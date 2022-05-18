CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco today reported third quarter results for the period ended April 30, 2022. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.0 billion or $0.73 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 billion or $0.87 per share.

"We continued to see solid demand for our technologies and our business transformation is progressing well," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "While Covid lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine impacted our revenue in the quarter, the fundamental drivers across our business are strong and we remain confident in the long term."

"We delivered healthy earnings despite unanticipated disruptions through strong pricing and disciplined spend management," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "Our product backlog is well over $15 billion and product ARR and RPO again grew double digits. The continued progress in our business model transformation reflects the success of our strategy and underpins our long-term confidence."

GAAP Results





Q3 FY 2022

Q3 FY 2021

Vs. Q3 FY 2021 Revenue

$ 12.8 billion

$ 12.8 billion

—% Net Income

$ 3.0 billion

$ 2.9 billion

6% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.73

$ 0.68

7%

Non-GAAP Results





Q3 FY 2022

Q3 FY 2021

Vs. Q3 FY 2021 Net Income

$ 3.6 billion

$ 3.5 billion

3% EPS

$ 0.87

$ 0.83

5%

The third quarter of fiscal 2022 had 13 weeks compared with 14 weeks in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q3 FY 2022 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was flat at $12.8 billion, with product revenue up 3% and service revenue down 8%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 5%, EMEA down 6%, and APJC down 6%. Product revenue performance was led by growth in Secure, Agile Networks up 4%, Internet for the Future up 6%, End-to-End Security up 7%, and Optimized Application Experiences up 8%. Collaboration was down 7%.

The third quarter of fiscal 2022 had 13 weeks compared with 14 weeks in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The total additional revenue associated with the extra week in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately 3% of revenue growth.

In March 2022, in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cisco announced its intention to stop business operations in Russia and Belarus for the foreseeable future. The total negative impact to revenue was approximately $200 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Historically, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine collectively, represented approximately 1% of our total revenue.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 63.3%, 61.8%, and 67.3%, respectively, as compared with 63.9%, 62.6%, and 67.4%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.3%, 64.1%, and 68.9%, respectively, as compared with 66.0%, 64.9%, and 68.7%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 64.8% for the Americas, 65.9% for EMEA and 66.4% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.5 billion, down 4%, and were 35.1% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.9 billion, down 5%, and were 30.7% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $3.6 billion, up 4%, with GAAP operating margin of 28.1%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.5 billion, up 4%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 34.7%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 19.9%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 19.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.0 billion, an increase of 6%, and EPS was $0.73, an increase of 7%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 3%, and EPS was $0.87, an increase of 5%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $3.7 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, a decrease of 6% compared with $3.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $20.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $24.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2021.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $30.2 billion, up 7% in total, with 54% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO were up 13% and service RPO were up 3%.

Deferred Revenue -- $22.3 billion, up 7% in total, with deferred product revenue up 13%. Deferred service revenue was up 2%.

Capital Allocation -- In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we returned $1.8 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 5 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $54.20 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $252 million. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $17.6 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we closed the acquisition of Opsani, a privately held enterprise software company.

Guidance

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:

Q4 FY 2022



Revenue

(1)% - (5.5)% decline Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate

64% - 65% Non-GAAP operating margin rate

31.5% - 33.5% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.76 - $0.84

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.60 to $0.70 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for fiscal 2022:

FY 2022



Revenue

2% - 3% growth Y/Y Non-GAAP EPS

$3.29 - $3.37

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $2.75 to $2.85 for fiscal 2022.

Our fiscal 2022 has 52 weeks compared with 53 weeks in fiscal 2021 which is reflected in the guidance.

Our Q4 FY 2022 and FY 2022 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of 19% for GAAP and non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the Guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 REVENUE:













Product $ 9,448

$ 9,139

$ 28,330

$ 26,298 Service 3,387

3,664

10,125

10,394 Total revenue 12,835

12,803

38,455

36,692 COST OF SALES:













Product 3,606

3,422

10,848

9,672 Service 1,108

1,196

3,384

3,470 Total cost of sales 4,714

4,618

14,232

13,142 GROSS MARGIN 8,121

8,185

24,223

23,550 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 1,708

1,697

5,092

4,836 Sales and marketing 2,209

2,317

6,736

6,811 General and administrative 517

603

1,612

1,631 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 77

61

240

136 Restructuring and other charges —

42

8

878 Total operating expenses 4,511

4,720

13,688

14,292 OPERATING INCOME 3,610

3,465

10,535

9,258 Interest income 115

153

347

488 Interest expense (90)

(111)

(267)

(336) Other income (loss), net 166

84

446

117 Interest and other income (loss), net 191

126

526

269 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,801

3,591

11,061

9,527 Provision for income taxes 757

728

2,064

1,945 NET INCOME $ 3,044

$ 2,863

$ 8,997

$ 7,582















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.68

$ 2.15

$ 1.79 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.68

$ 2.14

$ 1.79 Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,152

4,219

4,184

4,224 Diluted 4,170

4,238

4,204

4,237

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





April 30, 2022



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y% Revenue :















Americas

$ 7,638

5%

$ 22,344

4% EMEA

3,271

(6)%

10,138

5% APJC

1,926

(6)%

5,972

6% Total

$ 12,835

—%

$ 38,455

5%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





April 30, 2022



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

64.8%

64.6% EMEA

65.9%

65.7% APJC

66.4%

65.9%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





April 30, 2022



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y% Revenue :















Secure, Agile Networks

$ 5,869

4%

$ 17,735

7% Internet for the Future

1,324

6%

4,021

29% Collaboration

1,132

(7)%

3,308

(8)% End-to-End Security

938

7%

2,716

6% Optimized Application Experiences

183

8%

544

13% Other Products

2

(58)%

7

(32)% Total Product

9,448

3%

28,330

8% Services

3,387

(8)%

10,125

(3)% Total

$ 12,835

—%

$ 38,455

5%



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



April 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,952

$ 9,175 Investments 13,156

15,343 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $78 at April 30, 2022 and $109 at July 31, 2021 5,783

5,766 Inventories 2,231

1,559 Financing receivables, net 3,804

4,380 Other current assets 4,055

2,889 Total current assets 35,981

39,112 Property and equipment, net 2,046

2,338 Financing receivables, net 3,959

4,884 Goodwill 38,452

38,168 Purchased intangible assets, net 2,811

3,619 Deferred tax assets 4,276

4,360 Other assets 5,272

5,016 TOTAL ASSETS $ 92,797

$ 97,497 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 1,000

$ 2,508 Accounts payable 2,289

2,362 Income taxes payable 852

801 Accrued compensation 3,032

3,818 Deferred revenue 12,249

12,148 Other current liabilities 4,728

4,620 Total current liabilities 24,150

26,257 Long-term debt 8,418

9,018 Income taxes payable 7,689

8,538 Deferred revenue 10,044

10,016 Other long-term liabilities 2,096

2,393 Total liabilities 52,397

56,222 Total equity 40,400

41,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 92,797

$ 97,497

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 8,997

$ 7,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 1,527

1,373 Share-based compensation expense 1,407

1,337 Provision (benefit) for receivables 49

(4) Deferred income taxes (167)

(89) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net (470)

(201) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (134)

1,250 Inventories (683)

(260) Financing receivables 1,431

1,160 Other assets (1,295)

(233) Accounts payable (54)

24 Income taxes, net (730)

(828) Accrued compensation (730)

145 Deferred revenue 292

263 Other liabilities 109

(569) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,549

10,950 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (5,383)

(7,855) Proceeds from sales of investments 2,488

2,724 Proceeds from maturities of investments 4,308

6,445 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired and divestitures (373)

(6,333) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (158)

(138) Return of investments in privately held companies 149

96 Acquisition of property and equipment (338)

(530) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 6

14 Other (15)

(56) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 684

(5,633) Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 306

307 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (5,347)

(2,096) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (546)

(419) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net 9

— Issuances of debt 1,049

— Repayments of debt (3,050)

(3,000) Dividends paid (4,657)

(4,601) Other (230)

39 Net cash used in financing activities (12,466)

(9,770) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (2,233)

(4,453) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,942

11,812 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,709

$ 7,359 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 292

$ 377 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,960

$ 2,862

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



April 30, 2022

January 29, 2022

May 1, 2021

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Product $ 13,416

13 %

$ 13,532

16 %

$ 11,903

15 % Service 16,789

3 %

16,986

3 %

16,235

7 % Total $ 30,205

7 %

$ 30,518

8 %

$ 28,138

10 %



We expect 54% of total RPO at April 30, 2022 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



April 30, 2022

January 29, 2022

May 1, 2021 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 9,835

$ 9,767

$ 8,698 Service 12,458

12,546

12,191 Total $ 22,293

$ 22,313

$ 20,889 Reported as:









Current $ 12,249

$ 12,268

$ 11,492 Noncurrent 10,044

10,045

9,397 Total $ 22,293

$ 22,313

$ 20,889

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-Average

Price per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2022























April 30, 2022

$ 0.38

$ 1,555

5

$ 54.20

$ 252

$ 1,807 January 29, 2022

$ 0.37

$ 1,541

82

$ 58.36

$ 4,824

$ 6,365 October 30, 2021

$ 0.37

$ 1,561

5

$ 56.49

$ 256

$ 1,817 Fiscal 2021























July 31, 2021

$ 0.37

$ 1,562

15

$ 53.30

$ 791

$ 2,353 May 1, 2021

$ 0.37

$ 1,560

10

$ 48.71

$ 510

$ 2,070 January 23, 2021

$ 0.36

$ 1,521

19

$ 42.82

$ 801

$ 2,322 October 24, 2020

$ 0.36

$ 1,520

20

$ 40.44

$ 800

$ 2,320

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 GAAP net income $ 3,044

$ 2,863

$ 8,997

$ 7,582 Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 83

75

233

208 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 176

184

571

499 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1

1

3

3 Russia-Ukraine war costs 5

—

5

— Legal and indemnification settlements/charges —

—

—

43 Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 265

260

812

753 Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 394

383

1,173

1,103 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 92

61

255

136 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 29

86

261

179 Russia-Ukraine war costs 62

—

62

— Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

42

8

878 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 577

572

1,759

2,296 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













Acquisition-related/divestiture costs —

6

—

4 (Gains) and losses on equity investments (159)

(96)

(478)

(131) Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net (159)

(90)

(478)

(127) Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 683

742

2,093

2,922 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (95)

(95)

(435)

(503) Significant tax matters —

—

—

83 Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (95)

(95)

(435)

(420) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,632

$ 3,510

$ 10,655

$ 10,084

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 GAAP EPS $ 0.73

$ 0.68

$ 2.14

$ 1.79 Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.11

0.11

0.33

0.31 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.06

0.06

0.20

0.15 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.01

0.02

0.06

0.04 Russia-Ukraine war costs 0.02

—

0.02

— Legal and indemnification settlements/charges —

—

—

0.01 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

0.01

—

0.21 (Gains) and losses on equity investments (0.04)

(0.02)

(0.11)

(0.03) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.12) Significant tax matters —

—

—

0.02 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.87

$ 0.83

$ 2.53

$ 2.38



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,842

$ 2,279

$ 8,121

$ 4,511

(4)%

$ 3,610

4%

$ 191

$ 3,044

6% % of revenue 61.8 %

67.3 %

63.3 %

35.1 %





28.1 %





1.5 %

23.7 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 30

53

83

394





477





—

477



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 176

—

176

92





268





—

268



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1

—

1

29





30





—

30



Russia-Ukraine war costs 4

1

5

62





67





—

67



(Gains) and losses on equity investments —

—

—

—





—





(159)

(159)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(95)



Non-GAAP amount $ 6,053

$ 2,333

$ 8,386

$ 3,934

(5)%

$ 4,452

4%

$ 32

$ 3,632

3% % of revenue 64.1 %

68.9 %

65.3 %

30.7 %





34.7 %





0.2 %

28.3 %







Three Months Ended

May 1, 2021

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 5,717

$ 2,468

$ 8,185

$ 4,720

$ 3,465

$ 126

$ 2,863 % of revenue 62.6 %

67.4 %

63.9 %

36.9 %

27.1 %

1.0 %

22.4 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 26

49

75

383

458

—

458 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 184

—

184

61

245

—

245 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1

—

1

86

87

6

93 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

42

42

—

42 (Gains) and losses on equity investments —

—

—

—

—

(96)

(96) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(95) Non-GAAP amount $ 5,928

$ 2,517

$ 8,445

$ 4,148

$ 4,297

$ 36

$ 3,510 % of revenue 64.9 %

68.7 %

66.0 %

32.4 %

33.6 %

0.3 %

27.4 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2022

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 17,482

$ 6,741

$ 24,223

$ 13,688

(4)%

$ 10,535

14%

$ 526

$ 8,997

19% % of revenue 61.7 %

66.6 %

63.0 %

35.6 %





27.4 %





1.4 %

23.4 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:































Share-based compensation expense 84

149

233

1,173





1,406





—

1,406



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 571

—

571

255





826





—

826



Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 3

—

3

261





264





—

264



Russia-Ukraine war costs 4

1

5

62





67





—

67



Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

8





8





—

8



(Gains) and losses on equity investments —

—

—

—





—





(478)

(478)



Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(435)



Non-GAAP amount $ 18,144

$ 6,891

$ 25,035

$ 11,929

(1)%

$ 13,106

6%

$ 48

$ 10,655

6% % of revenue 64.0 %

68.1 %

65.1 %

31.0 %





34.1 %





0.1 %

27.7 %







Nine Months Ended

May 1, 2021

Product

Gross

Margin

Service

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 16,626

$ 6,924

$ 23,550

$ 14,292

$ 9,258

$ 269

$ 7,582 % of revenue 63.2 %

66.6 %

64.2 %

39.0 %

25.2 %

0.7 %

20.7 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 75

133

208

1,103

1,311

—

1,311 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 499

—

499

136

635

—

635 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 2

1

3

179

182

4

186 Legal and indemnification settlements/charges 43

—

43

—

43

—

43 Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

878

878

—

878 (Gains) and losses on equity investments —

—

—

—

—

(131)

(131) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(420) Non-GAAP amount $ 17,245

$ 7,058

$ 24,303

$ 11,996

$ 12,307

$ 142

$ 10,084 % of revenue 65.6 %

67.9 %

66.2 %

32.7 %

33.5 %

0.4 %

27.5 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021 GAAP effective tax rate 19.9 %

20.3 %

18.7 %

20.4 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (0.9) %

(1.3) %

0.3 %

(1.4) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 19.0 %

19.0 %

19.0 %

19.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE









Q4 FY 2022

Gross Margin Rate

Operating Margin Rate

Earnings per Share (1) GAAP

62% - 63%

25% - 27%

$0.60 - $0.70 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

0.5%

4.0%

$0.08 - $0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

1.5%

2.5%

$0.06 - $0.07 Non-GAAP

64% - 65%

31.5% - 33.5%

$0.76 - $0.84











FY 2022





Earnings per

Share (1) GAAP





$2.75 - $2.85 Estimated adjustments for:







Share-based compensation expense





$0.33 - $0.34 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs





$0.27 - $0.28 Russia-Ukraine war costs





$0.01 (Gains) and losses on equity investments





($0.09) Non-GAAP





$3.29 - $3.37





(1) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, Russia-Ukraine war costs, restructurings, (gains) and losses on equity investments and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as our ability to manage through ongoing supply constraints, the success of our strategy and confidence in our long-term growth, the fundamental drivers across our business being strong, the strong demand resulting in record backlogs, our business transformation shifting to more software and subscriptions, and our strategic investments in innovation to capitalize on significant growth opportunities and expanding addressable markets) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q4 FY 2022 and full year FY 2022) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Secure, Agile Networks and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; significant supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on February 22, 2022 and September 9, 2021, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on equity investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Annualized Recurring Revenue represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscriptions, term licenses, and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period, net of rebates to customers and partners as well as certain other revenue adjustments. Includes both revenue recognized ratably as well as upfront on an annualized basis.

