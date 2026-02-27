Cisco to Participate in March 2026 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in March.

No new financial information will be discussed at these events.

Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Financial Analyst/Investor Meetings

Cisco Representatives:

Gordon Thomson, SVP, EMEA Sales

Kevin Wollenweber, SVP/GM, Data Center & Internet Infrastructure

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, San Francisco

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 10:00 AM PST

(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)

Cisco Representatives:

Mark Patterson, EVP & CFO

Martin Lund, EVP, Common Hardware Group

BNP Paribas TMT Conference, London

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives:

Cisco Investor Relations

OFC 2026, Los Angeles

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives:

Bill Gartner, SVP / GM Optical Systems and Optics

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Sami Badri Britt Stagnaro Cisco Cisco [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.