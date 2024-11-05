CisgenX Launches in the U.S., Leading the Way in Smart Irrigation Solutions for Water and Energy Efficiency

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisgenics , a global leader in intelligent irrigation solutions, proudly announces the international launch of its flagship product, CisgenX, at the 2024 Irrigation Show in Long Beach, California. This groundbreaking system utilizes Internet of Things (IoT) sensors with machine learning capabilities, and real-time data analytics to provide precise water management. CisgenX is set to transform water use across industries, significantly reducing both water and energy costs—a crucial innovation in today's context of increasing water scarcity and rising operational expenses.

"CisgenX is a practical solution that helps businesses conserve resources while meeting their sustainability targets." Post this CisgenX Dashboard 2024 - Cisgencis

The irrigation sector has been slow to modernize despite its urgent challenges. Globally, nearly 50% of water used in irrigation systems is lost through evaporation, runoff, and improper practices. Furthermore, the U.S. is grappling with a severe water crisis, with approximately 40 states anticipating water shortages by 2024, affecting not just agriculture but also residential landscapes and sporting fields. In states like Arizona and Nevada, drought conditions have resulted in a dramatic decrease in water availability, exacerbating the need for efficient irrigation solutions. CisgenX directly addresses this problem by optimizing water distribution, offering savings of 40% to 70% compared to traditional methods.

Technology-driven insights offer water, energy savings

Using algorithms that process real-time data collected from IoT sensors to identify patterns, make predictions, or detect anomalies, CisgenX ensures the optimal amount of water is delivered at the right time, conserving water and promoting healthier plant growth. This precision reduces energy usage, contributing to long-term sustainability.

" CisgenX offers a practical solution that helps businesses conserve resources while meeting their sustainability targets," said Sam Rebera, Managing Director of Cisgenics. "Our platform provides significant water and energy savings while contributing to broader environmental goals in industries overdue for modernization."

CisgenX's adaptability suits diverse environments, including agriculture, landscapes, and large properties like golf courses. The revolutionary MK3 decoder technology supports up to 500 sensor outputs and upto 125 inputs on a single interface, ensuring comprehensive data collection and management for large-scale operations. Real-time alerts and a user-friendly interface make the system both accessible and efficient.

These real-world applications have proven CisgenX's capacity to cut water usage while enhancing plant health and sustainability dramatically.

Drawn from decades of irrigation consulting experience

With over 45 years of experience, initially as Christensen Irrigation and now Cisgenics, the company has completed more than 1,000 projects globally. Its key projects delivering tangible real-world benefits include Australia's landmark Adelaide Oval , Singapore's Gardens By The Bay, and the Temasek Life Sciences Rice initiative . Its expertise spans agriculture, commercial enterprises, sports fields, and urban landscapes. CisgenX builds on this legacy with cutting-edge technology already revolutionizing the industry by offering unparalleled precision and sustainability.

The U.S. launch marks a significant milestone in Cisgenics' global expansion. The global smart irrigation market is valued at over $2.5 billion and is expected to grow as water-saving technologies become more crucial due to rising environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. CisgenX is leading innovation in this space, offering a solution that cuts costs and aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, which are critical for companies in today's regulatory landscape.

"We are thrilled to bring CisgenX to North America," says Rebera. "With global demand for sustainable water management rising, CisgenX leads the charge with cutting-edge solutions that not only conserve water but also deliver measurable energy savings, helping businesses and communities achieve sustainability goals."

For more information, visit cisgenics.com.

Agriculture accounts for approximately 70% of global freshwater use . Yet, as high as 50% of water used in irrigation systems is lost due to inefficiencies like evaporation, runoff, or improper irrigation practices. In California alone, where droughts are becoming more frequent, rising temperatures due to climate change have caused a loss of 10 trillion gallons of water from the Colorado River over the past two decades.

SOURCE Christensen Irrigation (S) Pte. Ltd