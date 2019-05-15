Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended April 27, 2019. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $13.0 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.0 billion or $0.69 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.78 per share.

As previously disclosed, Cisco completed the divestiture of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Revenue, non-GAAP financial information, and Q4 FY 2019 guidance have been normalized to exclude the SPVSS business from prior periods for comparative purposes.

"Our strong performance in the quarter was across the business, reflecting our customers' confidence in our strategy, business model and market-leading portfolio," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Technology is at the heart of our customers' strategies and we are building the technology to help them achieve their business objectives."

GAAP Results

















Q3 FY 2019

Q3 FY 2018

Vs. Q3 FY 2018 Revenue (including SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 13.0 billion

$ 12.5 billion

4% Revenue (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 13.0 billion

$ 12.2 billion

6% Net Income

$ 3.0 billion

$ 2.7 billion

13% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.69



$ 0.56



23%

Non-GAAP Results

















Q3 FY 2019

Q3 FY 2018

Vs. Q3 FY 2018 Net Income (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 3.5 billion

$ 3.2 billion

8% EPS (excluding SPVSS business for all periods)

$ 0.78



$ 0.66



18%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

"We executed well in Q3, delivering revenue growth of 6%, non-GAAP EPS growth of 18%, as well as strong margins and cash flow," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "We continue to invest in our innovation pipeline to drive long-term profitable growth, while successfully evolving our business model through software offerings and subscriptions and delivering value for shareholders."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the "Q3 FY 2019 Highlights" section are presented excluding the SPVSS business for all periods as it was divested during the second quarter, on October 28, 2018.

Q3 FY 2019 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $13.0 billion, up 6%, with product revenue up 7% and service revenue up 3%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 9%, EMEA up 5%, and APJC down 4%. Product revenue performance was broad based with growth in Security, up 21%, Applications, up 9%, and Infrastructure Platforms, up 5%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.1%, 62.0%, and 66.3%, respectively, as compared with 62.3%, 61.0%, and 65.8%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 64.6%, 63.7%, and 67.3%, respectively, as compared with 64.5%, 63.7%, and 67.1%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 65.6% for the Americas, 64.5% for EMEA and 60.7% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.7 billion, up 1%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.2 billion, up 6%, and were 32.4% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.5 billion, up 12%, with GAAP operating margin of 27.1%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.2 billion, up 6%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.2%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 15.8%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.0 billion and EPS was $0.69. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.5 billion, an increase of 8%, and EPS was $0.78, an increase of 18%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $4.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 79% compared with $2.4 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 included the payment of $1.3 billion of one-time foreign taxes as related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Operating cash flow increased 16%, normalized for these tax payments.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $34.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $40.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019, and compared with $46.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2018.

Deferred Revenue -- $17.5 billion, down 8% in total, with deferred product revenue down 23%. Deferred service revenue was up 3%.

Capital Allocation -- In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we returned $7.5 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 116 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $52.14 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $6.0 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $18.0 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we closed the acquisitions of Luxtera, Inc., a privately held semiconductor company, and Singularity Networks, a privately held network infrastructure analytics company.

Guidance for Q4 FY 2019

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (normalized to exclude the divested SPVSS business):

Q4 FY 2019



Revenue

4.5% - 6.5% growth Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate

64% - 65% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

31% - 32% Non-GAAP tax provision rate

19% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.80 - $0.82

Revenue for the divested SPVSS business for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $206 million.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.66 to $0.71 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

A reconciliation between the Guidance for Q4 FY 2019 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance for Q4 FY 2019" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q3 fiscal year 2019 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

at . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international). Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , May 15, 2019 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , May 22, 2019 at 1-888-446-2545 ( United States ) or 1-402-998-1344 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

, to , at 1-888-446-2545 ( ) or 1-402-998-1344 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com. Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , May 15, 2019 . Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

, . Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com. Cisco is hosting Cisco Live, its premier annual customer and partner conference June 9-13 in San Diego, Calif. Register now for keynotes, hands-on learnings experiences, expert demos and networking.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018 REVENUE:













Product $ 9,722



$ 9,304



$ 28,885



$ 27,067

Service 3,236



3,159



9,591



9,419

Total revenue 12,958



12,463



38,476



36,486

COST OF SALES:













Product 3,693



3,625



11,106



10,594

Service 1,092



1,079



3,278



3,208

Total cost of sales 4,785



4,704



14,384



13,802

GROSS MARGIN 8,173



7,759



24,092



22,684

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,659



1,590



4,824



4,706

Sales and marketing 2,403



2,325



7,084



6,894

General and administrative 541



561



1,261



1,601

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 39



67



112



188

Restructuring and other charges 18



82



282



332

Total operating expenses 4,660



4,625



13,563



13,721

OPERATING INCOME 3,513



3,134



10,529



8,963

Interest income 331



380



1,003



1,155

Interest expense (211)



(237)



(655)



(719)

Other income (loss), net (18)



(24)



(10)



48

Interest and other income (loss), net 102



119



338



484

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,615



3,253



10,867



9,447

Provision for income taxes (1) 571



562



1,452



13,140

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,044



$ 2,691



$ 9,415



$ (3,693)

















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.70



$ 0.56



$ 2.11



$ (0.76)

Diluted $ 0.69



$ 0.56



$ 2.09



$ (0.76)

Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,370



4,791



4,468



4,892

Diluted 4,415



4,844



4,509



4,892



The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the SPVSS business prior to its divestiture during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Accordingly, the nine months ended April 27, 2019 includes three months of financial results for this business.

(1) The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended April 28, 2018 includes an $11.1 billion charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)









April 27, 2019



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Including SPVSS business for all periods:















Americas

$ 7,695



7%

$ 22,798



6% EMEA

3,356



2%

9,803



6% APJC

1,907



(6)%

5,875



3% Total

$ 12,958



4%

$ 38,476



5% Excluding SPVSS business for all periods:















Americas

$ 7,695



9%

$ 22,721



7% EMEA

3,356



5%

9,737



8% APJC

1,907



(4)%

5,851



5% Total

$ 12,958



6%

$ 38,309



7%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the three months ended April 28, 2018 was $219 million and for the nine months ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018 was $168 million and $697 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)









April 27, 2019



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Including SPVSS business for all periods:







Americas

65.6%

65.4% EMEA

64.5%

64.3% APJC

60.7%

59.0% Excluding SPVSS business for all periods (1):







Americas

65.6%

65.6% EMEA

64.5%

64.4% APJC

60.7%

59.1%

(1) During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)









April 27, 2019



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Including SPVSS business for all periods:















Infrastructure Platforms

$ 7,545



5%

$ 22,315



7% Applications

1,431



9%

4,315



17% Security

707



21%

2,016



17% Other Products

39



(83)%

239



(69)% Total Product

9,722



4%

28,885



7% Services

3,236



2%

9,591



2% Total

$ 12,958



4%

$ 38,476



5% Excluding SPVSS business for all periods:















Infrastructure Platforms

$ 7,545



5%

$ 22,315



7% Applications

1,431



9%

4,315



17% Security

707



21%

2,016



17% Other Products

39



3%

93



(39)% Total Product

9,722



7%

28,739



9% Services

3,236



3%

9,570



2% Total

$ 12,958



6%

$ 38,309



7%

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018, we completed the divestiture of the SPVSS business. SPVSS business revenue for the three months ended April 28, 2018 was $219 million and for the nine months ended April 27, 2019 and April 28, 2018 was $168 million and $697 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)









April 27, 2019

July 28, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,251



$ 8,934

Investments 24,392



37,614

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $124 at April 27, 2019 and $129 at July 28, 2018 3,795



5,554

Inventories 1,513



1,846

Financing receivables, net 5,029



4,949

Other current assets 2,331



2,940

Total current assets 47,311



61,837

Property and equipment, net 2,834



3,006

Financing receivables, net 4,862



4,882

Goodwill 33,544



31,706

Purchased intangible assets, net 2,398



2,552

Deferred tax assets 4,023



3,219

Other assets 2,315



1,582

TOTAL ASSETS $ 97,287



$ 108,784

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 7,777



$ 5,238

Accounts payable 2,022



1,904

Income taxes payable 953



1,004

Accrued compensation 2,872



2,986

Deferred revenue 10,117



11,490

Other current liabilities 4,172



4,413

Total current liabilities 27,913



27,035

Long-term debt 15,921



20,331

Income taxes payable 8,038



8,585

Deferred revenue 7,339



8,195

Other long-term liabilities 1,272



1,434

Total liabilities 60,483



65,580

Total equity 36,804



43,204

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 97,287



$ 108,784



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 9,415



$ (3,693)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 1,433



1,676

Share-based compensation expense 1,166



1,184

Provision (benefit) for receivables 32



(104)

Deferred income taxes (281)



1,013

(Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (79)



(159)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable 1,560



1,064

Inventories (1)



(289)

Financing receivables (112)



(165)

Other assets (736)



(135)

Accounts payable 52



148

Income taxes, net (759)



8,795

Accrued compensation (68)



53

Deferred revenue 421



415

Other liabilities (154)



(237)

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,889



9,566

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (1,176)



(14,132)

Proceeds from sales of investments 5,391



12,422

Proceeds from maturities of investments 10,797



12,259

Acquisitions and divestitures (2,175)



(2,762)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies (118)



(126)

Return of investments in privately held companies 127



163

Acquisition of property and equipment (701)



(620)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 15



54

Other (12)



(16)

Net cash provided by investing activities 12,148



7,242

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 321



318

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (16,042)



(11,562)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (601)



(541)

Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net 1,723



(2,502)

Issuances of debt 1,530



6,877

Repayments of debt (5,250)



(9,875)

Dividends paid (4,489)



(4,433)

Other 51



(92)

Net cash used in financing activities (22,757)



(21,810)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,280



(5,002)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,993



11,773

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,273



$ 6,771

Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 690



$ 739

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,491



$ 3,332



Prior period information has been retrospectively adjusted due to the adoption of ASU 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)













April 27, 2019

January 26, 2019

April 28, 2018 Deferred revenue:









Service $ 11,297



$ 11,246



$ 10,960

Product 6,159



6,015



7,993

Total $ 17,456



$ 17,261



$ 18,953

Reported as:









Current $ 10,117



$ 9,976



$ 11,301

Noncurrent 7,339



7,285



7,652

Total $ 17,456



$ 17,261



$ 18,953



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)

















DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2019























April 27, 2019

$ 0.35



$ 1,519



116



$ 52.14



$ 6,020



$ 7,539

January 26, 2019

$ 0.33



$ 1,470



111



$ 45.09



$ 5,016



$ 6,486

October 27, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,500



109



$ 46.01



$ 5,026



$ 6,526

Fiscal 2018























July 28, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,535



138



$ 43.58



$ 6,015



$ 7,550

April 28, 2018

$ 0.33



$ 1,572



140



$ 42.83



$ 6,015



$ 7,587

January 27, 2018

$ 0.29



$ 1,425



103



$ 39.07



$ 4,011



$ 5,436

October 28, 2017

$ 0.29



$ 1,436



51



$ 31.80



$ 1,620



$ 3,056



CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except per-share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018

April 27, 2019

April 28, 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,044



$ 2,691



$ 9,415



$ (3,693)

Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 54



57



163



168

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 141



161



418



444

Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net —



(9)



(1)



(41)

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 2



2



9



4

Legal and indemnification settlements —



—



5



122

Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 197



211



594



697

Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 322



342



974



1,010

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 39



67



112



188

Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 78



89



238



195

Legal and indemnification settlements (1)



—



(396)



—

Significant asset impairments and restructurings 18



82



282



332

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 456



580



1,210



1,725

Adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net:













(Gains) and losses on equity investments (4)



—



(77)



—

Total adjustments to GAAP income (loss) before provision for income taxes 649



791



1,727



2,422

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (160)



(168)



(554)



(613)

Significant tax matters (1) (79)



(119)



(387)



11,261

Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (239)



(287)



(941)



10,648

Non-GAAP net income $ 3,454



$ 3,195



$ 10,201



$ 9,377

Net income (loss) per share (2):













GAAP $ 0.69



$ 0.56



$ 2.09



$ (0.76)

Non-GAAP $ 0.78



$ 0.66



$ 2.26



$ 1.90



(1) For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, we recorded charges relating to significant tax matters that were excluded from non-GAAP net income. $11.1 billion of these charges were provisional amounts related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act comprised of $8.9 billion related to the U.S. transition tax, $1.2 billion related to foreign withholding tax and $1.0 billion related to the re-measurement of net deferred tax assets. The amounts were provisional based on Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118. The remaining $0.2 billion was related to other significant tax matters.

(2) GAAP net loss per share for the nine months ended April 28, 2018 was calculated using basic shares of 4,892 million, due to the net loss resulting from the tax charge as discussed in footnote (1). Non-GAAP net income per share for the period was calculated using diluted shares of 4,936 million, as we had non-GAAP net income for this period.