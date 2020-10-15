Cision Announces Platinum Sponsorship of MAC Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, today announced it is a platinum sponsor of MAC Summit - a two-day digital summit of insights and networking from brand leaders, marketers, PR pros, communicators and innovators. The conference will take place virtually on October 22nd and 23rd and will feature topics and sessions on the latest thinking in communications, digital advertising, B2B marketing, media relations, social media, automation, disruptive technologies and much more.

Mark Weiner, Cision's Chief Insights Officer, will host a session with Ford Motor Company at MAC Summit.

As part of its partnership with MAC Summit, Cision will have a virtual booth where conference attendees can speak to a Cision representative and learn more about the power of earned media management and PR ROI.

In addition to the booth, Cision's Chief Insights Officer, Mark Weiner, will host a session with Ford Motor Company's Global Insights Manager, Michael Young.

"Cision is thrilled to participate in the first ever MAC Summit, as it's never been more important for innovative leaders in the marketing, advertising and communications industries to learn from and with one another," said Mark Weiner, Chief Insights Officer at Cision. "We look forward to hearing from our peers and sharing valuable insights from our work with Ford on how we help them to quantify PR's impact on business results."

Session Details:

Quantifying the Return on Investment for Public Relations

Friday, October 23rd from 11:10 – 11:45am ET

In public relations, every professional communicator shares a responsibility to deliver a positive return on their employer's PR investment. In this interactive session, Ford Motor Company's Michael Young and Cision's Mark Weiner define and explain public relations' return on investment as an objective financial measure for private or public organizations. They will share their experiences and advice in demonstrating and generating a positive return on your PR-ROI while using the launch of the category redefining Ford Mustang Mach-E as an example.

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

