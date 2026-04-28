CISI Celebrates 30 Years of Safeguarding International Education Experiences

Cultural Insurance Services International (CISI) Marks 30 Years of Supporting Global Education and Cultural Exchange

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time defined by global division, international connection has never been more important. Cultural Insurance Services International (CISI), a leading provider of study abroad and international student insurance coverage, is celebrating a milestone that underscores the enduring significance of these connections: 30 years of supporting students, scholars, and cultural exchange participants from the U.S. and around the world.

Since its founding, CISI has insured more than one million international students and cultural exchange participants as they pursue educational and cross-cultural opportunities around the world. Through partnerships with A-rated insurance carriers, CISI delivers comprehensive, affordable coverage designed to meet the evolving needs of students and organizations engaged in international education.

For three decades, CISI has remained dedicated to safety and reliable support, helping travelers pursue global learning experiences with confidence and peace of mind. Today, the organization provides insurance coverage to more than 150,000 travelers annually as they venture to over 200 countries worldwide, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to protecting international education and cultural exchange participants.

CISI's global reach is strengthened by offices and partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Australia, enabling direct support across the globe. The organization provides coverage and assistance for participants traveling to and from the United States, including U.S.-based students and educational groups studying abroad, as well as international students, scholars, and visitors coming to the U.S. from overseas. Participants also benefit from 24/7/365 worldwide assistance services, including multilingual support, access to doctors and translators, emergency medical evacuation, and help with lost documents or urgent travel needs—ensuring support is always within reach.

Reflecting on CISI's 30-year milestone, CISI President, Linda Langin, shared:

"For 30 years, Cultural Insurance Services International has been guided by one simple principle: protecting the health and safety of cultural exchange participants and their programs that connect the world. Our success has been built on relationships—with our clients, our partners, and the passionate team members who believe in our mission every day. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain deeply committed to innovation, service, and the mission that inspired us from the very beginning."

For further details, please contact Ana Wright.

About Cultural Insurance Services International (CISI)

CISI is a leading provider of study abroad and international student insurance coverage. Since its founding, the organization has insured more than one million international students and cultural exchange participants worldwide, covering an annual 150,000 participants across 200+ countries. CISI works with A-rated insurance carriers to offer comprehensive coverage and provides 24/7/365 worldwide assistance services to support participants wherever they travel. Learn more at culturalinsurance.com.

SOURCE Cultural Insurance Services International