DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the CRM industry "Cisco Seeks to Add Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to its Existing Customer Relationship Management Solutions"

Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to buy customer service software developer IMImobile Plc in a deal valued at about £543 million ($727 million). IMImobile provides software and services which allow enterprises and organizations to stay constantly connected to their customers through enhanced interactive channels including social, messaging and voice. The deal comes as Cisco seeks to add artificial intelligence capabilities to its existing customer relationship management solution in order to improve the way its customers communicate with their end users.



With the addition of IMImobile’s software and services, Cisco will be able to automate the outreach process more effectively than ever before. For example, it will be able to provide customer representatives with contextual information about the customer to ensure the interaction is tailored to their needs as well helping their customers connect with end users through their channel of choice. The acquisition of IMImobile is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cisco Seeks to Add Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to its Existing Customer Relationship Management Solutions"

