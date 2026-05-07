Cisco to Participate in May & June Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in May & June:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Boston

Monday, May 18, 2026 & Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Investor Meetings & Fireside Chats on Monday, 10:30 AM PST & Tuesday, 7:05 AM PST

(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)

Cisco Representatives:

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO

Mark Patterson, EVP & CFO

Cisco Investor Relations

UBS Asia Investment Conference (AIC), Hong Kong

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives:

Cisco Investor Relations

Evercore 2026 TMT Global Conference, San Francisco

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives:

Cisco Investor Relations

Bank of America Global Technology Conference 2026, San Francisco

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 10:40 AM PST

(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)

Cisco Representatives:

Peter Bailey, SVP/GM, Security

Cisco Investor Relations

Mizuho Technology Conference 2026, New York

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives:

Cisco Investor Relations

Nasdaq 54th Investor Conference, London

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives:

Chintan Patel, VP, EMEA CTO

Cisco Investor Relations

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Sami Badri Britt Stagnaro Cisco Cisco [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Cisco