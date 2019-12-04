Cisco to Host 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will broadcast its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST. Participants will include Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2019 Cisco Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio and video webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Please click here to register.

Online Annual Report: Download an electronic version of Cisco's 2019 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Shareholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

