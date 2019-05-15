Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

- Q3 Results:

- Revenue: $13.0 billion

- Growth of 6% year over year (normalized to exclude the divested SPVSS business for Q3 FY 2018)

- Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.69; Non-GAAP: $0.78

- Non-GAAP EPS increased 18% year over year

- Q4 Guidance (normalized to exclude the divested SPVSS business for Q4 FY 2018):

- Revenue: 4.5% to 6.5% growth year over year

- Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.66 to $0.71; Non-GAAP: $0.80 to $0.82

News provided by

Cisco

May 15, 2019, 16:16 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended April 27, 2019. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $13.0 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.0 billion or $0.69 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.78 per share.

As previously disclosed, Cisco completed the divestiture of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Revenue, non-GAAP financial information, and Q4 FY 2019 guidance have been normalized to exclude the SPVSS business from prior periods for comparative purposes.

"Our strong performance in the quarter was across the business, reflecting our customers' confidence in our strategy, business model and market-leading portfolio," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Technology is at the heart of our customers' strategies and we are building the technology to help them achieve their business objectives."

GAAP Results









Q3 FY 2019

Q3 FY 2018

Vs. Q3 FY 2018

Revenue (including SPVSS business for all periods)

$

13.0 billion

$

12.5 billion

4%

Revenue (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$

13.0 billion

$

12.2 billion

6%

Net Income

$

3.0 billion

$

2.7 billion

13%

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$

0.69

$

0.56

23%

Non-GAAP Results









Q3 FY 2019

Q3 FY 2018

Vs. Q3 FY 2018

Net Income (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$

3.5 billion

$

3.2 billion

8%

EPS (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$

0.78

$

0.66

18%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

"We executed well in Q3, delivering revenue growth of 6%, non-GAAP EPS growth of 18%, as well as strong margins and cash flow," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "We continue to invest in our innovation pipeline to drive long-term profitable growth, while successfully evolving our business model through software offerings and subscriptions and delivering value for shareholders."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the "Q3 FY 2019 Highlights" section are presented excluding the SPVSS business for all periods as it was divested during the second quarter, on October 28, 2018.

Q3 FY 2019 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $13.0 billion, up 6%, with product revenue up 7% and service revenue up 3%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 9%, EMEA up 5%, and APJC down 4%. Product revenue performance was broad based with growth in Security, up 21%, Applications, up 9%, and Infrastructure Platforms, up 5%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.1%, 62.0%, and 66.3%, respectively, as compared with 62.3%, 61.0%, and 65.8%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.6%, 63.7%, and 67.3%, respectively, as compared with 64.5%, 63.7%, and 67.1%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 65.6% for the Americas, 64.5% for EMEA and 60.7% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.7 billion, up 1%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.2 billion, up 6%, and were 32.4% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.5 billion, up 12%, with GAAP operating margin of 27.1%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 billion, up 6%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.2%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 15.8%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.0 billion and EPS was $0.69. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.5 billion, an increase of 8%, and EPS was $0.78, an increase of 18%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 79% compared with $2.4 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 included the payment of $1.3 billion of one-time foreign taxes as related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Operating cash flow increased 16%, normalized for these tax payments.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $34.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $40.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019, and compared with $46.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2018.

Deferred Revenue -- $17.5 billion, down 8% in total, with deferred product revenue down 23%. Deferred service revenue was up 3%.

Capital Allocation -- In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we returned $7.5 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 116 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $52.14 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $6.0 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $18.0 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we closed the acquisitions of Luxtera, Inc., a privately held semiconductor company, and Singularity Networks, a privately held network infrastructure analytics company.

Guidance for Q4 FY 2019

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (normalized to exclude the divested SPVSS business):

Q4 FY 2019

Revenue

4.5% - 6.5% growth Y/Y

Non-GAAP gross margin rate

64% - 65%

Non-GAAP operating margin rate

31% - 32%

Non-GAAP tax provision rate

19%

Non-GAAP EPS

$0.80 - $0.82

Revenue for the divested SPVSS business for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $206 million.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.66 to $0.71 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q4 FY 2019 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q4 FY 2019" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

  • Q3 fiscal year 2019 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).
  • Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 15, 2019 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 22, 2019 at 1-888-446-2545 (United States) or 1-402-998-1344 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
  • Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, May 15, 2019. Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.
  • Cisco is hosting Cisco Live, its premier annual customer and partner conference June 9-13 in San Diego, Calif. Register now for keynotes, hands-on learnings experiences, expert demos and networking.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018

REVENUE:






Product

$

9,722

$

9,304

$

28,885

$

27,067

Service

3,236

3,159

9,591

9,419

Total revenue

12,958

12,463

38,476

36,486

COST OF SALES:






Product

3,693

3,625

11,106

10,594

Service

1,092

1,079

3,278

3,208

Total cost of sales

4,785

4,704

14,384

13,802

GROSS MARGIN

8,173

7,759

24,092

22,684

OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

1,659

1,590

4,824

4,706

Sales and marketing

2,403

2,325

7,084

6,894

General and administrative

541

561

1,261

1,601

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

39

67

112

188

Restructuring and other charges

18

82

282

332

Total operating expenses

4,660

4,625

13,563

13,721

OPERATING INCOME

3,513

3,134

10,529

8,963

Interest income

331

380

1,003

1,155

Interest expense

(211)

(237)

(655)

(719)

Other income (loss), net

(18)

(24)

(10)

48

Interest and other income (loss), net

102

119

338

484

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,615

3,253

10,867

9,447

Provision for income taxes (1)

571

562

1,452

13,140

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

3,044

$

2,691

$

9,415

$

(3,693)








Net income (loss) per share:






Basic

$

0.70

$

0.56

$

2.11

$

(0.76)

Diluted

$

0.69

$

0.56

$

2.09

$

(0.76)

Shares used in per-share calculation:






Basic

4,370

4,791

4,468

4,892

Diluted

4,415

4,844

4,509

4,892

The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the SPVSS business prior to its divestiture during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Accordingly, the nine months ended April 27, 2019 includes three months of financial results for this business.

(1) The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended April 28, 2018 includes an $11.1 billion charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In millions, except percentages)





April 27, 2019


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Revenue:







Including SPVSS business for all periods:







Americas

$

7,695

7%

$

22,798

6%

EMEA

3,356

2%

9,803

6%

APJC

1,907

(6)%

5,875

3%

Total

$

12,958

4%

$

38,476

5%

Excluding SPVSS business for all periods:







Americas

$

7,695

9%

$

22,721

7%

EMEA

3,356

5%

9,737

8%

APJC

1,907

(4)%

5,851

5%

Total

$

12,958

6%

$

38,309

7%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the three months ended April 28, 2018 was $219 million and for the nine months ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018 was $168 million and $697 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT

(In percentages)





April 27, 2019


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Gross Margin Percentage:



Including SPVSS business for all periods:



Americas

65.6%

65.4%

EMEA

64.5%

64.3%

APJC

60.7%

59.0%

Excluding SPVSS business for all periods (1):



Americas

65.6%

65.6%

EMEA

64.5%

64.4%

APJC

60.7%

59.1%

(1) During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

(In millions, except percentages)





April 27, 2019


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Revenue:







Including SPVSS business for all periods:







Infrastructure Platforms

$

7,545

5%

$

22,315

7%

Applications

1,431

9%

4,315

17%

Security

707

21%

2,016

17%

Other Products

39

(83)%

239

(69)%

Total Product

9,722

4%

28,885

7%

Services

3,236

2%

9,591

2%

Total

$

12,958

4%

$

38,476

5%

Excluding SPVSS business for all periods:







Infrastructure Platforms

$

7,545

5%

$

22,315

7%

Applications

1,431

9%

4,315

17%

Security

707

21%

2,016

17%

Other Products

39

3%

93

(39)%

Total Product

9,722

7%

28,739

9%

Services

3,236

3%

9,570

2%

Total

$

12,958

6%

$

38,309

7%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the three months ended April 28, 2018 was $219 million and for the nine months ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018 was $168 million and $697 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





April 27, 2019

July 28, 2018

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,251

$

8,934

Investments

24,392

37,614

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $124 at April 27, 2019 and $129 at July 28, 2018

3,795

5,554

Inventories

1,513

1,846

Financing receivables, net

5,029

4,949

Other current assets

2,331

2,940

Total current assets

47,311

61,837

Property and equipment, net

2,834

3,006

Financing receivables, net

4,862

4,882

Goodwill

33,544

31,706

Purchased intangible assets, net

2,398

2,552

Deferred tax assets

4,023

3,219

Other assets

2,315

1,582

TOTAL ASSETS

$

97,287

$

108,784

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$

7,777

$

5,238

Accounts payable

2,022

1,904

Income taxes payable

953

1,004

Accrued compensation

2,872

2,986

Deferred revenue

10,117

11,490

Other current liabilities

4,172

4,413

Total current liabilities

27,913

27,035

Long-term debt

15,921

20,331

Income taxes payable

8,038

8,585

Deferred revenue

7,339

8,195

Other long-term liabilities

1,272

1,434

Total liabilities

60,483

65,580

Total equity

36,804

43,204

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

97,287

$

108,784

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

April 27,

 2019

April 28,

 2018

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$

9,415

$

(3,693)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, amortization, and other

1,433

1,676

Share-based compensation expense

1,166

1,184

Provision (benefit) for receivables

32

(104)

Deferred income taxes

(281)

1,013

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net

(79)

(159)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:


Accounts receivable

1,560

1,064

Inventories

(1)

(289)

Financing receivables

(112)

(165)

Other assets

(736)

(135)

Accounts payable

52

148

Income taxes, net

(759)

8,795

Accrued compensation

(68)

53

Deferred revenue

421

415

Other liabilities

(154)

(237)

Net cash provided by operating activities

11,889

9,566

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of investments

(1,176)

(14,132)

Proceeds from sales of investments

5,391

12,422

Proceeds from maturities of investments

10,797

12,259

Acquisitions and divestitures

(2,175)

(2,762)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies

(118)

(126)

Return of investments in privately held companies

127

163

Acquisition of property and equipment

(701)

(620)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

15

54

Other

(12)

(16)

Net cash provided by investing activities

12,148

7,242

Cash flows from financing activities:


Issuances of common stock

321

318

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

(16,042)

(11,562)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units

(601)

(541)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net

1,723

(2,502)

Issuances of debt

1,530

6,877

Repayments of debt

(5,250)

(9,875)

Dividends paid

(4,489)

(4,433)

Other

51

(92)

Net cash used in financing activities

(22,757)

(21,810)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,280

(5,002)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

8,993

11,773

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

10,273

$

6,771

Supplemental cash flow information:


Cash paid for interest

$

690

$

739

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

2,491

$

3,332

Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted due to the adoption of ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DEFERRED REVENUE

(In millions)







April 27, 2019

January 26, 2019

April 28, 2018

Deferred revenue:




Service

$

11,297

$

11,246

$

10,960

Product

6,159

6,015

7,993

Total

$

17,456

$

17,261

$

18,953

Reported as:




Current

$

10,117

$

9,976

$

11,301

Noncurrent

7,339

7,285

7,652

Total

$

17,456

$

17,261

$

18,953

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK

(In millions, except per-share amounts)









DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL

Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-
Average Price
per Share

Amount

Amount

Fiscal 2019











April 27, 2019

$

0.35

$

1,519

116

$

52.14

$

6,020

$

7,539

January 26, 2019

$

0.33

$

1,470

111

$

45.09

$

5,016

$

6,486

October 27, 2018

$

0.33

$

1,500

109

$

46.01

$

5,026

$

6,526

Fiscal 2018











July 28, 2018

$

0.33

$

1,535

138

$

43.58

$

6,015

$

7,550

April 28, 2018

$

0.33

$

1,572

140

$

42.83

$

6,015

$

7,587

January 27, 2018

$

0.29

$

1,425

103

$

39.07

$

4,011

$

5,436

October 28, 2017

$

0.29

$

1,436

51

$

31.80

$

1,620

$

3,056

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In millions, except per-share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 27,

 2019

April 28,

 2018

April 27,

 2019

April 28,

 2018

GAAP net income (loss)

$

3,044

$

2,691

$

9,415

$

(3,693)

Adjustments to cost of sales:






Share-based compensation expense

54

57

163

168

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

141

161

418

444

Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net



(9)

(1)

(41)

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

2

2

9

4

Legal and indemnification settlements





5

122

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales

197

211

594

697

Adjustments to operating expenses:






Share-based compensation expense

322

342

974

1,010

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

39

67

112

188

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs

78

89

238

195

Legal and indemnification settlements

(1)



(396)


Significant asset impairments and restructurings

18

82

282

332

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

456

580

1,210

1,725

Adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net:






(Gains) and losses on equity investments

(4)



(77)


Total adjustments to GAAP income (loss) before provision for income taxes

649

791

1,727

2,422

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(160)

(168)

(554)

(613)

Significant tax matters (1)

(79)

(119)

(387)

11,261

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes

(239)

(287)

(941)

10,648

Non-GAAP net income

$

3,454

$

3,195

$

10,201

$

9,377

Net income (loss) per share (2):






GAAP

$

0.69

$

0.56

$

2.09

$

(0.76)

Non-GAAP

$

0.78

$

0.66

$

2.26

$

1.90

(1) For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, we recorded charges relating to significant tax matters that were excluded from non-GAAP net income. $11.1 billion of these charges were provisional amounts related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act comprised of $8.9 billion related to the U.S. transition tax, $1.2 billion related to foreign withholding tax and $1.0 billion related to the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets. The amounts were provisional based on Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118. The remaining $0.2 billion was related to other significant tax matters.

(2) GAAP net loss per share for the nine months ended April 28, 2018 was calculated using basic shares of 4,892 million, due to the net loss resulting from the tax charge as discussed in footnote (1). Non-GAAP net income per share for the period was calculated using diluted shares of 4,936 million, as we had non-GAAP net income for this period.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME

(In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

April 27, 2019

Product Gross Margin

Service Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

Operating Expenses

Y/Y

Operating Income

Y/Y

Interest and other income (loss), net

Y/Y

Net Income

Y/Y

GAAP amount

$

6,029

$

2,144

$

8,173

$

4,660

1%

$

3,513

12%

$

102

(14)%

$

3,044

13%

% of revenue

62.0

%

66.3

%

63.1

%

36.0

%


27.1

%


0.8

%


23.5

%

Adjustments to GAAP amounts:




















Share-based compensation expense

22

32

54

322



376







376


Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

141



141

39



180







180


Legal and indemnification settlements







(1)



(1)







(1)


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1

1

2

78



80







80