Cisco ThousandEyes Digital Experience Assurance Radically Shifts IT Operations from Monitoring to Action

New AI-native innovations unlock assurance across owned and unowned domains for Cisco Networking Cloud and beyond

News summary:

New Cisco ThousandEyes capabilities and AI-native workflows in Cisco Networking Cloud will deliver Digital Experience Assurance, transforming IT operations.

Customers can now access data across owned and unowned environments in a unified view, explore and unlock proactive insights, and activate automated actions across the global area network.

Extended visibility and assurance for on-premises and public cloud environments combined with Internet and SaaS insights unlocks a transition from reactive to proactive operations.

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE – Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the leader in security and networking, announced new Cisco ThousandEyes capabilities that deliver Digital Experience Assurance, transforming IT operations. By utilizing robust telemetry data and AI-native technology, customers can now achieve digital resilience and transition from reactive to proactive operations by assuring user digital experience across domains for both owned and unowned environments.

"A majority of outages are caused by operator error. To empower our customers to achieve digital resilience, we harness more than 650 billion daily measurements and utilize the power of AI across the global area network to go beyond human-scale operations," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking. "Digital Experience Assurance powered by ThousandEyes enables proactive, automated event remediation and can even correlate configuration histories across owned infrastructure and your public cloud infrastructure with experiences, which can mean the difference between a 4-hour outage and a 4-minute disruption."

Organizations are competing in a digital landscape where brand reputation, revenue, and employee productivity depend on consistently delivering exceptional digital experiences to every user, everywhere, every time. In tandem, businesses have undergone key shifts that increase reliance on unowned infrastructure and environments, introducing exponential complexity for IT and networking teams that now face the challenge of providing exceptional digital experiences across enterprise, Internet, and cloud networks.

Cisco ThousandEyes collects and processes billions of daily measurements from both customer owned and unowned networks. It provides automated insights, proactive recommendations, and closed-loop operations tailored to customers. Now powering Digital Experience Assurance for Cisco Networking Cloud, ThousandEyes ingests device and telemetry data from across Cisco networking platforms, including Meraki and Catalyst. Leveraging AI, ThousandEyes surfaces insights and recommendations, and automatically feeds them to customers' domain controllers and management systems. According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cisco, a composite organization representative of interviewed ThousandEyes customers reported a significant improvement in IT productivity and user experience. Mean time to resolution (MTTR) of issues decreased by 50-80%, and IT team productivity increased by more than 50%.

ThousandEyes Digital Experience Assurance already delivers AI-native assurance capabilities across Cisco Networking, including AI radio resource management (RRM) for Cisco Catalyst wireless, capacity planning for Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN, and device profiling with AI-based signatures for Cisco Identity Services Engine.

Today's announcements include:

ThousandEyes Cloud Insights extends end-to-end visibility deep into public cloud environments by providing topological mappings of its customers' AWS environments, including service connectivity, configuration changes, and traffic characteristics. By correlating cloud infrastructure and services with user experience, application health, and end-to-end network paths, ThousandEyes delivers deep insight for network, SRE, and cloud operations teams, so they can rapidly identify and resolve their most challenging issues.

by providing topological mappings of its customers' AWS environments, including service connectivity, configuration changes, and traffic characteristics. By correlating cloud infrastructure and services with user experience, application health, and end-to-end network paths, ThousandEyes delivers deep insight for network, SRE, and cloud operations teams, so they can rapidly identify and resolve their most challenging issues. ThousandEyes Traffic Insights extends ThousandEyes visibility deeper into on-premises networks by collecting and correlating traffic flows with its synthetics measurements , enabling customers to rapidly detect performance issues and pinpoint them to real traffic bottlenecks and anomalies within their networks. By providing a unified view of external and internal network conditions, customers can streamline their operational workflows and reduce their mean time to identify (MTTI) and remediate issues—regardless of whether they own the network or not. ThousandEyes will support flow collection for both Cisco and non-Cisco networking platforms.

, enabling customers to rapidly detect performance issues and pinpoint them to real traffic bottlenecks and anomalies within their networks. By providing a unified view of external and internal network conditions, customers can streamline their operational workflows and reduce their mean time to identify (MTTI) and remediate issues—regardless of whether they own the network or not. ThousandEyes will support flow collection for both Cisco and non-Cisco networking platforms. ThousandEyes Endpoint Experience is now enriched with Meraki Wi-Fi and Local Area Network (LAN) telemetry and device information , enabling customers to gain deeper insight into local network issues impacting user experience.

, enabling customers to gain deeper insight into local network issues impacting user experience. Meraki Assurance Overview is now powered by ThousandEyes Internet and SaaS visibility, empowering customers with insight into performance beyond their Meraki Wi-Fi and LAN environment to rapidly pinpoint issues across owned and unowned domains.

Supporting Comments:

"Worker productivity and customer satisfaction are top-ranked strategic business priorities for organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions. It is imperative for IT organizations to deliver consistently positive digital experiences to both employees and customers. The challenge is these digital experiences are determined by an increasingly complex technology infrastructure where networks, data centers, cloud services, security mechanisms, endpoints, and an ever-growing set of data and applications must all work in concert. Factor in the accelerating use of external systems and services within the infrastructure and further complications arise in measuring, managing, and, ultimately, delivering an overarching positive digital experience to all. The industry needs simpler. The industry needs smarter. Comprehensive data collection and cross-domain data correlation, driven by applied intelligence and embedded automation, stands to have a dramatic impact on IT engineering and operations as well as business execution and outcomes."

– Mark Leary, Director – Network Observability and Automation, IDC

"Experiencing our modern, timeless, and artisan-crafted home furnishings is incredibly important. So when we moved from in-person showrooms to virtual environments, one of our biggest challenges was to make sure customers could have the same great in-person experience, but remotely," said Mark Rodrigue, Senior Network Engineer, Room & Board. "Being able to see and manage the Internet environments we now leverage to connect with our customers has been a game changer for our ability to assure performance. Before using ThousandEyes, it could take us days to understand where an issue was occurring, but now, we've seen a 96% improvement in our response time—and that's been a game-changer for both fixing issues and working with the cloud and Internet service providers that we rely on."

–Mark Rodrigue, Senior Network Engineer, Room & Board

