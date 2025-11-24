Cisco to Host 2025 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast.

What: 2025 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 8:00 a.m. PST

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 17, 2025, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSCO2025 to attend.

Online Annual Report: View Cisco's 2025 Annual Report and Proxy at www.cisco.com/c/en/us/about/annual-reports.html

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com within 24 hours of the conclusion of the meeting.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Sami Badri Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco 469-420-4834 408-930-8548 [email protected] [email protected]

