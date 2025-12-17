CISCRP Unveils First-Ever Interactive Data Dashboard for Global Clinical Research Insights

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) has launched an interactive data dashboard, giving clinical research stakeholders customized access to data from the 2025 Perceptions & Insights study — the largest global survey of public and patient attitudes about and experiences with clinical research.

For the first time, sponsors, CROs, investigative sites, patient advocates, patients, and the public can explore, filter, and download de-identified data from more than 12,000 respondents worldwide. This free, powerful tool transforms CISCRP's biannual study results into customizable, actionable insights to improve protocol design, patient engagement and education, and recruitment and retention strategies.

Key Features:

Custom Filtering: Segment data by region, demographics, and study characteristics.

Segment data by region, demographics, and study characteristics. Downloadable Views: Export dashboards or individual tabs as PowerPoint slides, PDF, or image files.

Export dashboards or individual tabs as PowerPoint slides, PDF, or image files. Transparency: Includes clear guidance on interpreting data and limitations.

"Data-driven decision-making is essential in clinical research," said Annick de Bruin, Chief Research and Insights Officer, Research Services at CISCRP. "We are excited to offer a new interactive tool which makes it easier than ever to identify trends and tailor strategies for clinical development programs and community engagement initiatives."

Why It Matters:

This dashboard marks a significant shift in how clinical research stakeholders' access and apply patient insights. Beyond static reports, users can now explore global data interactively to identify trends in trust, awareness, and participation motivators.

Sponsors and CROs can segment insights by geography or demographics to inform protocol design and tailor recruitment and education strategies for diverse populations. Advocacy groups and clinical sites gain a clearer view of barriers and motivators, strengthening their outreach and enrollment efforts. Policymakers can assess and monitor trends in public and patient attitudes toward new and emerging clinical trial innovations—such as AI-enabled approaches and virtual or remote technologies—to inform policy and transparency initiatives.

By making these findings freely accessible, CISCRP empowers the entire research ecosystem to make more informed, patient-centered decisions.

Key Findings from the 2025 Study:

Below are some sample findings from the 2025 Perceptions and Insights Study. In addition to the data dashboard, findings from the 2025 study are summarized in CISCRP's publicly available reports. Click here to view the detailed findings reports.

Altruism drives participation: Helping others and the desire to contribute to science remain top motivators for clinical research participation.

Social media matters: Digital outreach is playing a critical role in recruitment, as a significant number of participants reported first learning about trials through social media channels.

Trust remains a challenge: pharmaceutical companies continue to rank lower in public confidence compared to other stakeholders, highlighting the need for greater transparency and community engagement.

AI awareness grows: Respondents express comfort with AI generally but agree on the importance of transparency regarding its use.

Access the Dashboard: Explore the interactive tool now at https://www.ciscrp.org/professional-services/perceptions-and-insights-studies/data-dashboards

CISCRP (Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation, Inc.) is a globally recognized nonprofit dedicated to educating the public, supporting sponsors in clinical trial transparency, and engaging patients as partners throughout the research process. Through services like plain language summary development, patient advisory boards, and global educational programs, CISCRP works across 45+ countries to strengthen trust and improve health literacy. Through services such as plain-language summary development, patient advisory boards, custom research projects, and community education programs, CISCRP helps stakeholders across the clinical research enterprise recognize the value of participation in research, build trust, and achieve higher levels of patient and community engagement and partnership.

SOURCE CISCRP