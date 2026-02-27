Cisco to Participate in March 2026 Events with the Financial Community

News provided byCisco Systems, Inc.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in March.
No new financial information will be discussed at these events.
Mobile World Congress, Barcelona
Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Financial Analyst/Investor Meetings
Cisco Representatives:
Gordon Thomson, SVP, EMEA Sales
Kevin Wollenweber, SVP/GM, Data Center & Internet Infrastructure
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, San Francisco
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 10:00 AM PST
(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Mark Patterson, EVP & CFO
Martin Lund, EVP, Common Hardware Group
BNP Paribas TMT Conference, London
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Cisco Investor Relations
OFC 2026, Los Angeles
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Bill Gartner, SVP / GM Optical Systems and Optics
