Cisco to Host 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

News provided by

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nov 26, 2024, 16:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, December 9, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2024 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Monday, December 9, 2024, 8:00 a.m. PST

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 10, 2024, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSCO2024 to attend.

Online Annual Report: View Cisco's 2024 Annual Report and Proxy at www.cisco.com/c/en/us/about/annual-reports.html

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com within 24 hours of the conclusion.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-930-8548

[email protected]

[email protected] 

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Cisco Announces December 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Announces December 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in December: No new financial...
Cisco's 2024 AI Readiness Index: Urgency Rises, Readiness Falls

Cisco's 2024 AI Readiness Index: Urgency Rises, Readiness Falls

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide leader in networking and security, today announced the findings from the second annual AI Readiness Index. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics