Cisco ThreatWise TV Spotlights Garland Technology

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, was featured on Cisco's Threatwise TV , a video series covering the latest developments in Cisco cybersecurity. Host Jason Wright filmed the Garland Technology episode at this year's CiscoLive San Diego.

Garland Technology's Juan Garza, Regional Sales Manager West, discussed how Garland Technology's network TAPs and packet broker solutions work with Cisco's security platform and the tech partnership between the two. The interview also highlighted Garland Technology's Inline Edge Security products including EdgeSafeTM Bypass TAPs and the EdgeLens® Inline Security Packet Broker, which was featured at CiscoLive, as well as Garland's upcoming Cloud solution, set to be released in Q4 of 2019.

"As technology keeps changing, Garland Technology is not only focused on product innovation, but we provide a modular product to scale alongside a customer's infrastructure," said Jason Drewniak, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Garland Technology. "Threatwise TV provides a great platform to showcase the value Garland brings to the industry and customer solutions."

Cisco Threatwise TV provides straight to the point coverage and live demos of the latest developments in Cisco cybersecurity. As new threats emerge, Wright sheds light on the constant evolution of Cisco's security portfolio. To watch the four-minute video about Garland Technology, visit garlandtechnology.com/cisco-solutions .

"As a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, the strength of Garland Technology and Cisco Security has been growing since 2005," adds Chris Bihary, CEO & Co-founder at Garland Technology. "Our seamless certified solution provides 100% visibility and access to Cisco's security and performance monitoring solutions."

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech .

