CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

News Summary:

Double-digit top and bottom-line growth exceeding our guidance, with EPS growing faster than revenue Record revenue of $15.3 billion, up 10% year over year; GAAP EPS of $0.80, up 31% year over year; and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04, up 11% year over year GAAP gross margin of 65.0% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 67.5%; GAAP operating margin of 24.6% and Non-GAAP operating margin of 34.6%, both above the high end of our guidance range Accelerating, double-digit growth in product orders across all geographies and robust growth across all customer markets Product orders up 18% year over year with networking product orders accelerating to more than 20% year over year AI Infrastructure orders taken from hyperscalers totaled $2.1 billion, reflecting a significant acceleration in growth Major multi-year, multi-billion-dollar campus networking refresh cycle underway Dividend increased by 2% to $0.42 per share

Q2 FY 2026 Results: Revenue: $15.3 billion Increase of 10% year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.80; Non-GAAP: $1.04 GAAP EPS increased 31% year over year Non-GAAP EPS increased 11% year over year

Q3 FY 2026 Guidance (1) : Revenue: $15.4 billion to $15.6 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.73 to $0.77; Non-GAAP: $1.02 to $1.04

FY 2026 Guidance (1) : Revenue: $61.2 billion to $61.7 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $3.00 to $3.08; Non-GAAP: $4.13 to $4.17



(1) EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today reported second quarter results for the period ended January 24, 2026. Cisco reported second quarter revenue of $15.3 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.2 billion or $0.80 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $4.1 billion or $1.04 per share.

"Cisco's strong second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026 demonstrate both the power of our portfolio and the fundamental role we continue to play in connecting and protecting customers in a rapidly evolving landscape," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "With over 40 years of customer trust, global scale, and a relentless focus on innovation, we believe Cisco is uniquely positioned to deliver the trusted infrastructure needed to securely and confidently power the AI-era."

"In Q2, we delivered double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines which exceeded the high end of our guidance and puts us on track to deliver our strongest revenue year yet in fiscal 2026," said Mark Patterson, CFO of Cisco. "Operating margin was also above the high end of guidance, as we continue to drive profitability by exercising financial discipline. We see strong, broad-based demand for our technology solutions and remain focused on capturing the significant opportunities we see ahead."

GAAP Results





Q2 FY 2026

Q2 FY 2025

vs. Q2 FY 2025 Revenue

$ 15.3 billion

$ 14.0 billion

10 % Net Income

$ 3.2 billion

$ 2.4 billion

31 % Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.80

$ 0.61

31 %

Non-GAAP Results





Q2 FY 2026

Q2 FY 2025

vs. Q2 FY 2025 Net Income

$ 4.1 billion

$ 3.8 billion

10 % EPS

$ 1.04

$ 0.94

11 %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Increases Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, a 1-cent increase or up 2% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 22, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 2, 2026. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q2 FY 2026 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $15.3 billion, up 10%, with product revenue up 14% and services revenue down 1%.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 8%, EMEA up 15%, and APJC up 8%. Product revenue performance reflected growth in Networking, up 21%, and Collaboration, up 6%. Security was down 4%. Observability was flat.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 65.0%, 63.9%, and 68.4%, respectively, as compared with 65.1%, 63.7%, and 68.9%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 67.5%, 66.4%, and 70.9%, respectively, as compared with 68.7%, 67.7%, and 71.6%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 65.8% for the Americas, 71.7% for EMEA and 65.8% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $6.2 billion, up 3% year over year, and were 40.3% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $5.0 billion, up 6%, and were 32.9% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.8 billion, up 21%, with GAAP operating margin of 24.6%. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.3 billion, up 9%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.6%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 12.9%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.2 billion, an increase of 31%, and EPS was $0.80, an increase of 31%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.1 billion, an increase of 10%, and EPS was $1.04, an increase of 11%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $1.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a decrease of 19%, compared with $2.2 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $15.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $16.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)-- $43.4 billion, up 5% in total. Product RPO was up 8%, of which long-term RPO was $11.8 billion, up 11%. Services RPO was up 2%.

Deferred Revenue -- $28.4 billion, up 2% in total, with deferred product revenue up 3% and deferred services revenue up 2%.

Capital Allocation -- In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we returned $3.0 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.41 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 18 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $76.29 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.4 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $10.8 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we closed the following acquisitions:

NeuralFabric Corp. , a privately held enterprise AI platform company

, a privately held enterprise AI platform company EzDubs, Inc., a privately held AI software company

Guidance

Cisco estimates the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026:

Q3 FY 2026



Revenue

$15.4 billion - $15.6 billion Non-GAAP gross margin

65.5% - 66.5% Non-GAAP operating margin

33.5% - 34.5% Non-GAAP EPS

$1.02 - $1.04

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.73 to $0.77 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Cisco estimates the following results for fiscal 2026:

FY 2026



Revenue

$61.2 billion - $61.7 billion Non-GAAP EPS

$4.13 - $4.17

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $3.00 to $3.08 for fiscal 2026.

Margin and EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Our Q3 FY 2026 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 17% for GAAP and approximately 19% for non-GAAP results. Our FY 2026 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 16% for GAAP and approximately 19% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025 REVENUE:













Product $ 11,642

$ 10,234

$ 22,719

$ 20,348 Services 3,707

3,757

7,513

7,484 Total revenue 15,349

13,991

30,232

27,832 COST OF SALES:













Product 4,205

3,713

8,139

7,239 Services 1,172

1,167

2,376

2,361 Total cost of sales 5,377

4,880

10,515

9,600 GROSS MARGIN 9,972

9,111

19,717

18,232 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 2,355

2,299

4,755

4,585 Sales and marketing 2,881

2,672

5,752

5,424 General and administrative 688

752

1,421

1,547 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 231

265

462

530 Restructuring and other charges 36

10

183

675 Total operating expenses 6,191

5,998

12,573

12,761 OPERATING INCOME 3,781

3,113

7,144

5,471 Interest income 210

238

432

524 Interest expense (370)

(404)

(720)

(822) Other income (loss), net 25

(60)

181

(19) Interest and other income (loss), net (135)

(226)

(107)

(317) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,646

2,887

7,037

5,154 Provision for income taxes 471

459

1,002

15 NET INCOME $ 3,175

$ 2,428

$ 6,035

$ 5,139















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.80

$ 0.61

$ 1.53

$ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.80

$ 0.61

$ 1.51

$ 1.28 Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 3,955

3,981

3,955

3,986 Diluted 3,984

4,005

3,987

4,008

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





January 24, 2026



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Americas

$ 8,845

8 %

$ 17,834

8 % EMEA

4,425

15 %

8,208

10 % APJC

2,080

8 %

4,191

7 % Total

$ 15,349

10 %

$ 30,232

9 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





January 24, 2026



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

65.8 %

66.3 % EMEA

71.7 %

71.8 % APJC

65.8 %

66.4 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





January 24, 2026



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Networking

$ 8,294

21 %

$ 16,061

18 % Security

2,018

(4) %

3,998

(3) % Collaboration

1,054

6 %

2,109

1 % Observability

277

— %

550

3 % Total Product

11,642

14 %

22,719

12 % Services

3,707

(1) %

7,513

— % Total

$ 15,349

10 %

$ 30,232

9 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



January 24, 2026

July 26, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,458

$ 8,346 Investments 8,319

7,764 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $76 at January 24, 2026 and $69 at July 26, 2025 6,606

6,701 Inventories 3,920

3,164 Financing receivables, net 2,944

3,061 Other current assets 5,884

5,950 Total current assets 35,131

34,986 Property and equipment, net 2,351

2,113 Financing receivables, net 3,698

3,466 Goodwill 59,234

59,136 Purchased intangible assets, net 8,307

9,175 Deferred tax assets 7,399

7,356 Other assets 7,251

6,059 TOTAL ASSETS $ 123,371

$ 122,291 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 8,719

$ 5,232 Accounts payable 2,762

2,528 Income taxes payable 195

1,857 Accrued compensation 3,494

3,611 Deferred revenue 16,199

16,416 Other current liabilities 5,417

5,420 Total current liabilities 36,786

35,064 Long-term debt 21,367

22,861 Income taxes payable 2,124

2,165 Deferred revenue 12,204

12,363 Other long-term liabilities 3,167

2,995 Total liabilities 75,648

75,448 Total equity 47,723

46,843 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 123,371

$ 122,291

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 3,175

$ 2,428

$ 6,035

$ 5,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation, amortization, and other 659

761

1,265

1,550 Share-based compensation expense 934

921

1,989

1,748 Provision for receivables 12

8

9

7 Deferred income taxes (89)

(101)

(64)

(382) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (59)

55

(237)

(5) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable (1,803)

(1,258)

54

969 Inventories (527)

212

(761)

441 Financing receivables 192

157

(120)

330 Other assets (50)

(237)

(642)

(427) Accounts payable 344

(90)

236

(359) Income taxes, net (2,375)

(1,479)

(2,503)

(2,285) Accrued compensation 419

461

(120)

(293) Deferred revenue 433

416

(290)

(555) Other liabilities 557

(13)

183

24 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,822

2,241

5,034

5,902 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of investments (2,244)

(486)

(4,228)

(2,261) Proceeds from sales of investments 176

301

1,445

1,791 Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,081

1,539

2,303

2,703 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures (39)

(40)

(46)

(257) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (47)

(95)

(65)

(137) Return of investments in privately held companies 36

17

55

94 Acquisition of property and equipment (283)

(210)

(606)

(427) Other 14

(4)

(8)

(5) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,306)

1,022

(1,150)

1,501 Cash flows from financing activities:













Issuances of common stock 354

320

354

320 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (1,363)

(1,240)

(3,355)

(3,243) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (784)

(490)

(1,068)

(655) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net (510)

944

750

1,012 Issuances of debt 2,682

4,674

4,241

10,406 Repayments of debt (204)

(6,561)

(2,992)

(11,382) Dividends paid (1,617)

(1,593)

(3,234)

(3,185) Other 3

1

2

(2) Net cash used in financing activities (1,439)

(3,945)

(5,302)

(6,729) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted

cash and restricted cash equivalents (19)

(18)

(33)

(8) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash

equivalents (942)

(700)

(1,451)

666 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents,

beginning of period 8,401

10,208

8,910

8,842 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,459

$ 9,508

$ 7,459

$ 9,508 Supplemental cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest $ 85

$ 224

$ 701

$ 769 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,935

$ 2,039

$ 3,569

$ 2,682

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



January 24, 2026

October 25, 2025

January 25, 2025

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product (1) $ 21,977

8 %

$ 21,904

10 %

$ 20,321

25 % Services 21,429

2 %

20,969

4 %

20,947

8 % Total $ 43,406

5 %

$ 42,873

7 %

$ 41,268

16 %





(1) As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, long-term product RPO was $11.8 billion, up 11% year over year.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



January 24, 2026

October 25, 2025

January 25, 2025 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 13,371

$ 13,252

$ 13,033 Services 15,032

14,717

14,762 Total $ 28,403

$ 27,969

$ 27,795 Reported as:









Current $ 16,199

$ 15,801

$ 15,999 Noncurrent 12,204

12,168

11,796 Total $ 28,403

$ 27,969

$ 27,795

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2026























January 24, 2026

$ 0.41

$ 1,617

18

$ 76.29

$ 1,351

$ 2,968 October 25, 2025

$ 0.41

$ 1,617

29

$ 68.28

$ 2,001

$ 3,618

























Fiscal 2025























July 26, 2025

$ 0.41

$ 1,625

19

$ 64.65

$ 1,252

$ 2,877 April 26, 2025

$ 0.41

$ 1,627

25

$ 59.78

$ 1,504

$ 3,131 January 25, 2025

$ 0.40

$ 1,593

21

$ 58.58

$ 1,236

$ 2,829 October 26, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,592

40

$ 49.56

$ 2,003

$ 3,595

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025 GAAP net income $ 3,175

$ 2,428

$ 6,035

$ 5,139 Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 151

151

301

282 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 228

335

461

654 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 6

17

14

36 Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 385

503

776

972 Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 782

765

1,666

1,444 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 231

265

462

530 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 96

205

199

490 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 36

10

183

675 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,145

1,245

2,510

3,139 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on investments (61)

7

(256)

(91) Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net (61)

7

(256)

(91) Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 1,469

1,755

3,030

4,020 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (442)

(423)

(779)

(899) Significant tax matters (59)

—

(132)

(829) Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (501)

(423)

(911)

(1,728) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,143

$ 3,760

$ 8,154

$ 7,431

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025 GAAP EPS $ 0.80

$ 0.61

$ 1.51

$ 1.28 Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.23

0.23

0.49

0.43 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.12

0.15

0.23

0.30 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 0.03

0.06

0.05

0.13 Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.01

—

0.05

0.17 (Gains) and losses on investments (0.02)

—

(0.06)

(0.02) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.11)

(0.11)

(0.20)

(0.22) Significant tax matters (0.01)

—

(0.03)

(0.21) Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.04

$ 0.94

$ 2.05

$ 1.85



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

January 24, 2026

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 7,437

$ 2,535

$ 9,972

$ 6,191

3 %

$ 3,781

21 %

$ (135)

$ 3,175

31 % % of revenue 63.9 %

68.4 %

65.0 %

40.3 %





24.6 %





(0.9) %

20.7 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 63

88

151

782





933





—

933



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 228

—

228

231





459





—

459



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 2

4

6

96





102





—

102



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

36





36





—

36



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





(61)

(61)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(501)



Non-GAAP amount $ 7,730

$ 2,627

$ 10,357

$ 5,046

6 %

$ 5,311

9 %

$ (196)

$ 4,143

10 % % of revenue 66.4 %

70.9 %

67.5 %

32.9 %





34.6 %





(1.3) %

27.0 %







Three Months Ended

January 25, 2025

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and other

income

(loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 6,521

$ 2,590

$ 9,111

$ 5,998

$ 3,113

$ (226)

$ 2,428 % of revenue 63.7 %

68.9 %

65.1 %

42.9 %

22.3 %

(1.6) %

17.4 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 65

86

151

765

916

—

916 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 335

—

335

265

600

—

600 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 3

14

17

205

222

—

222 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

10

10

—

10 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

7

7 Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(423) Non-GAAP amount $ 6,924

$ 2,690

$ 9,614

$ 4,753

$ 4,861

$ (219)

$ 3,760 % of revenue 67.7 %

71.6 %

68.7 %

34.0 %

34.7 %

(1.6) %

26.9 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Six Months Ended

January 24, 2026

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 14,580

$ 5,137

$ 19,717

$ 12,573

(1) %

$ 7,144

31 %

$ (107)

$ 6,035

17 % % of revenue 64.2 %

68.4 %

65.2 %

41.6 %





23.6 %





(0.4) %

20.0 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 131

170

301

1,666





1,967





—

1,967



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 461

—

461

462





923





—

923



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 4

10

14

199





213





—

213



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

183





183





—

183



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





(256)

(256)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(911)



Non-GAAP amount $ 15,176

$ 5,317

$ 20,493

$ 10,063

5 %

$ 10,430

9 %

$ (363)

$ 8,154

10 % % of revenue 66.8 %

70.8 %

67.8 %

33.3 %





34.5 %





(1.2) %

27.0 %







Six Months Ended

January 25, 2025

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and other

income

(loss), net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 13,109

$ 5,123

$ 18,232

$ 12,761

$ 5,471

$ (317)

$ 5,139 % of revenue 64.4 %

68.5 %

65.5 %

45.9 %

19.7 %

(1.1) %

18.5 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 122

160

282

1,444

1,726

—

1,726 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 654

—

654

530

1,184

—

1,184 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 8

28

36

490

526

—

526 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

675

675

—

675 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

(91)

(91) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(1,728) Non-GAAP amount $ 13,893

$ 5,311

$ 19,204

$ 9,622

$ 9,582

$ (408)

$ 7,431 % of revenue 68.3 %

71.0 %

69.0 %

34.6 %

34.4 %

(1.5) %

26.7 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025

January 24,

2026

January 25,

2025 GAAP effective tax rate 12.9 %

15.9 %

14.2 %

0.3 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 6.1 %

3.1 %

4.8 %

18.7 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 19.0 %

19.0 %

19.0 %

19.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q3 FY 2026

Gross Margin

Rate

Operating Margin

Rate

Earnings per

Share (1) GAAP

63% - 64%

24% - 25%

$0.73 - $0.77 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

6.0 %

$0.17 - $0.18 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.5 %

3.5 %

$0.10 - $0.11 Non-GAAP

65.5% - 66.5%

33.5% - 34.5%

$1.02 - $1.04

FY 2026









Earnings per

Share (1) GAAP









$3.00 - $3.08 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense









$0.70 - $0.72 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs









$0.43 - $0.45 Significant asset impairments and restructurings









$0.04 (Gains) and losses on investments









($0.05) Significant tax matters









($0.03) Non-GAAP









$4.13 - $4.17





(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Margin and EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of tariffs based on current trade policy.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments, significant tax matters, or other items, which may or may not be significant.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as our belief in our unique position to deliver the trusted infrastructure needed to securely and confidently power the AI-era, continuing to drive profitability by exercising financial discipline, and the strong, broad-based demand for our technology solutions as we remain focused on capturing the significant opportunities ahead) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q3 FY 2026 and full year FY 2026) that involve risks and uncertainties, such as the actual impact of tariffs on our guidance for Q3 FY 2026 and full year FY 2026. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; our development and use of artificial intelligence; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market, cloud, enterprise and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain key priority areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Networking and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and services markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber attacks, data breaches or other incidents; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; our ability to protect personal data; evolving regulatory uncertainty; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on November 18, 2025 and September 3, 2025, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and six months ended January 24, 2026 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world.

