Cisco to Participate in December 2025 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in December:

No new financial information will be discussed at these events.

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Arizona, December 2nd

Fireside Chat at 9:55 am PST (Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)

Cisco Representatives:

Bill Gartner, SVP/GM, Optical Systems and Optics

Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Nasdaq London Investor Conference

London, December 10th

Investor meetings

Cisco Representatives:

Chintan Patel, VP & CTO, Solutions Engineering, Cisco EMEA

Emily Hunt, Director, Investor Relations

Barclays TMT Conference

San Francisco, December 10th

Fireside Chat at 1:20 pm PST (Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)

Cisco Representatives:

Mark Patterson, EVP & CFO

Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Melius Research Conference

New York, December 11th

Investor meetings

Cisco Representative:

Sami Badri, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Sami Badri Patricia Hogan Cisco Cisco

