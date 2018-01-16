Cision Empowers Communications Professionals to Optimize Social Channel Engagement

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cision (NYSE: CISN) announced new enhancements to the Cision Communications Cloud® that allow comms professionals to make more data-driven decisions and improve engagement with their audiences across channels. The latest enhancements include expanded data analysis around social engagement and robust data integrations with Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. With these new features, comms professionals can gain insight into audience sentiment and behavior, empowering them to craft more relevant messaging and campaigns.

Integrate web data from Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics into Cision Communications Cloud to determine how PR coverage is driving web traffic and business results. Leverage new enhancements to identify key social influencers, their impact on target audiences, and attribute value to social campaigns.

"Social media needs to be woven into the workflow of today's communications professionals," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "With these enhancements to the Cision Comms Cloud™, we're arming comms teams with the insight and social data they need to make more informed decisions about their messaging and deliver better campaigns."

The Cision Comms Cloud delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for comms teams to identify influencers, craft campaigns, and attribute value for their work. With the latest release of Cision Communications Cloud, comms pros will now be able to:

Gain insight faster with expanded data analysis for social engagement: In this new release, comms pros can view all social posts from a single interface, while sorting posts by a number of relevant statistics, including an author's follower count, likes, comments, and shares linked to an individual social post. Users can then analyze and chart this data to easily pinpoint which influencers and journalist conversations are most impactful to their overall brand. In addition, comms pros can also identify specific coverage that sparked trending and viral posts, helping to inform their content and social strategy moving forward. These features appear alongside other core workflow features in the Cision Comms Cloud, such as monitoring media coverage, distributing press releases, and emailing influencers directly.



Cision Communications Cloud, created with the comms professional in mind, empowers teams to not only identify the number of likes or shares linked to a social post, but delivers insight into who they are, their influence, and further engagement they have generated. It is this type of data that is most valuable when it comes to evaluating whether news coverage is reaching the right audience, engaging readers, and ultimately impacting bottom-line results.





In this new release, comms pros can view all social posts from a single interface, while sorting posts by a number of relevant statistics, including an author's follower count, likes, comments, and shares linked to an individual social post. Users can then analyze and chart this data to easily pinpoint which influencers and journalist conversations are most impactful to their overall brand. In addition, comms pros can also identify specific coverage that sparked trending and viral posts, helping to inform their content and social strategy moving forward. These features appear alongside other core workflow features in the Cision Comms Cloud, such as monitoring media coverage, distributing press releases, and emailing influencers directly. Cision Communications Cloud, created with the comms professional in mind, empowers teams to not only identify the number of likes or shares linked to a social post, but delivers insight into who they are, their influence, and further engagement they have generated. It is this type of data that is most valuable when it comes to evaluating whether news coverage is reaching the right audience, engaging readers, and ultimately impacting bottom-line results. Take advantage of robust data integration with Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics: Cision has made the use of website analytics a straight-forward and time-efficient process, by building a system that correlates all Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics website traffic data with over 400,000 news outlets via Cision Monitoring. The segmentation of websites provides a quick, but robust view of how PR coverage is driving visitors to company websites and business into the sales funnel. With Cision's latest enhancements, comms pros will now be able to utilize new metrics from Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics that span from data around page views and bounces to orders and revenue, empowering communicators to gain further insight into the impact of their earned media efforts.

Current Cision Communications Cloud clients can contact their account representatives for more information about these new features. To learn more about the Cision Communications Cloud click here.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 3,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:

Nick Bell

VP, Marketing Communications

cisionpr@cision.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-empowers-communications-professionals-to-optimize-social-channel-engagement-300582792.html

SOURCE Cision

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

