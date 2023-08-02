Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Cisco Systems, Inc.

02 Aug, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at newsroom.cisco.com

Date:                     
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time:                     
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone: 
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:                    
No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet: 
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay: 
A telephone playback of the Q4 and FY2023 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on August 16, 2023, through 4:00 PM (PT) August 23, 2023.  The replay will be accessible by calling 866-405-7294 (International callers: 203-369-0606).  The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

Carol Villazon                           

Robyn Blum

(408) 527-6538                           

(408) 853-9848

[email protected]                               

[email protected] 

