Cisco to Host 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, December 13, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2021 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Monday, December 13, 2021, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 15, 2021, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to attend.

Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2021 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Press Contact: Investor Relations Contact:



Robyn Jenkins-Blum Marilyn Mora +1 408 930 8548 +1 408 527 7452 [email protected] [email protected]

