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $26.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $35.7 billion, up 12% in total, with 50% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO and service RPO were each up 12%.

Deferred Revenue -- $25.8 billion, up 8% in total, with deferred product revenue up 9%. Deferred service revenue was up 7%.

Capital Allocation -- In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we returned $2.8 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 25 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $49.54 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.3 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $8.4 billion with no termination date.

Guidance

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

Q3 FY 2024



Revenue

$12.1 billion - $12.3 billion Non-GAAP gross margin rate

66% – 67% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

33.5% – 34.5% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.84 – $0.86

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.51 to $0.56 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2024:

FY 2024



Revenue

$51.5 billion - $52.5 billion Non-GAAP EPS

$3.68 – $3.74

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.61 to $2.73 for fiscal 2024.

Our Q3 FY 2024 and FY 2024 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 18% for GAAP and 19% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q2 fiscal year 2024 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , February 14, 2024 to 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time , February 21, 2024 at 1-800-876-5258 ( United States ) or 1-203-369-3998 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , February 14, 2024. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 27, 2024

January 28, 2023

January 27, 2024

January 28, 2023 REVENUE:













Product $ 9,232

$ 10,155

$ 20,371

$ 20,400 Service 3,559

3,437

7,088

6,824 Total revenue 12,791

13,592

27,459

27,224 COST OF SALES:













Product 3,443

4,038

7,400

8,217 Service 1,131

1,127

2,285

2,234 Total cost of sales 4,574

5,165

9,685

10,451 GROSS MARGIN 8,217

8,427

17,774

16,773 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,943

1,855

3,856

3,636 Sales and marketing 2,458

2,384

4,964

4,775 General and administrative 642

582

1,314

1,147 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 66

71

133

142 Restructuring and other charges 12

243

135

241 Total operating expenses 5,121

5,135

10,402

9,941 OPERATING INCOME 3,096

3,292

7,372

6,832 Interest income 324

219

684

388 Interest expense (120)

(107)

(231)

(207) Other income (loss), net (139)

11

(222)

(123) Interest and other income (loss), net 65

123

231

58 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,161

3,415

7,603

6,890 Provision for income taxes 527

642

1,331

1,447 NET INCOME $ 2,634

$ 2,773

$ 6,272

$ 5,443















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.65

$ 0.68

$ 1.55

$ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.65

$ 0.67

$ 1.54

$ 1.32 Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,055

4,103

4,056

4,105 Diluted 4,073

4,116

4,079

4,115

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





January 27, 2024



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Americas

$ 7,510

(4) %

$ 16,532

5 % EMEA

3,484

(7) %

7,148

(3) % APJC

1,798

(12) %

3,779

(7) % Total

$ 12,791

(6) %

$ 27,459

1 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





January 27, 2024



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

65.7 %

65.9 % EMEA

68.1 %

68.8 % APJC

68.2 %

67.6 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





January 27, 2024



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Networking

$ 7,081

(12) %

$ 15,904

(1) % Security

973

3 %

1,984

4 % Collaboration

989

3 %

2,106

3 % Observability

188

16 %

378

18 % Total Product

9,232

(9) %

20,371

— % Services

3,559

4 %

7,088

4 % Total

$ 12,791

(6) %

$ 27,459

1 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



January 27, 2024

July 29, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,715

$ 10,123 Investments 11,956

16,023 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $79 at January 27, 2024 and $85 at July 29, 2023 4,884

5,854 Inventories 3,209

3,644 Financing receivables, net 3,476

3,352 Other current assets 4,887

4,352 Total current assets 42,127

43,348 Property and equipment, net 2,005

2,085 Financing receivables, net 3,364

3,483 Goodwill 39,087

38,535 Purchased intangible assets, net 1,678

1,818 Deferred tax assets 7,338

6,576 Other assets 5,575

6,007 TOTAL ASSETS $ 101,174

$ 101,852 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 4,936

$ 1,733 Accounts payable 1,848

2,313 Income taxes payable 1,876

4,235 Accrued compensation 3,216

3,984 Deferred revenue 14,011

13,908 Other current liabilities 4,964

5,136 Total current liabilities 30,851

31,309 Long-term debt 6,669

6,658 Income taxes payable 3,390

5,756 Deferred revenue 11,760

11,642 Other long-term liabilities 2,253

2,134 Total liabilities 54,923

57,499 Total equity 46,251

44,353 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 101,174

$ 101,852

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 6,272

$ 5,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 823

853 Share-based compensation expense 1,463

1,097 Provision (benefit) for receivables 12

6 Deferred income taxes (816)

(845) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net 205

109 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 941

1,393 Inventories 442

(569) Financing receivables (33)

834 Other assets (403)

(210) Accounts payable (476)

42 Income taxes, net (4,656)

118 Accrued compensation (763)

(146) Deferred revenue 293

633 Other liabilities (125)

(57) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,179

8,701 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (2,253)

(3,797) Proceeds from sales of investments 2,484

587 Proceeds from maturities of investments 4,044

2,316 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (878)

(3) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (50)

(70) Return of investments in privately held companies 123

39 Acquisition of property and equipment (304)

(346) Other (1)

(19) Net cash provided by (used in) provided by investing activities 3,165

(1,293) Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 349

316 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (2,504)

(1,760) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (581)

(310) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net 1,398

(602) Issuances of debt 2,537

— Repayments of debt (750)

— Dividends paid (3,163)

(3,120) Other (7)

(5) Net cash used in financing activities (2,721)

(5,481) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (32)

3 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 3,591

1,930 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,627

8,579 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,218

$ 10,509 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 203

$ 178 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 6,804

$ 2,172

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



January 27, 2024

October 28, 2023

January 28, 2023

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product $ 16,249

12 %

$ 16,011

14 %

$ 14,517

7 % Service 19,407

12 %

18,742

11 %

17,255

2 % Total $ 35,656

12 %

$ 34,753

12 %

$ 31,772

4 %



We expect 50% of total RPO at January 27, 2024 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



January 27, 2024

October 28, 2023

January 28, 2023 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 11,640

$ 11,689

$ 10,679 Service 14,131

13,970

13,248 Total $ 25,771

$ 25,659

$ 23,927 Reported as:









Current $ 14,011

$ 13,812

$ 13,109 Noncurrent 11,760

11,847

10,818 Total $ 25,771

$ 25,659

$ 23,927

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2024























January 27, 2024

$ 0.39

$ 1,583

25

$ 49.54

$ 1,254

$ 2,837 October 28, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,580

23

$ 54.53

$ 1,252

$ 2,832 Fiscal 2023























July 29, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,589

25

$ 50.49

$ 1,254

$ 2,843 April 29, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,593

25

$ 49.45

$ 1,259

$ 2,852 January 28, 2023

$ 0.38

$ 1,560

26

$ 47.72

$ 1,256

$ 2,816 October 29, 2022

$ 0.38

$ 1,560

12

$ 43.76

$ 502

$ 2,062

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023 GAAP net income $ 2,634

$ 2,773

$ 6,272

$ 5,443 Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 139

106

242

187 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 175

153

356

306 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1

1

1

3 Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 315

260

599

496 Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 662

498

1,212

913 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 66

71

133

142 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 64

48

139

123 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

2

(2)

5 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 12

243

135

241 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 804

862

1,617

1,424 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on investments 88

(44)

139

65 Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net 88

(44)

139

65 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 1,207

1,078

2,355

1,985 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (303)

(212)

(561)

(404) Significant tax matters —

—

—

164 Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (303)

(212)

(561)

(240) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,538

$ 3,639

$ 8,066

$ 7,188

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023 GAAP EPS $ 0.65

$ 0.67

$ 1.54

$ 1.32 Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.20

0.15

0.36

0.27 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.06

0.05

0.12

0.11 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.02

0.01

0.03

0.03 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

0.06

0.03

0.06 (Gains) and losses on investments 0.02

(0.01)

0.03

0.02 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.07)

(0.05)

(0.14)

(0.10) Significant tax matters —

—

—

0.04 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.87

$ 0.88

$ 1.98

$ 1.75



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,

AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

January 27, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

andother

income

(loss), net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,789

$ 2,428

$ 8,217

$ 5,121

— %

$ 3,096

(6) %

$ 65

$ 2,634

(5) % % of revenue 62.7 %

68.2 %

64.2 %

40.0 %





24.2 %





0.5 %

20.6 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 58

81

139

662





801





—

801



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 175

—

175

66





241





—

241



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1

—

1

64





65





—

65



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

12





12





—

12



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





88

88



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(303)



Non-GAAP amount $ 6,023

$ 2,509

$ 8,532

$ 4,317

1 %

$ 4,215

(4) %

$ 153

$ 3,538

(3) % % of revenue 65.2 %

70.5 %

66.7 %

33.8 %





33.0 %





1.2 %

27.7 %







Three Months Ended

January 28, 2023

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and other

income

(loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 6,117

$ 2,310

$ 8,427

$ 5,135

$ 3,292

$ 123

$ 2,773 % of revenue 60.2 %

67.2 %

62.0 %

37.8 %

24.2 %

0.9 %

20.4 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 40

66

106

498

604

—

604 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 153

—

153

71

224

—

224 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1

—

1

48

49

—

49 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

243

243

—

243 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

2

2

—

2 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

(44)

(44) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(212) Non-GAAP amount $ 6,311

$ 2,376

$ 8,687

$ 4,273

$ 4,414

$ 79

$ 3,639 % of revenue 62.1 %

69.1 %

63.9 %

31.4 %

32.5 %

0.6 %

26.8 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,

AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Six Months Ended

January 27, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and other

income

(loss), net

Net Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 12,971

$ 4,803

$ 17,774

$ 10,402

5 %

$ 7,372

8 %

$ 231

$ 6,272

15 % % of revenue 63.7 %

67.8 %

64.7 %

37.9 %





26.8 %





0.8 %

22.8 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 100

142

242

1,212





1,454





—

1,454



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 356

—

356

133





489





—

489



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1

—

1

139





140





—

140



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

135





135





—

135



Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

(2)





(2)





—

(2)



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





139

139



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(561)



Non-GAAP amount $ 13,428

$ 4,945

$ 18,373

$ 8,785

3 %

$ 9,588

10 %

$ 370

$ 8,066

12 % % of revenue 65.9 %

69.8 %

66.9 %

32.0 %





34.9 %





1.3 %

29.4 %







Six Months Ended

January 28, 2023

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and other

income

(loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 12,183

$ 4,590

$ 16,773

$ 9,941

$ 6,832

$ 58

$ 5,443 % of revenue 59.7 %

67.3 %

61.6 %

36.5 %

25.1 %

0.2 %

20.0 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 71

116

187

913

1,100

—

1,100 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 306

—

306

142

448

—

448 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 3

—

3

123

126

—

126 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

241

241

—

241 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

5

5

—

5 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

65

65 Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(240) Non-GAAP amount $ 12,563

$ 4,706

$ 17,269

$ 8,517

$ 8,752

$ 123

$ 7,188 % of revenue 61.6 %

69.0 %

63.4 %

31.3 %

32.1 %

0.5 %

26.4 %

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023

January 27,

2024

January 28,

2023 GAAP effective tax rate 16.7 %

18.8 %

17.5 %

21.0 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 2.3 %

0.2 %

1.5 %

(2.0) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 19.0 %

19.0 %

19.0 %

19.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q3 FY 2024

Gross Margin

Rate

Operating Margin

Rate

Earnings per

Share (2) GAAP

63.5% – 64.5%

20.5% – 21.5%

$0.51 – $0.56 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

6.5 %

$0.15 – $0.16 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.5 %

2.0 %

$0.05 – $0.06 Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)

—

4.5 %

$0.10 – $0.11 Non-GAAP

66% – 67%

33.5% – 34.5%

$0.84 – $0.86

FY 2024

Earnings per

Share (2) GAAP

$2.61 – $2.73 Estimated adjustments for:



Share-based compensation expense

$0.59 – $0.61 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.23 – $0.25 Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)

$0.16 – $0.18 (Gains) and losses on investments

$0.03 Non-GAAP

$3.68 – $3.74

(1) On February 14, 2024, Cisco announced a restructuring plan in order to realign the organization and enable further investment in key priority areas. This restructuring plan will impact approximately 5 percent of Cisco's global workforce. Cisco currently estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges to its GAAP financial results of approximately $800 million consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits and other costs. These charges are primarily cash-based. Cisco expects to take the majority of these actions in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and recognize approximately $500 million of these charges. Cisco expects approximately $150 million of these charges to be recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and the remaining amount of these charges primarily through the first half of fiscal 2025.

(2) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, Russia-Ukraine war costs, restructurings, (gains) and losses on investments and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as the alignment of our investments to future growth opportunities, the role that our innovation plays as our customers adopt AI and secure their organizations, the progress in our business model shift to more recurring revenue while remaining focused on financial discipline, operating leverage and shareholder returns) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q3 FY 2024 and full year FY 2024) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; our development and use of artificial intelligence; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Networking and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber attacks, data breaches or other incidents; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; our ability to protect personal data; evolving regulatory uncertainty; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on November 21, 2023 and September 7, 2023, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and six months ended January 27, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Annualized recurring revenue represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscriptions, term licenses, operating leases and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period, net of rebates to customers and partners as well as certain other revenue adjustments. Includes both revenue recognized ratably as well as upfront on an annualized basis.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2024 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.